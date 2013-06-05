The 9 Most Influential Hip Hop Artists In Tech

MC Hammer

We’ve noticed a growing interest in rap music among the tech elite in the last couple of years.



Twitter co-founder Biz Stone, MC Hammer, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, and SV Angel partner Ron Conway famously remixed MC Hammer’s “Too Legit To Quit” song in support of the tech-friendly, then San Francisco interim Mayor Ed Lee back in 2011.

Then there’s Rap Genius, a site that annotates rap lyrics, literature, and poetry. In 2012, prominent Silicon Valley firm Andreessen Horowitz invested in $15 million in the site.

A growing number of artists have created their own startups, invested in tech companies, and sometimes both. They’re working on startup staples like search, imaging, and wireless charging, as well as more esoteric projects like 3D concert apps and electronic cigarettes.

We ranked them by their Klout score, whch measures influence in social media.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.