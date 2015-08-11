The 30 most eligible men and women in media and entertainment

Who are the most eligible singles working in media and entertainment?
Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces users to friends of friends, says it knows. The app has put together a list of the hottest bachelor and bachelorettes in each of nine major industries.
Hinge works by displaying the profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. But unlike location-based dating apps like Tinder, Hinge shows you only second- and third-degree Facebook connections. These are people you might have heard of, even if you’re never met.
Work: Professional Writer and Actress; Works in the Art and Fine Vintage Clothing Worlds
Education: BA, Honours Program at the University of Texas in Austin
Hometown: Dallas, TX
Current Hinge city: Austin/San Antonio
Influence: 125 friends on Hinge
Work: Stanford University, Ph.D. Candidate in Art History
Education: BA, Middlebury College; MA (History of Art and Architecture ), Williams College; Current PhD Candidate in Art History at Stanford University
Hometown: Harpswell, ME
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 172 friends on Hinge
Work: Executive Assistant, Executive Search - Heidrick & Struggles; Professional Actress
Education: BA, University of Southern California
Hometown: Moreland Hills, OH
Current Hinge city: Chicago
Influence: 136 friends on Hinge
Work: Page at the Late Show with David Letterman
Education: BA, Bowdoin College
Hometown: Silver Spring, MD
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 304 friends on Hinge
Work: Michael Perez, PMK*BNC Celebrity Services & Influencers Brand Department
Education: BS, University of Southern California
Hometown: Piedmont, CA
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 441 friends on Hinge
Work: Brand Partnerships at Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter
Education: BS, Virginia Tech
Hometown: Ashburn, VA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 296 friends on Hinge
Work: Artist
Education: BA, University of California at Los Angeles
Hometown: Piedmont, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 526 friends on Hinge
Work: Horizon Media - Assistant Media Buyer for National Television
Education: BA, Indiana University Bloomington
Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 545 friends on Hinge
Work: Producer of Change for Dream On
Education: BS, The University of Southern California; MA (Education), The University of Hong Kong
Hometown: Hong Kong, China
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 175 friends on Hinge
Work: Global Branded Entertainment, ICM Partners
Education: BBA, Emory University Goizueta Business School
Hometown: Charlotte, NC
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 275 friends on Hinge
Work: Model/Fashion blogger, @cphendrick
Education: BA, George Washington University
Hometown: Washington, DC
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 366 friends on Hinge
Work: Ad Operations Campaign Manager at Hulu
Education: BA, The University of Texas at Austin
Hometown: Houston, TX
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 215 friends on Hinge
Work: Associate Art Director, BizBash
Education: BFA, University of Michigan
Hometown: Wayland, MA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 442 friends on Hinge
Work: Account Director, Vanity Fair
Education: BA, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Hometown: Franklin, KY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 482 friends on Hinge
Work: Founder of The Unlost, Copywriter, Content Marketer
Education: BA, Gonzaga University; BS, Boise State University
Hometown: Boise, ID
Current Hinge city: Portland
Influence: 70 friends on Hinge
Work: Writer's Assistant for William Wheeler, writer of Ghost in the Shell, Queen of Katwe; Senior Consulting Producer on Ray Donovan
Education: BA, Yale University
Hometown: Keene Valley, NY; Fairfield, CT
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 369 friends on Hinge
Work: Broadcast Associate and Assistant to the Executive Producer at 60 Minutes
Education: BA, Emory University
Hometown: Lexington, MA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 304 friends on Hinge
Work: DreamWorks Animation Television, Current Series
Education: BS, University of Southern California
Hometown: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 353 friends on Hinge
Work: WTEN ABC affiliate in Albany, NY On-Camera Meteorologist
Education: BA, University at Albany
Hometown: Plainsboro, NJ
Current Hinge city: Albany
Influence: 98 friends on Hinge
Work: Director, MBA Rotational Program at Viacom
Education: BA, University of Pennsylvania; MBA, MIT Sloan School of Management; MPA, Harvard Kennedy School of Government
Hometown: New York, NY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 410 friends on Hinge
Work: Director/Editor/Co-Executive Producer of The Office and The Mindy Project
Education: BS, Ithaca College
Hometown: Marlboro, NJ
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 63 friends on
Work: DP/Cinematographer at johnhafnerdp.com, actor, and CEO of Ocher Media
Education: BA, University of Texas at Austin
Hometown: Dallas, TX
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 238 friends on Hinge
Work: Founder and Designer at Isabel
Education: BFA, The University of Michigan
Hometown: New York, NY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 253 friends on Hinge
Work: Actor; Starred in Newsies! on Broadway
Education: BA, Elon University
Hometown: Westport, CT
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 353 friends on Hinge
Work: Novelist; Writer/Photographer at The Hunt Guide
Education: BS, Boston University
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 363 friends on Hinge
Work: Casting Associate - Zane/Pillsbury Casting - Pretty Little Liars (ABC FAMILY) / Graceland (USA); Executive Producer - Mm Buttered Panini Productions; Writer - CBS Diversity Showcase; Actor; Bollywood Dancer
Education: BA/BS, Northwestern University
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 470 friends on Hinge
Work: Comedian; Co-founder of Cultivated Wit; Co-host of the About Race Podcast.
Education: BA, Harvard University
Hometown: Brooklyn, NY
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 197 friends on Hinge
Work: Corporate Business Relationship Manager, Sony Pictures. Most Recently Led Cyber Security During Sony's Cyber Attack
Education: BSFS, Georgetown University; Research, Oxford University - Pembroke College
Hometown: Parkland, FL
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 478 friends on Hinge
Work: Art Director, 72andSunny; Former Cast Member of the Bachelor, Season 17
Education: BFA, Otis College of Art and Design
Hometown: Evergreen, CO
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 166 friends on Hinge
