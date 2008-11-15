Hip-Hop Mogul Damon Dash Practically Broke

This summer we told you that the co-founder of Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records label Damon Dash was facing foreclosure on his Tribeca condos. Now, it seems things have gotten worse for the formerly wealthy mogul.



We hope his wife Rachel Roy’s fashion line is doing well enough to support both of them. If not, perhaps Jay-Z can bury the hatchet and let Dash crash on his couch.

NY Daily News: The co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records and Rocawear – who in 2005 sold his share in the clothing empire to Jay-Z for $20 million – is under assault in Manhattan Supreme Court from lawyers, lenders and landlords fed up with not getting paid.

The fall has been a dizzying one for Dash, who has gone from owning Keds, a vodka company and 1,300 pairs of shoes to dodging bills and accusing a former accountant of ripping him off for millions of dollars…

Dash’s descent into an MC Hammer-like financial abyss is a far cry from 2006, when he boasted about his butler and chef in New York magazine and said he was worth “about $50 million.”

