Hipsters Are Being Targeted By A French Chardonnay, And An Australian Winemaker Has The Perfect Response

French wine brand William Fèvre has produced a glow-in-the-dark bottle of chablis (chardonnay) hoping to target younger “hipsters” and clubbers.

William Fevre’s ‘hipster’chablis

The Drinks Business reports that the limited edition William Fèvre Hipster Chablis 2013 features ultraviolet graffiti-style design and that the bottle features QR code linked to a 360° animation and a level indicator allowing clubbers to monitor how much of the wine theyve drunk.

And while the wine is available from New Zealand retailers for about NZ$35, Australian hipsters are left twirling their moustaches, with Business Insider was unable to find it locally, despite the fact that William Fèvre chardonnays are sold in major retailers here.

Perhaps it has something to do with Geelong winemaker Anthony Brain’s red, The Blood of Hipsters, a cheeky little drop made from the Spanish grape tempranillo under his Livewire wine label.

Brain told Business Insider he was inspired by Spains “joven” (young) style wines when he discovered one of his Heathcote grape growers had a couple of rows of tempranillo.

“I wanted to make a fresh, juicy wine – one that’s fun, smashable and drinkable,” he said. “One those fresh unwooded styles – a cool funky bar wine for 25 to 40 year olds.”

He made just 100 cases, but it didn’t really fit in with the other Livewire wines he makes.

But where did the name come from?

Geelong winemaker Anthony Brain

“I spend quite a few lonely hours working alone in the winery. It makes me think of all sorts of things.”

He was having a discussion with the woman who markets his wines about hipsters when the idea struck. He approached a local artist to design the label and the result is a wine that sells for about $26

Brain says he’s had such a great reaction to the wine since it was released in August, he hopes to make more next vintage, but adds that some people have taken offence to the name and refused to drink it.

So does he have it in for hipsters?

“I see all the good things, the fun things in people,” he said.

“But I see [hipsters] in bars drinking their foreign wines and I just like taking the piss out of ’em.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.