The 30 most eligible men and women in retail

Who are the most eligible singles working in retail and CPG?
Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces users to friends of friends, says it knows. The app has put together a list of the hottest bachelor and bachelorettes in each of nine major industries.
Hinge works by displaying the profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. But unlike location-based dating apps like Tinder, Hinge shows you only second- and third-degree Facebook connections. These are people you might have heard of, even if you’re never met.
Work: Retail Marketing Coordinator, Michael Kors
Education: BS, Syracuse University
Hometown: Westchester, NY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 709 friends on Hinge
Work: Associate Stylist, Stella & Dot
Education: BA, Abilene Christian University
Hometown: San Antonio, TX
Current Hinge city: Austin/San Antonio
Influence: 101 friends on Hinge
Work: On Premise Trade Marketing Manager, AB InBev
Education: BSBA, Washington University in St. Louis
Hometown: Bexley, Ohio
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 511 friends on Hinge
Work: Front End Innovation and Products Researcher at P&G
Education: BS, Indiana University
Hometown: Columbus, IN
Current Hinge city: Cincinnati
Influence: 405 friends on Hinge
Work: Operations Manager, abc carpet & home
Education: BA, Brown University; MBA, MIT Sloan School of Management
Hometown: Cambridge, MA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 260 friends on Hinge
Work: Global Account Executive, CPG Category at Verifone Media
Education: BA, Stephen F Austin University; MBA, Goizeuta Business School at Emory University
Hometown: Athens, Greece
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 75 friends on Hinge
Work: Principle Engineer, General Mills
Education: BS/MS (Engineering), University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Current Hinge city: Minneapolis/St. Paul
Influence: 15 friends on Hinge
Work: Assistant Merchandise Planner at Macy's
Education: BA, Wesleyan University
Hometown: New York, NY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 484 friends on Hinge
Work: Director, Strategy & Innovation, Macy's Inc
Education: BA, Dartmouth College; MBA, Harvard Business School
Hometown: Highland Park, IL
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 193 friends on Hinge
Work: Toys Business Analyst at Target
Education: BA, Dartmouth College
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current Hinge city: Minneapolis/St. Paul
Influence: 282 friends on Hinge
Work: Head of Retail, EU and Middle East at AllSaints
Education: BA, University of Waterloo; MBA, MIT Sloan School of Management
Hometown: Toronto, Canada
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 85 friends on Hinge
Work: Social Media Specialist
Education: BA, University of California at San Diego; AAS, New School Parsons School of Fashion
Hometown: Northridge, CA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 257 friends on Hinge
Work: Customer Finance Manager at General Mills
Education: BBA, University of Wisconsin; MBA, University of Wisconsin
Hometown: Milwaukee, WI
Current Hinge city: Minneapolis/St. Paul
Influence: 48 friends on Hinge
Work: National Retail Merchandising Supervisor at Just Born, Inc.
Education: BA, University of Missouri- Columbia
Hometown: Kansas City, MO
Current Hinge city: Kansas City
Influence: 39 friends on Hinge
Work: Vice President & Director of Sales, John Brevard
Education: BA, University of Virginia; MBA, Harvard Business School
Hometown: Lihue, Hawaii
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 184 friends on Hinge
Work: Denim Designer at Guess? Inc.
Education: BA, University of California at Los Angeles
Hometown: Millburn, NJ
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 174 friends on Hinge
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.