Hip Hop Star Mos Def Gets Force Fed, Guantánamo-Style [VIDEO]

On Monday the Guardian published video of hip hop star and actor Yasiin Bey (aka Mos Def) being force fed according to the standard operating procedure (SOP) used by the U.S. military at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility.



Currently about involve 104 of the 166 detainees at Gitmo are being force fed, about 44 of whom are being force fed against their will.

Here’s the video, produced by UK-based human rights group Reprieve and director Asif Kapadia (WARNING: Disturbing content):



The video notes that the full procedure, which typically takes about two hours to complete, is carried out twice a day.

After about three minutes, as doctors prepare to insert the tube a second time, an off camera voice calls for the doctors to end the simulation because of Bey’s cries.

