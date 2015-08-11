The 30 most eligible men and women in retail

Maya Kosoff, Nathan McAlone

Who are the most eligible singles working in retail and CPG?

Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces users to friends of friends, says it knows. The app has put together a list of the hottest bachelor and bachelorettes in each of nine major industries.

Hinge works by displaying the profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. But unlike location-based dating apps like Tinder, Hinge shows you only second- and third-degree Facebook connections. These are people you might have heard of, even if you’re never met.

Retail & CPG

30. David Hill

Work: Senior Financial Analyst - Global Sourcing & Supplier Relations - Direct Spend & Commodities Forecasting, Starbucks Coffee Company

Education: BS, Ithaca College School of Business

Hometown: Loveland, Ohio

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 145 friends on Hinge

29. Caralyn Gorel

Work: Retail Marketing Coordinator, Michael Kors

Education: BS, Syracuse University

Hometown: Westchester, NY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 709 friends on Hinge

28. Carlina Cheung

Work: Merchant, Abercrombie & Fitch

Education: BA, Duke University

Hometown: Laurel, MD

Current Hinge city: Columbus

Influence: 234 friends on Hinge

27. Noah Berger

Work: Senior Analyst - Whirlpool Corporation; CEO & Founder - PIPERPICK

Education: BA, Michigan State University

Hometown: Buffalo, NY

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 217 friends on Hinge

26. Lauren Ramirez

Work: Associate Stylist, Stella & Dot

Education: BA, Abilene Christian University

Hometown: San Antonio, TX

Current Hinge city: Austin/San Antonio

Influence: 101 friends on Hinge

25. Erica Slesinger

Work: Website Production Coordinator at Autoshop Solutions

Education: BA, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Hometown: Raleigh, NC

Current Hinge city: Raleigh

Influence: 158 friends on Hinge

24. Rachel Tyroler

Work: On Premise Trade Marketing Manager, AB InBev

Education: BSBA, Washington University in St. Louis

Hometown: Bexley, Ohio

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 511 friends on Hinge

23. Charles Ferraro

Work: Corporate Buyer - Cabot Corporation

Education: BS, University of Maryland - College Park

Hometown: Belmont, MA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 291 friends on Hinge

22. Heather Smith

Work: Lingerie Department Manager, Nordstrom

Education: BA, Whitman College

Hometown: Seattle, WA

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 97 friends on Hinge

21. Grace Smith

Work: Front End Innovation and Products Researcher at P&G

Education: BS, Indiana University

Hometown: Columbus, IN

Current Hinge city: Cincinnati

Influence: 405 friends on Hinge

20. Andrew Ganfield

Work: Process and System Manager at Starbucks

Education: BA, Michigan State University

Hometown: Northville, MI

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 33 friends on Hinge

19. Hilary Fischer-Groban

Work: Operations Manager, abc carpet & home

Education: BA, Brown University; MBA, MIT Sloan School of Management

Hometown: Cambridge, MA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 260 friends on Hinge

18. Alex Sophocleous

Work: Global Account Executive, CPG Category at Verifone Media

Education: BA, Stephen F Austin University; MBA, Goizeuta Business School at Emory University

Hometown: Athens, Greece

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 75 friends on Hinge

17. Christy Thompson

Work: Principle Engineer, General Mills

Education: BS/MS (Engineering), University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Current Hinge city: Minneapolis/St. Paul

Influence: 15 friends on Hinge

16. Traci Schwerdt

Work: Purchase Planner at Nike Headquarters, Sportswear for Countries in Emerging Markets

Education: BA, Oregon State University

Hometown: Beaverton/Tigard, Oregon

Current Hinge city: Portland

Influence: 38 friends on Hinge

15. Brandon Lathon

Work: Account Manager at Barcodesinc

Education: BA, University of Toledo

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 190 friends on Hinge

14. Erika Flavin

Work: Assistant Merchandise Planner at Macy's

Education: BA, Wesleyan University

Hometown: New York, NY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 484 friends on Hinge

13. Ally Andrews

Work: Assistant Buyer of Dress Collections and Designer Coats for Neiman Marcus

Education: BA, Southern Methodist University

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Current Hinge city: Dallas

Influence: 195 friends on Hinge

12. Erin Miller

Work: Director, Strategy & Innovation, Macy's Inc

Education: BA, Dartmouth College; MBA, Harvard Business School

Hometown: Highland Park, IL

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 193 friends on Hinge

11. Andres Ramirez

Work: Toys Business Analyst at Target

Education: BA, Dartmouth College

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current Hinge city: Minneapolis/St. Paul

Influence: 282 friends on Hinge

10. Scarlett Leung

Work: Head of Retail, EU and Middle East at AllSaints

Education: BA, University of Waterloo; MBA, MIT Sloan School of Management

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 85 friends on Hinge

9. Jonathan Segal

Work: Assistant Brand Manager on Venus Shave Care at P&G

Education: BS, University of Virginia; MBA, Duke University

Hometown: Washington, DC

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 304 friends on Hinge

8. Grace Liu

Work: Social Media Specialist

Education: BA, University of California at San Diego; AAS, New School Parsons School of Fashion

Hometown: Northridge, CA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 257 friends on Hinge

7. TJ Rivera

Work: Customer Finance Manager at General Mills

Education: BBA, University of Wisconsin; MBA, University of Wisconsin

Hometown: Milwaukee, WI

Current Hinge city: Minneapolis/St. Paul

Influence: 48 friends on Hinge

6. Marie Yates

Work: Retail Designer at Nike

Education: BFA, Pratt Institute

Hometown: Palm Bay FL

Current Hinge city: Portland

Influence: 5 friends on Hinge

5. Jeff Garabedian

Work: Sr. Global Product Manager of Apparel at New Balance

Education: BS, Carroll School of Management at Boston College

Hometown: Northbridge, MA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 37 friends on Hinge

4. Deanna DiSalvo

Work: National Retail Merchandising Supervisor at Just Born, Inc.

Education: BA, University of Missouri- Columbia

Hometown: Kansas City, MO

Current Hinge city: Kansas City

Influence: 39 friends on Hinge

3. Jonathan Smith

Work: Vice President & Director of Sales, John Brevard

Education: BA, University of Virginia; MBA, Harvard Business School

Hometown: Lihue, Hawaii

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 184 friends on Hinge

2. Kitsy Ritter

Work: Director of Real Estate Gap Inc.

Education: BA, University of Colorado-Boulder

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 89 friends on Hinge

1. Shirley Zheng

Work: Denim Designer at Guess? Inc.

Education: BA, University of California at Los Angeles

Hometown: Millburn, NJ

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 174 friends on Hinge

