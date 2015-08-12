The 30 most eligible men and women in technology

Maya Kosoff, Nathan McAlone

Who are the most eligible singles working in finance and consulting?

Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces users to friends of friends, says it knows. The app has put together a list of the hottest bachelor and bachelorettes in each of nine major industries.

Hinge works by displaying the profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. But unlike location-based dating apps like Tinder, Hinge shows you only second- and third-degree Facebook connections. These are people you might have heard of, even if you’re never met.

Technology

30. Tommy McMahon

Work: Corporate Development and Strategic Investments at Amazon

Education: BA, University of Pennsylvania

Hometown: Hillsborough, CA

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 322 friends on Hinge

29. Madelaine Fouts

Work: Digital Communications Manager, Microsoft

Education: BA, University of California at Davis; MBA, Santa Clara University

Hometown: Davis, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 99 friends on Hinge

28. Caroline Davani

Work: Commercial Account Manager, Tableau

Education: BS, East Carolina University

Hometown: Washington, DC

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 310 friends on Hinge

27. Michael Michelin

Work: Market Manager at Angie's List

Education: BA, Ball State University

Hometown: Highland, IN

Current Hinge city: Indianapolis

Influence: 176 friends on Hinge

26. Kevin Turner

Work: Summer Internship: Spotify, Strategic Partnerships Intern; Current MBA Candidate at MIT Sloan School of Management

Education: BA, University of Virginia; Current MBA Candidate, MIT Sloan School of Management

Hometown: Arlington, VA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 165 friends on Hinge

25. Matt Brinkman

Work: Platform Specialist, Google

Education: BS, University Of Missouri

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

Current Hinge city: Dallas

Influence: 39 friends on Hinge

24. Jessica Gonzalez

Work: Product Engineer for Hewlett Packard

Education: BS, California State University

Hometown: Roseville, CA

Current Hinge city: San Diego

Influence: 110 friends on Hinge

23. Paul Tinker

Work: AOL Verizon Sr. Account Director Xbox

Education: BA, University of Washington

Hometown: Sun Valley, ID

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 27 friends on Hinge

22. Shane Lay

Work: Sales Development Manager at CloudSense

Education: BA, University of California at Santa Barbara

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Current Hinge city: London

Influence: 239 friends on Hinge

21. Veronica Finch

Work: International University Recruiter at Microsoft

Education: BA, United States Military Academy at West Point

Hometown: Dunwoody, GA

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 76 friends on Hinge

20. Ari Nateman

Work: Solutions Engineer at Genesys

Education: BA, University of North Carolina Wilmington

Hometown: Beafort, NC

Current Hinge city: Raleigh

Influence: 144 friends on Hinge

19. Nina Brentlinger

Work: Incoming MBA candidate at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Previously, Product Marketing Manager at Adobe

Education: BA, Stanford University; Incoming MBA Candidate at MIT Sloan School of Management

Hometown: Seattle, WA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 321 friends on Hinge

18. Jamie Cannon

Work: Director of Global App Marketing, Microsoft

Education: BS, Stern School of Business; Executive Program, Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern

Hometown: Ridgewood, NJ

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 28 friends on Hinge

17. Daniel Bilen

Work: Territory Manager, Uber

Education: BA, Stephen M. Ross School of Business at University of Michigan

Hometown: Troy, MI
Current Hinge City: San Francisco

Influence: 194 friends on Hinge

16. Clayton Miller

Work: Marketing at Salesforce

Education: BS, Virginia Tech

Hometown: Arlington, VA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 408 friends on Hinge

15. Liza Dunning

Work: Brand Content Lead, Airbnb

Education: BA, The University of Georgia; Portfolio School, The Creative Circus

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 217 friends on Hinge

14. Steven Maheshwary

Work: Marketing Manager at Amazon

Education: BA, Harvard University

Hometown: Houston, TX

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 380 friends on Hinge

13. Gabriele Wooten

Work: Training and Communication Specialist for LivingSocial

Education: BA, University of Maryland - College Park

Hometown: Damascus, MD

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 309 friends on Hinge

12. Eric Levine

Work: Engineering Manager at Airbnb

Education: BS, University of California at San Diego

Hometown: Tustin, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 123 friends on Hinge

11. Lucy Chen

Work: Strategy & Analytics, LinkedIn

Education: BA, Yale University

Hometown: Broomall, PA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 538 friends on Hinge

10. Robert Larue

Work: Account Executive at Optimizely

Education: BA, University of California at Santa Barbara

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 335 friends on Hinge

9. Jeffrey Gerson

Work: Community Manager: North America at Instagram (@jeffreydgerson on Instagram); Freelance Photographer

Education: BA, Stanford University

Hometown: Tafton, PA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 316 friends on Hinge

8. Sandra Fong

Work: Integrated Marketing Manager, Dolby Laboratories

Education: BA, University of California at Davis

Hometown: Sacramento, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 147 friends on Hinge

7. Kristina Vanderheyden

Work: Enterprise Account Executive, LinkedIn

Education: BA, University of Dayton

Hometown: London, England

Current Hinge city: London

Influence: 106 friends on Hinge

6. Amit Patel

Work: Director of Enterprise, Lyft

Education: BA, San Diego State University

Hometown: San Bruno, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 286 friends on Hinge

5. Valentine Aseyo

Work: Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook

Education: BA, Boston University

Hometown: Istanbul, Turkey

Current Hinge city: Austin/San Antonio

Influence: 129 friends on Hinge

4. Denise Eures

Work: Strategic Customer Success Manager at Mixpanel

Education: BA, Brown University

Hometown: Boston, MA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 162 friends on Hinge

3. Nitasha Khetarpal

Work: Product Marketing and Strategy at Adobe; Head of Marketing and Business Development at Tools of Growth; Photographer

Education: BS, Santa Clara University; MBA/MSIS, Boston University Questrom School of Business

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 174 friends on Hinge

2. Justin Pytka

Work: Manager, Strategy and Marketing at Zipcar

Education: BA, Georgetown University; Current MBA Candidate at MIT Sloan School of Management

Hometown: Andover, MA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 116 friends on Hinge

1. Frederique Dame

Work: Product Management at Uber

Education: MS (Telecom Engineering), Telecom SudParis; MS (Spacecraft Technology and Satellite Communications), University College London

Hometown: Nice, France

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 396 friends on Hinge

