The 30 most eligible men and women in policy and law

Who are the most eligible singles working in policy and law?
Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces users to friends of friends, says it knows. The app has put together a list of the hottest bachelor and bachelorettes in each of nine major industries.
Hinge works by displaying the profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. But unlike location-based dating apps like Tinder, Hinge shows you only second- and third-degree Facebook connections. These are people you might have heard of, even if you’re never met.
Work: H&R Block, Industry Operations Liaison -- I make sure we stay in the IRS's good graces
Education: BA, University of Mississippi (Ole Miss); JD, University of Mississippi (Ole Miss)
Hometown: Roanoke, VA
Current Hinge city: Kansas City
Influence: 80 friends on Hinge
Work: Attorney at Gaskins Bennett Birrell Schupp - Civil Rights and Personal Injury Law
Education: BA, University of Denver; JD, University of Minnesota Law School
Hometown: Minneapolis, MN
Current Hinge city: Minneapolis/St. Paul
Influence: 135 friends on Hinge
Work: Curriculum and Competency Manager, HR Academy, Department of Veterans Affairs
Education: BS, Clemson University; MA (Human Resource Development, Clemson University
Hometown: Florence, SC
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 253 friends on Hinge
Work: Member Relations Director, Wine Institute
Education: BA, University of California at Santa Barbara
Hometown: Ukiah, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 182 friends on Hinge
Work: Southwest Ohio Outreach Representative (Portman), United States Senate
Education: BA, University of Cincinnati
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 419 friends on Hinge
Work: Associate, Landman Corsi Ballaine & Ford P.C.
Education: BA, University of Florida; JD Rutgers School of Law
Hometown: Marlboro, NJ
Current Hinge city: Philadelphia
Influence: 223 friends on Hinge
Work: Press Secretary and Social Media Manager, Indiana State Senate
Education: BA, Purdue University; Current MA (Jurisprudence) Candidate, University McKinney School of Law
Hometown: Indianapolis, IN
Current Hinge city: Indianapolis
Influence: 172 friends on Hinge
Work: Transportation Planner, AECOM
Education: BS, Cornell University
Hometown: New York, NY
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 251 friends on Hinge
Work: Director of Campaigns, The Eleison Group (Political Consultant)
Education: BA, University of North Carolina
Hometown: Chapel Hill, NC
Current Hinge city: Washington DC
Influence: 279 friends on Hinge
Work: Special Assistant for Global Force Planning, Office of the Secretary of Defence
Education: BA, Harvard University
Hometown: Princeton Junction, NJ
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 213 friends on Hinge
Work: Securities Litigation
Education: BA, Boston University; JD, Vanderbilt University Law School
Hometown: Paramus, NJ
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 103 friends on Hinge
Work: Oversight Evaluator, Attorney, U.S. Federal Government
Education: BA, Villanova University; JD, Loyola Law; LLM (National Security Law), Georgetown Law
Hometown: New Orleans, LA
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 215 friends on Hinge
Work: Policy Aide , US Treasury Department
Education: BA, Washington University in St. Louis; JD, Columbia Law School
Hometown: Edmond, OK
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 216 friends on Hinge
Work: Judicial Law Clerk
Education: BA, Pennsylvania State University; JD, Villanova School of Law
Hometown: Bryn Mawr, PA
Current Hinge city: Philadelphia
Influence: 255 friends on Hinge
Work: International Affairs Program Manager, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Education: BS/MS, Stanford University; MPA, Harvard Kennedy School
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 257 friends on Hinge
Work: Summer Associate, Venable, LLP
Education: BA, University of Maryland - College Park; JD, Florida State University College of Law
Hometown: West Palm Beach, FL
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 480 friends on Hinge
Work: Editor-in-Chief, GovernmentCIO Magazine; Senior Editor, The Vinyl District
Education: BS, Johns Hopkins University
Hometown: Princeton, NJ
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 154 friends on Hinge
Work: Attorney - Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP
Education: BA, Franklin & Marshall College; JD, University of Maryland School of Law
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
Current Hinge city: Philadelphia
Influence: 142 friends on Hinge
Work: Starting as an Associate at Latham & Watkins in October, Summer Associate at Latham & Watkins, Summer 2015
Education: BA, Stanford University; JD, University of Virginia School of Law
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 243 friends on Hinge
Work: Healthcare Associate, Ropes and Grey
Education: BA, Cornell University; JD, New York University School of Law
Hometown: New York
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 341 friends on Hinge
Work: Douglas Dillon Fellow at Council on Foreign Relations
Education: BA/BS, Stanford University; PhD in Condensed Matter Physics, University of Oxford
Hometown: Monte Sereno, CA
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 388 friends on Hinge
Work: In-House Counsel, Lyft
Education: BA, University of California Santa Barbara; JD, University of Denver, Law School
Hometown: Walnut Creek, CA
Current Hinge City: San Francisco
Influence: 333 friends on Hinge
Work: Associate at Latham & Watkins LLP
Education: BA, University of Connecticut; JD, University of Michigan
Hometown: Bethel, CT
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 172 friends on Hinge
