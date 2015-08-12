The 30 most eligible men and women in startups and small business

Who are the most eligible singles working in startups and small business?
Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces users to friends of friends, says it knows. The app has put together a list of the hottest bachelor and bachelorettes in each of nine major industries.
Hinge works by displaying the profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. But unlike location-based dating apps like Tinder, Hinge shows you only second- and third-degree Facebook connections. These are people you might have heard of, even if you’re never met.
Work: Business Development & Growth for Outlook Mobile at Microsoft, as they acquired our startup Acompli in December 2014 for $US200M and rebranded it as Outlook Mobile (for iOS & Android)
Education: BA, University of Southern California
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 527 friends on Hinge
Work: President and CEO of Burstworks, Inc.
Education: BS, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Hometown: Miami, FL
Current Hinge city: Boston
Influence: 443 friends on Hinge
Work: Product Designer at Optimizely
Education: BS, University of Michigan
Hometown: Commerce, MI
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 439 friends on Hinge
Work: Founder/CEO of Brighten Labs
Education: BS, Bucknell University
Hometown: New York, NY
Current Hinge city: Philadelphia
Influence: 500 friends on Hinge
Work: Special Projects Manager & Founding Team Member at Campus Job
Education: BA, Dickinson College
Hometown: New York, NY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 400 friends on Hinge
Work: CEO & Director Of Sales, Alliance Enterprise
Education: BA, University of Missouri - Kansas City
Hometown: Overland Park, KS
Current Hinge city: Kansas City
Influence: 40 friends on Hinge
Work: Founder, Late Date
Education: BA, Colgate University
Hometown: Lexington, KY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 329 friends on Hinge
Work: Co-Founder, Camino Financial
Education: BA, University of California at Berkeley; MBA, Harvard Business School
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 237 friends on Hinge
Work: Co-founder, Host Committee
Education: BA, University of Southern California
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 722 friends on Hinge
Work: Director of Business Development at Bounce Exchange
Education: BA, University of Pennsylvania
Hometown: New York, NY
Current Hinge city: London
Influence: 402 friends on Hinge
Work: Co-Founder of Turnstyle and Artist/Music Producer of Natural Animal
Education: HBA, Richard Ivey School of Business at Western University
Hometown: Vancouver, Canada
Current Hinge city: Toronto
Influence: 150 friends on Hinge
Work: Owner / Founder, HTSB Consulting; Strategic Partnerships at Boutique Homes
Education: BS, University of Southern California
Hometown: Denver, CO
Current Hinge city: Denver
Influence: 251 friends on Hinge
Work: Entrepreneur (Director, Landmark Projects London); Consultant at Deloitte; Podcast Host
Education: MA Cantab, University of Cambridge
Hometown: London, England
Current Hinge city: London
Influence: 76 friends on Hinge
Work: Founder & CEO of CariClub.com
Education: BA, Trinity College
Hometown: Laborie, Saint Lucia; New York, NY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 250 friends on Hinge
Work: Product Manager, Main Street Hub
Education: BA, Clemson University
Hometown: Fort Worth, TX
Current Hinge city: Austin/San Antonio
Influence: 130 friends on Hinge
Work: Co-Founder & CEO, District CoWork
Education: BHBA, Ivey Business School; MBA, Columbia Business School & London Business School
Hometown: Vancouver BC, Canada
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 237 friends on Hinge
Work: President and Managing Broker at Ecospace, a Denver based Commercial Real Estate Firm
Education: BA, University of Kansas; MBA, University of Missouri - Kansas City; Executive Education Program, Harvard Business School
Hometown: Anthony, KS
Current Hinge city: Denver
Influence: 123 friends on Hinge
Work: CEO and Co-Founder, Onera, Inc.
Education: BSE/BAS, University of Pennsylvania
Hometown: Cleveland, OH
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 254 friends on Hinge
Work: Vice President of Business Development at SURKUS
Education: BA, University of California at Santa Barbara
Hometown: La Canada Flintridge, CA
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 352 friends on Hinge
Work: CEO, Community Builder at Tea With Strangers
Education: BS, The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania
Hometown: New York, NY
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 942 friends on Hinge
Work: Product Operations Analyst at Zenefits
Education: BS, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Hometown: Atherton, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 353 friends on Hinge
Work: Co-Founder and COO/President of Branch Metrics
Education: BS, Bucknell University; MBA, Stanford Graduate School of Business
Hometown: Sparta, NJ
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 157 friends on Hinge
Work: Founder and Co-CEO, Industrious
Education: BA, Columbia University; MPP, Harvard Kennedy School of Government; JD, Yale Law School
Hometown: Bloomfield Hills, MI
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 198 friends on Hinge
Work: Three Jane: Designer; Founder; Licensor & Creative Director of Maps by A.JAFFE
Education: BA, New York University, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Hometown: Darien, CT
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 676 friends on Hinge
