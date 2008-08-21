Hip-Hop Mogul Damon Dash Facing Foreclosure

Roc-a-Fella Records co-founder Damon Dash and his famous fashion-designer wife, Rachel Roy, may be facing foreclosure on two properties in Tribeca. It’s a shame that Dash and his former partner Jay-Z had a falling out, because he could probably use some help from his onetime colleague. Maybe Kanye West will come to his aid.



NYP: Not even hip-hop moguls are immune to the mortgage-foreclosure crisis.

Eastern Savings Bank has filed suit against entrepreneur Damon Dash, charging the Roc-a-Fella Records co-founder hasn’t made a payment on his $78,504.20-a-month mortgage since January.

“YOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOME,” reads the foreclosure action against Dash and wife Rachel Roy.

The $7.3 million mortgage was actually taken on two TriBeCa properties the couple owns, at 25 N. Moore St. and at 79 Laight St.

