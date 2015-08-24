A successful CEO shares 5 tricks for boosting your productivity while travelling

Brandlink Kara Goldin is the founder and CEO of Hint Water, a flavored water with no artificial sweetener.

Part of building a successful small business is keeping your foot on the gas even when you aren’t in the office.

Kara Goldin, founder and CEO of Hint Water, a flavored-water company, has developed habits that help her stay productive while travelling.

Goldin started Hint Water in 2005 because she wanted to create a healthier flavored water without sweeteners. Most flavored waters contain sweeteners comparable with diet sodas, and that wasn’t cutting it for Goldin.

Hint Water says it uses only the essence of fruits and has no added sugar or sugar substitutes.

The San Francisco-based beverage company started as a specialty product. It has since moved into grocery stores like Whole Foods and Publix and is part of corporate food-service programs for major companies like Google and Facebook.

What’s more, its e-commerce business has helped it increase revenue 100% over the past year, according to Goldin.

The growing business, which has 36 employees, has Goldin travelling about once every other week. She shared her top tips for staying productive on the road:

1. Always book an airline that has guaranteed Wi-Fi service.

It might seem obvious, but not doing this can be a big mistake. Since flying tends to be a quiet few hours when you can focus, logging on in the air can be a great way to get things done.

Goldin uses her early-morning flights as a chance to catch up on emails and think about people she should reconnect with. (She prefers to fly Virgin America, she says, because all of its planes have Wi-Fi.)

2. Don’t rely on an airport’s charging stations.

Having access to the internet won’t do you any good if your laptop or phone dies. We’ve all been in that frustrating situation at the airport when all of your devices are dying and every charging station is crammed with people. That’s why Goldin says she never relies on charging stations and makes sure she shows up at the airport with fully powered devices.

3. Develop a morning routine.

Goldin does her best to exercise and maintain her morning routine, whether she’s travelling or not. Ideally, each morning starts at 5:30 with a latte and a mug of hot water with lemon. Then, after catching up on any messages she received overnight, she takes a hike.

Each hike is followed with a homemade smoothie, usually including kale, apple, strawberries, and some Hint Water for a quick energy boost. For extra potassium, she’ll occasionally throw in a banana.

4. Get familiar with where you’re going.

Having everything planned will make your trip easier. Goldin uses websites like TripAdvisor and Tablet Hotel to find hotels and restaurants and to learn about the must-do activities at her destination.

Another useful app that Goldin recommends is Pocket, which lets you save articles from Twitter to read later. And once an article is saved, you don’t need Wi-Fi to read it, Goldin says.

5. Stay hydrated and maintain a healthy diet.

Being properly hydrated and following a healthy diet while on the road can help keep your energy up throughout the day.

Unsurprisingly, Goldin drinks plenty of Hint Water every day. She also avoids eating too much salt or sugar while travelling — which isn’t easy when you’re bombarded by salty and sweet snacks at the airport and on the plane — because it keeps her feeling alert and balanced.

