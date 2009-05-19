Hipsters In Portland Can't Get Jobs Writing For Alt-Weekly Newspapers

This weekend, the WSJ examined the plight of hipsters in search of their American dream:

October, as the stock market tanked and the economy shed 400,000 jobs, Matt Singer moved from Oxnard, Calif. to Portland, Ore. He didn’t have a job, but he was attracted to the city’s offbeat culture and hungered for change. Mr. Singer’s plan was to get an editing or writing gig at an alternative weekly newspaper, the job he was doing in California.

Seven months later, the 26-year-old is still without a steady job — and still here. “I wasn’t really aware of how bad the job situation was at the time,” says Mr. Singer.

And that’s the point at which we stopped reading.

We’d love it if you could read the rest and tell us if there’s anything interesting.

No, but seriously, having lived in a hipster paradise in a previous life (Austin, TX) we can definitely understand the appeal. And the fact that we could get by (easily) on, like $6 or $7 a day was great.

Plus, our impression is that there have never been good jobs in Portland. Our friends who lived their told us of taking telemarketing jobs and sitting next to Ph.Ds.

(Photo via Karpov the Wrecked Train)

