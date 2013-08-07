9 Offbeat Economic Indicators Loved By Econ-Hipsters

This past weekend, we learned that Fonterra is in serious trouble afterthey announced they’d shipped

contaminated products to Asia.

Many people learned this week that Fonterra is the world’s biggest dairy exporter.

We recently featured Fonterra’s dairy index, which tracks the milk and milk product trade, on our list of “hipster indicators” since it functions as an offbeat but representative indicator of worldwide economic activity.

With everyone talking about both Fonterra and the global economy these days, we revisit the list today.

Within its inherent funkiness, we believe, lie data that can shed light on lingering macroeconomic questions. How fast is Asia falling? How fast is the U.S. rising?

