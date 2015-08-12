The 30 most eligible men and women in startups and small business

Maya Kosoff, Nathan McAlone

Who are the most eligible singles working in startups and small business?

Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces users to friends of friends, says it knows. The app has put together a list of the hottest bachelor and bachelorettes in each of nine major industries.

Hinge works by displaying the profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. But unlike location-based dating apps like Tinder, Hinge shows you only second- and third-degree Facebook connections. These are people you might have heard of, even if you’re never met.

Startup & Small Business

Hinge

30. Alexandra Gramatikas

Hinge

Work: Founder/CEO of ALTR

Education: BA, Florida State University; MBA, University of Central Florida

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Current Hinge city: Orlando

Influence: 87 friends on Hinge

29. Andreas Bezamat-Homer

Hinge

Work: Business Development & Growth for Outlook Mobile at Microsoft, as they acquired our startup Acompli in December 2014 for $US200M and rebranded it as Outlook Mobile (for iOS & Android)

Education: BA, University of Southern California

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 527 friends on Hinge

28. Christian Rodriguez

Hinge

Work: President and CEO of Burstworks, Inc.

Education: BS, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Hometown: Miami, FL

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 443 friends on Hinge

27. Katherine Rinkevich

Hinge

Work: Product Designer at Optimizely

Education: BS, University of Michigan

Hometown: Commerce, MI

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 439 friends on Hinge

26. Austin Kevitch

Hinge

Work: Founder/CEO of Brighten Labs

Education: BS, Bucknell University

Hometown: New York, NY

Current Hinge city: Philadelphia

Influence: 500 friends on Hinge

25. Zaki Djemal

Hinge

Work: Cofounder and CEO, tradr

Education: BA, Harvard University

Hometown: Jerusalem, Israel

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 269 friends on Hinge

24. Nina Boyd

Hinge

Work: Special Projects Manager & Founding Team Member at Campus Job

Education: BA, Dickinson College

Hometown: New York, NY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 400 friends on Hinge

23. Dominic Green

Hinge

Work: CEO & Director Of Sales, Alliance Enterprise

Education: BA, University of Missouri - Kansas City

Hometown: Overland Park, KS

Current Hinge city: Kansas City

Influence: 40 friends on Hinge

22. Katie Rydell

Hinge

Work: Founder, Late Date

Education: BA, Colgate University

Hometown: Lexington, KY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 329 friends on Hinge

21. Kenny Salas

Hinge

Work: Co-Founder, Camino Financial

Education: BA, University of California at Berkeley; MBA, Harvard Business School

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 237 friends on Hinge

20. Tyler Ellis

Hinge

Work: Head of Business Development at Nucleus Scientific

Education: BS, MIT; MS, MIT; Phd (Nuclear Science and Engineering), MIT; MBA, Harvard Business School

Hometown: Rapid City, SD

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 194 friends on Hinge

19. Yvonne Najor

Hinge

Work: Co-founder, Host Committee

Education: BA, University of Southern California

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 722 friends on Hinge

18. Jay Alson

Hinge

Work: Director of Business Development at Bounce Exchange

Education: BA, University of Pennsylvania

Hometown: New York, NY

Current Hinge city: London

Influence: 402 friends on Hinge

17. Matt Hunter

Hinge

Work: Co-Founder of Turnstyle and Artist/Music Producer of Natural Animal

Education: HBA, Richard Ivey School of Business at Western University

Hometown: Vancouver, Canada

Current Hinge city: Toronto

Influence: 150 friends on Hinge

16. Sara Johnstone

Hinge

Work: Owner / Founder, HTSB Consulting; Strategic Partnerships at Boutique Homes

Education: BS, University of Southern California

Hometown: Denver, CO

Current Hinge city: Denver

Influence: 251 friends on Hinge

15. Craig Hunter

Hinge

Work: CEO at Bitmaker

Education: QuantumShift, Ivey Business School at Western University

Hometown: London, Ontario

Current Hinge city: Toronto

Influence: 119 friends on Hinge

14. Anna Harper

Hinge

Work: Entrepreneur (Director, Landmark Projects London); Consultant at Deloitte; Podcast Host

Education: MA Cantab, University of Cambridge

Hometown: London, England

Current Hinge city: London

Influence: 76 friends on Hinge

13. Rhoden Monrose

Hinge

Work: Founder & CEO of CariClub.com

Education: BA, Trinity College

Hometown: Laborie, Saint Lucia; New York, NY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 250 friends on Hinge

12. Philip Johnson

Hinge

Work: Product Manager, Main Street Hub

Education: BA, Clemson University

Hometown: Fort Worth, TX

Current Hinge city: Austin/San Antonio

Influence: 130 friends on Hinge

11. Neelam Brar

Hinge

Work: Co-Founder & CEO, District CoWork

Education: BHBA, Ivey Business School; MBA, Columbia Business School & London Business School

Hometown: Vancouver BC, Canada

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 237 friends on Hinge

10. Jason Lewis

Hinge

Work: President and Managing Broker at Ecospace, a Denver based Commercial Real Estate Firm

Education: BA, University of Kansas; MBA, University of Missouri - Kansas City; Executive Education Program, Harvard Business School

Hometown: Anthony, KS

Current Hinge city: Denver

Influence: 123 friends on Hinge

9. Sahil Gupta

Hinge

Work: CEO and Co-Founder, Onera, Inc.

Education: BSE/BAS, University of Pennsylvania

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 254 friends on Hinge

8. Channing Lipscomb

Hinge

Work: Vice President of Business Development at SURKUS

Education: BA, University of California at Santa Barbara

Hometown: La Canada Flintridge, CA

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 352 friends on Hinge

7. Nicholas Green

HInge

Work: Co-founder and CEO of Tripr; Co-founder and Director of Kola Gold

Education: BA, Eton College; MA (Engineering), Oxford University

Hometown: Johannesburg, South Africa

Current Hinge city: London

Influence: 71 friends on Hinge

6. Ankit Shah

Hinge

Work: CEO, Community Builder at Tea With Strangers

Education: BS, The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania

Hometown: New York, NY

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 942 friends on Hinge

5. Alice Adelman

Hinge

Work: Product Operations Analyst at Zenefits

Education: BS, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Hometown: Atherton, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 353 friends on Hinge

4. Mike Molinet

Hinge

Work: Co-Founder and COO/President of Branch Metrics

Education: BS, Bucknell University; MBA, Stanford Graduate School of Business

Hometown: Sparta, NJ

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 157 friends on Hinge

3. Jamie Hodari

Hinge

Work: Founder and Co-CEO, Industrious

Education: BA, Columbia University; MPP, Harvard Kennedy School of Government; JD, Yale Law School

Hometown: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 198 friends on Hinge

2. Katie Schloss

Hinge

Work: Three Jane: Designer; Founder; Licensor & Creative Director of Maps by A.JAFFE

Education: BA, New York University, Gallatin School of Individualized Study

Hometown: Darien, CT

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 676 friends on Hinge

1. Barry Whyte

Hinge

Work: COO at Decoded

Education: BA, University of York; MBA, Columbia University

Hometown: London, England

Current Hinge city: London

Influence: 100 friends on Hinge

