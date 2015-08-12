The 30 most eligible men and women in marketing

Who are the most eligible singles working in marketing?
Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces users to friends of friends, says it knows. The app has put together a list of the hottest bachelor and bachelorettes in each of nine major industries.
Hinge works by displaying the profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. But unlike location-based dating apps like Tinder, Hinge shows you only second- and third-degree Facebook connections. These are people you might have heard of, even if you’re never met.
Work: Business Development at Airbnb
Education: MS (Management), European Business School (EBS)
Hometown: Giessen, Germany
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 170 friends on Hinge
Work: Human Resources Assistant at ZS Associates
Education: BBA, Tippie College of Business at University of Iowa
Hometown: Wilmette, IL
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 399 friends on Hinge
Work: Sales Operations at Bisnow
Education: BA, Washington University in St. Louis
Hometown: Cary, NC
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 595 friends on Hinge
Work: Associate Product Manager of User Acquisition at Kongregate
Education: BA, Claremont McKenna College
Hometown: Marblehead, MA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 396 friends on Hinge
Work: Team Lead - Sales Recruiter at Betts Recruiting
Education: BA, Bucknell University
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 306 friends on Hinge
Work: Client Success Manager, Curalate; Performer with Shiamak Davar's Special Performers Batch (Professional Indian Dance Troupe)
Education: BA, University of Mumbai, Jai Hind College.; MA (Management), Warwick Business School
Hometown: Mumbai, India
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 199 friends on Hinge
Work: Director of Reverse Product Solutions, Brightstar; Entrepreneur with a company that has two products (Muted and Wobble Guard)
Education: BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin; MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Current Hinge city: Chicago
Influence: 166 friends on Hinge
Work: Sales and Marketing Associate, The Advisory Board Company
Education: BA, Union College
Hometown: Needham, MA
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 445 friends on Hinge
Work: Senior Account Executive, Tribal Worldwide
Education: BA, Northwestern University; Miami Ad School
Hometown: Bronxville, NY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 384 friends on Hinge
Work: Business Development at LMI
Education: BA, University of Maryland - College Park
Hometown: Washington, DC
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 187 friends on Hinge
Work: Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Infinite Analytics
Education: BA, Amherst College; MBA, MIT Sloan School of Management
Hometown: Boston, MA
Current Hinge city: Boston
Influence: 115 friends on Hinge
Work: Business Development at WeissBeerger
Education: BA,University of Notre Dame; MBA, The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania
Hometown: Exton, PA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 460 friends on Hinge
Work: US Digital Marketing Manager, House of Marley; Created Winning Campaign of 2014 Shorty Award for Best Brand on Snapchat
Education: BA, Philadelphia University
Hometown: Newburgh, NY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 210 friends on Hinge
Work: Director, Experience VSCO
Education: BS, Columbia University
Hometown: Orlando, FL
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 305 friends on Hinge
Work: Director of Marketing at iQ media
Education: BA, Elon University
Hometown: Bryn Mawr, PA
Current Hinge city: Philadelphia
Influence: 99 friends on Hinge
Work: Senior Manager of Worldwide Business Development at Xbox
Education: BBA, ESSEC Business School
Hometown: Paris, France
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 33 friends on Hinge
Work: Marketing at Teikametrics; Building a Food Media Brand on the Side, Hello Lana
Education: BA, Harvard University
Hometown: Somers, NY
Current Hinge city: Boston
Influence: 338 friends on Hinge
Work: Associate Press Secretary, The Sierra Club
Education: BA, George Washington University
Hometown: Highland Park, IL
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 460 friends on Hinge
Work: Director of Business Development at Boatbound
Education: BA, Trinity College
Hometown: Katonah, NY
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 226 friends on Hinge
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.