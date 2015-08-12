The 30 most eligible men and women in policy and law

Maya Kosoff, Nathan McAlone

Who are the most eligible singles working in policy and law?

Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces users to friends of friends, says it knows. The app has put together a list of the hottest bachelor and bachelorettes in each of nine major industries.

Hinge works by displaying the profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. But unlike location-based dating apps like Tinder, Hinge shows you only second- and third-degree Facebook connections. These are people you might have heard of, even if you’re never met.

Policy & Law

Hinge

30. Ben Deneka

Hinge

Work: H&R Block, Industry Operations Liaison -- I make sure we stay in the IRS's good graces

Education: BA, University of Mississippi (Ole Miss); JD, University of Mississippi (Ole Miss)

Hometown: Roanoke, VA

Current Hinge city: Kansas City

Influence: 80 friends on Hinge

29. Blair Harrington

Hinge

Work: Attorney at Gaskins Bennett Birrell Schupp - Civil Rights and Personal Injury Law

Education: BA, University of Denver; JD, University of Minnesota Law School

Hometown: Minneapolis, MN

Current Hinge city: Minneapolis/St. Paul

Influence: 135 friends on Hinge

28. Tarik Pierce

Hinge

Work: Curriculum and Competency Manager, HR Academy, Department of Veterans Affairs

Education: BS, Clemson University; MA (Human Resource Development, Clemson University

Hometown: Florence, SC

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 253 friends on Hinge

27. Ian Blue

Hinge

Work: Member Relations Director, Wine Institute

Education: BA, University of California at Santa Barbara

Hometown: Ukiah, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 182 friends on Hinge

26. Korina Sanchez

Hinge

Work: Associate Attorney at Brenner Monroe, Scott & Anderson, Ltd.

Education: BA, University of Michigan - Ann Arbor; JD, University of Illinois College of Law

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 265 friends on Hinge

25. Jared Steinberg

Hinge

Work: Associate Attorney at Siegel Jennings, Co. L.P.A.

Education: BA, University of Wisconsin; JD/MBA, Loyola University - Chicago

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

Current Hinge city: Cleveland

Influence: 339 friends on Hinge

24. Robert Braggs III

Hinge

Work: Southwest Ohio Outreach Representative (Portman), United States Senate

Education: BA, University of Cincinnati

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 419 friends on Hinge

23. Brandon Sher

Hinge

Work: Associate, Landman Corsi Ballaine & Ford P.C.

Education: BA, University of Florida; JD Rutgers School of Law

Hometown: Marlboro, NJ

Current Hinge city: Philadelphia

Influence: 223 friends on Hinge

22. Hillary Cherry

Hinge

Work: Press Secretary and Social Media Manager, Indiana State Senate

Education: BA, Purdue University; Current MA (Jurisprudence) Candidate, University McKinney School of Law

Hometown: Indianapolis, IN

Current Hinge city: Indianapolis

Influence: 172 friends on Hinge

21. Barrett Lane

Hinge

Work: Transportation Planner, AECOM

Education: BS, Cornell University

Hometown: New York, NY

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 251 friends on Hinge

20. Andrew Simpson

Hinge

Work: Director of Campaigns, The Eleison Group (Political Consultant)

Education: BA, University of North Carolina

Hometown: Chapel Hill, NC

Current Hinge city: Washington DC

Influence: 279 friends on Hinge

19. David Zikusoka

Hinge

Work: Special Assistant for Global Force Planning, Office of the Secretary of Defence

Education: BA, Harvard University

Hometown: Princeton Junction, NJ

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 213 friends on Hinge

18. Jackie Meyers

Hinge

Work: Securities Litigation

Education: BA, Boston University; JD, Vanderbilt University Law School

Hometown: Paramus, NJ

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 103 friends on Hinge

17. John Cummings

Hinge

Work: Oversight Evaluator, Attorney, U.S. Federal Government

Education: BA, Villanova University; JD, Loyola Law; LLM (National Security Law), Georgetown Law

Hometown: New Orleans, LA

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 215 friends on Hinge

16. Satyam Khanna

Hinge

Work: Policy Aide , US Treasury Department

Education: BA, Washington University in St. Louis; JD, Columbia Law School

Hometown: Edmond, OK

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 216 friends on Hinge

15. Christian Vazquez

Hinge

Work: Summer Associate, Jones Day

Education: BA, Yale University; JD, Duke University

Hometown: Hialeah, FL

Current Hinge city: Miami

Influence: 348 friends on Hinge

14. Angela Brosnan

Hinge

Work: Judicial Law Clerk

Education: BA, Pennsylvania State University; JD, Villanova School of Law

Hometown: Bryn Mawr, PA

Current Hinge city: Philadelphia

Influence: 255 friends on Hinge

13. Ben Goldsmith

Hinge

Work: International Affairs Program Manager, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Education: BS/MS, Stanford University; MPA, Harvard Kennedy School

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 257 friends on Hinge

12. Taylor Sachs

Hinge

Work: Summer Associate, Venable, LLP

Education: BA, University of Maryland - College Park; JD, Florida State University College of Law

Hometown: West Palm Beach, FL

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 480 friends on Hinge

11. Olivia Ung

Hinge

Work: Editor-in-Chief, GovernmentCIO Magazine; Senior Editor, The Vinyl District

Education: BS, Johns Hopkins University

Hometown: Princeton, NJ

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 154 friends on Hinge

10. Andrew Olen

Hinge

Work: Attorney - Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP

Education: BA, Franklin & Marshall College; JD, University of Maryland School of Law

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Current Hinge city: Philadelphia

Influence: 142 friends on Hinge

9. Pra Chandrasoma

Hinge

Work: Starting as an Associate at Latham & Watkins in October, Summer Associate at Latham & Watkins, Summer 2015

Education: BA, Stanford University; JD, University of Virginia School of Law

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 243 friends on Hinge

8. Jessica Heimler

Hinge

Work: Healthcare Associate, Ropes and Grey

Education: BA, Cornell University; JD, New York University School of Law

Hometown: New York

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 341 friends on Hinge

7. Varun Sivaram

Hinge

Work: Douglas Dillon Fellow at Council on Foreign Relations

Education: BA/BS, Stanford University; PhD in Condensed Matter Physics, University of Oxford

Hometown: Monte Sereno, CA

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 388 friends on Hinge

6. Brayden McCarthy

Hinge

Work: Head of Policy & Advocacy at Fundera and former Senior Policy Advisor at the White House

Education: BSc, London School of Economics; MBA, Harvard Business School

Hometown: Ogdensburg, New York

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 437 friends on Hinge

5. Amber Meek

Hinge

Work: Corporate M&A Partner at Kirkland & Ellis, LLP

Education: BBA, University of San Diego; JD, Harvard Law School

Hometown: Mansfield, TX

Current Hinge city: Houston

Influence: 55 friends on Hinge

4. David Glanton

Hinge

Work: Judicial Law Clerk, United States Courts

Education: BA, Amherst College; JD, The George Washington University Law School

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Current Hinge city: Detroit

Influence: 194 friends on Hinge

3. Jay Goyal

Hinge

Work: US Representatives, State Representative, Ohio

Education: BS, Northwestern University; MBA/MPP, Harvard Kennedy School of Government and Harvard Business School

Hometown: Mansfield, OH

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 207 friends on Hinge

2. Whitney Hudak

Hinge

Work: In-House Counsel, Lyft

Education: BA, University of California Santa Barbara; JD, University of Denver, Law School

Hometown: Walnut Creek, CA

Current Hinge City: San Francisco

Influence: 333 friends on Hinge

1. Ian Spain

Hinge

Work: Associate at Latham & Watkins LLP

Education: BA, University of Connecticut; JD, University of Michigan

Hometown: Bethel, CT

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 172 friends on Hinge

