The 30 most eligible men and women in marketing

Maya Kosoff, Nathan McAlone

Who are the most eligible singles working in marketing?

Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces users to friends of friends, says it knows. The app has put together a list of the hottest bachelor and bachelorettes in each of nine major industries.

Hinge works by displaying the profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. But unlike location-based dating apps like Tinder, Hinge shows you only second- and third-degree Facebook connections. These are people you might have heard of, even if you’re never met.

Marketing & Business Development

30. Madeline Grose

Work: Account Executive at Obu Interactive

Education: BA, University of San Diego

Hometown: Seattle, WA

Current Hinge city: San Diego

Influence: 245 friends on Hinge

29. Daniel Pourasghar

Work: Business Development at Airbnb

Education: MS (Management), European Business School (EBS)

Hometown: Giessen, Germany

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 170 friends on Hinge

28. Amanda Scott

Work: Account Management, Vibes Media

Education: BA, University of San Diego

Hometown: Albuquerque, NM

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 168 friends on Hinge

27. Brandon Washington

Work: Event Marketing, Experience Strategist

Education: BA, Swarthmore College

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 221 friends on Hinge

26. Sara Markwith

Work: Sales Consultant with Unishippers

Education: BA, Santa Clara University

Hometown: Mercer Island, WA

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 314 friends on Hinge

25. Brin Rustin

Work: Human Resources Assistant at ZS Associates

Education: BBA, Tippie College of Business at University of Iowa

Hometown: Wilmette, IL

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 399 friends on Hinge

24. Max Hamilton

Work: Sales Operations at Bisnow

Education: BA, Washington University in St. Louis

Hometown: Cary, NC

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 595 friends on Hinge

23. Haley Patoski

Work: Associate Product Manager of User Acquisition at Kongregate

Education: BA, Claremont McKenna College

Hometown: Marblehead, MA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 396 friends on Hinge

22. Tanveer Kathawalla

Work: Manager, Business Development at Enterprise Florida

Education: BA, George Washington University

Hometown: Belmont, MA

Current Hinge city: Orlando

Influence: 606 friends on Hinge

21. Blake Hill

Work: Team Lead - Sales Recruiter at Betts Recruiting

Education: BA, Bucknell University

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 306 friends on Hinge

20. Shaista Shenoy

Work: Client Success Manager, Curalate; Performer with Shiamak Davar's Special Performers Batch (Professional Indian Dance Troupe)

Education: BA, University of Mumbai, Jai Hind College.; MA (Management), Warwick Business School

Hometown: Mumbai, India

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 199 friends on Hinge

19. Ben Flor

Work: Director of Reverse Product Solutions, Brightstar; Entrepreneur with a company that has two products (Muted and Wobble Guard)

Education: BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin; MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 166 friends on Hinge

18. Kayla Masterman

Work: Sales and Marketing Associate, The Advisory Board Company

Education: BA, Union College

Hometown: Needham, MA

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 445 friends on Hinge

17. Brett Orr

Work: Sr. Account Executive at Insight Global; Sr. Account Coordinator at Microsoft

Education: BA, University Of Nebraska At Kearney

Hometown: Denver, CO

Current Hinge city: Denver

Influence: 133 friends on Hinge

16. Olivia Wagner

Work: Assistant Marketing Manager, Boulder Brands

Education: BA, University of Maryland

Hometown: Boulder, CO

Current Hinge city: Denver

Influence: 226 friends on Hinge

15. Daniel de La Torre

Work: Senior Account Executive, Tribal Worldwide

Education: BA, Northwestern University; Miami Ad School

Hometown: Bronxville, NY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 384 friends on Hinge

14. Clare Weiss

Work: Business Development at LMI

Education: BA, University of Maryland - College Park

Hometown: Washington, DC

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 187 friends on Hinge

13. Ryan Picou

Work: Director of Team Marketing Business Operations, NBA

Education: BA, University of Southern Mississippi

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Current Hinge city: Phoenix

Influence: 172 friends on Hinge

12. Liz Cress

Work: Associate Client Manager for Nielsen Marketing Analytics Professional Services

Education: BA, Saint Mary's College

Hometown: Columbus, OH

Current Hinge city: Columbus

Influence: 191 friends on Hinge

11. Lott Joseph 'Joey' Brooks IV

Work: Content Strategist at The Marketing Arm

Education: BBA, University of Notre Dame; MBA, University of Notre Dame

Hometown: Houston, TX

Current Hinge city: Dallas

Influence: 430 friends on Hinge

10. Don Quinn

Work: Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Infinite Analytics

Education: BA, Amherst College; MBA, MIT Sloan School of Management

Hometown: Boston, MA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 115 friends on Hinge

9. Bob Reish

Work: Business Development at WeissBeerger

Education: BA,University of Notre Dame; MBA, The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania

Hometown: Exton, PA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 460 friends on Hinge

8. Julia Perez

Work: US Digital Marketing Manager, House of Marley; Created Winning Campaign of 2014 Shorty Award for Best Brand on Snapchat

Education: BA, Philadelphia University

Hometown: Newburgh, NY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 210 friends on Hinge

7. Brian Watson

Work: Director, Experience VSCO

Education: BS, Columbia University

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 305 friends on Hinge

6. Jessie Berry

Work: Director of Marketing at iQ media

Education: BA, Elon University

Hometown: Bryn Mawr, PA

Current Hinge city: Philadelphia

Influence: 99 friends on Hinge

5. Alexis Garavaryan

Work: Senior Manager of Worldwide Business Development at Xbox

Education: BBA, ESSEC Business School

Hometown: Paris, France

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 33 friends on Hinge

4. Lana Li

Work: Marketing at Teikametrics; Building a Food Media Brand on the Side, Hello Lana

Education: BA, Harvard University

Hometown: Somers, NY

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 338 friends on Hinge

3. Daniel Wein

Work: Associate Press Secretary, The Sierra Club

Education: BA, George Washington University

Hometown: Highland Park, IL

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 460 friends on Hinge

2. Chris Oetting

Work: Director of Business Development at Boatbound

Education: BA, Trinity College

Hometown: Katonah, NY

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 226 friends on Hinge

1. Rakhi Voria

Work: North America Business Development Manager, Microsoft Financing

Education: BA, Colorado College; MS (Comparative Social Policy), University of Oxford

Hometown: Golden, CO

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 109 friends on Hinge

