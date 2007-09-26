Hip Hop "Start Page" Global Grind Launches

Global Grind, funded by Jim Breyer’s Accel and former music magnate Russell Simmons, drops the curtain today: It’s a “start page” similar to NetVibes — where you assemble the RSS feeds, widgets, etc. of your choice — but it’s supposed to have a hip-hop flavour.



We’ve given it a brief trial on our own, and can’t quite get the hang of it. But we have the same reaction to NetVibes, which has many devoted fans. Check it out and let us know what we’re missing.

