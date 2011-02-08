Hip Breakfast Meetings Are Posing A New Challenge For Execs: What Do We Eat?

A poached egg

Photo: AP

Back in the day, execs did their business over lunch, but now breakfast is the meal of choice for dealmakers — and it’s presenting them with an unusual challenge, according to the Guardian: What should they eat?



The days of 3 martini lunches left professionals unprepared for ordering breakfast — much less food.

Is it uncouth to chow down on bacon and eggs benedict? Should you opt for a healthy yogurt and fruit bowl?

These are the challenges facing the execs who have been asked to attend breakfast meetings lately. Weigh in below.

Personally, I think breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Eating it well shows character.

From the Guardian:

It’s becoming more common to conduct business over breakfast; meetings that might once have occurred over a steak and a bottle are now happening over croissants and coffee. For many of us this is not an ideal switch…

But most importantly, what’s the etiquette of the working breakfast and how does a food lover deal with it?

…It’s awkward to be ploughing your way through a full English while the person you’re meeting and trying to impress has a skinny latte and an apple. The last breakfast meeting I went to followed a long night and I, ravenous, was delighted to see a spread of bacon rolls and croissants on the meeting table. To my dismay no one touched a morsel, and I felt too self-conscious to go piling in solo.

Our take: order what you want, but have a good explanation for why you chose it.

