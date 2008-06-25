Hip-Hop Bling Man Jacob the Jeweler Gets 2.5 Years

AP: The New York businessman known in the hip-hop world as “Jacob the Jeweler” was sentenced Tuesday to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for lying to investigators looking into a multistate drug ring.

Jacob Arabov, 43, pleaded guilty in October to falsifying records and giving false statements as part of a deal with federal prosecutors, who asked U.S. District Judge Avern Cohn to impose a minimum sentence of three years and one month.

But Cohn decided to shave off seven months from that recommendation, citing Arabov’s extensive charity work.



More on news.yahoo.com>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.