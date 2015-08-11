The 30 most eligible men and women in media and entertainment

Maya Kosoff, Nathan McAlone
Millennials texting phones girls single partyingAP Images/Mike Harrington

Who are the most eligible singles working in media and entertainment?

Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces users to friends of friends, says it knows. The app has put together a list of the hottest bachelor and bachelorettes in each of nine major industries.

Hinge works by displaying the profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. But unlike location-based dating apps like Tinder, Hinge shows you only second- and third-degree Facebook connections. These are people you might have heard of, even if you’re never met.

Media & Entertainment

Hinge

30. Mallory Culbert

Hinge

Work: Professional Writer and Actress; Works in the Art and Fine Vintage Clothing Worlds

Education: BA, Honours Program at the University of Texas in Austin

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Current Hinge city: Austin/San Antonio

Influence: 125 friends on Hinge

29. George LesBourdais

Hinge

Work: Stanford University, Ph.D. Candidate in Art History

Education: BA, Middlebury College; MA (History of Art and Architecture ), Williams College; Current PhD Candidate in Art History at Stanford University

Hometown: Harpswell, ME

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 172 friends on Hinge

28. Kat Garson

Hinge

Work: Executive Assistant, Executive Search - Heidrick & Struggles; Professional Actress

Education: BA, University of Southern California

Hometown: Moreland Hills, OH

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 136 friends on Hinge

27. Julie Piñero

Hinge

Work: Page at the Late Show with David Letterman

Education: BA, Bowdoin College

Hometown: Silver Spring, MD

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 304 friends on Hinge

26. Michael Perez

Hinge

Work: Michael Perez, PMK*BNC Celebrity Services & Influencers Brand Department

Education: BS, University of Southern California

Hometown: Piedmont, CA

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 441 friends on Hinge

25. Robert Zayas

Hinge

Work: Brand Partnerships at Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter

Education: BS, Virginia Tech

Hometown: Ashburn, VA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 296 friends on Hinge

24. Jackie Graham

Hinge

Work: Artist

Education: BA, University of California at Los Angeles

Hometown: Piedmont, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 526 friends on Hinge

23. Jenna Silverman

Hinge

Work: Horizon Media - Assistant Media Buyer for National Television

Education: BA, Indiana University Bloomington

Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 545 friends on Hinge

22. Natalie Chan

Hinge

Work: Producer of Change for Dream On

Education: BS, The University of Southern California; MA (Education), The University of Hong Kong

Hometown: Hong Kong, China

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 175 friends on Hinge

21. Wiley Spears

Hinge

Work: Affiliate Relations Manager with Envision Networks

Education: BA, Bowdoin College

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Current Hinge city: Cleveland

Influence: 210 friends on Hinge

20. Maxwell Micheson

Hinge

Work: Global Branded Entertainment, ICM Partners

Education: BBA, Emory University Goizueta Business School

Hometown: Charlotte, NC

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 275 friends on Hinge

19. Caroline Hendrick

Hinge

Work: Model/Fashion blogger, @cphendrick

Education: BA, George Washington University

Hometown: Washington, DC

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 366 friends on Hinge

18. Shazieh Shah

Hinge

Work: Ad Operations Campaign Manager at Hulu

Education: BA, The University of Texas at Austin

Hometown: Houston, TX

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 215 friends on Hinge

17. Nealy Stiles

Hinge

Work: Associate Art Director, BizBash

Education: BFA, University of Michigan

Hometown: Wayland, MA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 442 friends on Hinge

16. Derek Hester

Hinge

Work: Account Director, Vanity Fair

Education: BA, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Hometown: Franklin, KY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 482 friends on Hinge

15. Therese Schwenkler

Hinge

Work: Founder of The Unlost, Copywriter, Content Marketer

Education: BA, Gonzaga University; BS, Boise State University

Hometown: Boise, ID

Current Hinge city: Portland

Influence: 70 friends on Hinge

14. Charlie Kelly

Hinge

Work: Writer's Assistant for William Wheeler, writer of Ghost in the Shell, Queen of Katwe; Senior Consulting Producer on Ray Donovan

Education: BA, Yale University

Hometown: Keene Valley, NY; Fairfield, CT

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 369 friends on Hinge

13. Jenny Marz

Hinge

Work: Broadcast Associate and Assistant to the Executive Producer at 60 Minutes

Education: BA, Emory University

Hometown: Lexington, MA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 304 friends on Hinge

12. Nicholas Galante

Hinge

Work: DreamWorks Animation Television, Current Series

Education: BS, University of Southern California

Hometown: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 353 friends on Hinge

11. Gregory Pollak

Hinge

Work: WTEN ABC affiliate in Albany, NY On-Camera Meteorologist

Education: BA, University at Albany

Hometown: Plainsboro, NJ

Current Hinge city: Albany

Influence: 98 friends on Hinge

10. Denise Bailey-Castro

Hinge

Work: Director, MBA Rotational Program at Viacom

Education: BA, University of Pennsylvania; MBA, MIT Sloan School of Management; MPA, Harvard Kennedy School of Government

Hometown: New York, NY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 410 friends on Hinge

9. David Rogers

Hinge

Work: Director/Editor/Co-Executive Producer of The Office and The Mindy Project

Education: BS, Ithaca College

Hometown: Marlboro, NJ

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 63 friends on

8. John Hafner

Hinge

Work: DP/Cinematographer at johnhafnerdp.com, actor, and CEO of Ocher Media

Education: BA, University of Texas at Austin

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 238 friends on Hinge

7. Isabel Cohen

Hinge

Work: Founder and Designer at Isabel

Education: BFA, The University of Michigan

Hometown: New York, NY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 253 friends on Hinge

6. Adam Kaplan

Hinge

Work: Actor; Starred in Newsies! on Broadway

Education: BA, Elon University

Hometown: Westport, CT

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 353 friends on Hinge

5. Brittany Fischer

Hinge

Work: Novelist; Writer/Photographer at The Hunt Guide

Education: BS, Boston University

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 363 friends on Hinge

4. Mayank Bhatter

Hinge

Work: Casting Associate - Zane/Pillsbury Casting - Pretty Little Liars (ABC FAMILY) / Graceland (USA); Executive Producer - Mm Buttered Panini Productions; Writer - CBS Diversity Showcase; Actor; Bollywood Dancer

Education: BA/BS, Northwestern University

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 470 friends on Hinge

3. Baratunde Thurston

Hinge

Work: Comedian; Co-founder of Cultivated Wit; Co-host of the About Race Podcast.

Education: BA, Harvard University

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 197 friends on Hinge

2. Yosh Miller

Hinge

Work: Corporate Business Relationship Manager, Sony Pictures. Most Recently Led Cyber Security During Sony's Cyber Attack

Education: BSFS, Georgetown University; Research, Oxford University - Pembroke College

Hometown: Parkland, FL

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 478 friends on Hinge

1. Sarah Herron

Hinge

Work: Art Director, 72andSunny; Former Cast Member of the Bachelor, Season 17

Education: BFA, Otis College of Art and Design

Hometown: Evergreen, CO

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 166 friends on Hinge

