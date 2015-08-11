The 30 most eligible men and women in health and wellness

Who are the most eligible singles working in health and wellness?
Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces users to friends of friends, says it knows. The app has put together a list of the hottest bachelor and bachelorettes in each of nine major industries.
Hinge works by displaying the profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. But unlike location-based dating apps like Tinder, Hinge shows you only second- and third-degree Facebook connections. These are people you might have heard of, even if you’re never met.
Work: Former Health Care Data Analyst at The Advisory Board Company
Education: BSE, Duke University; Current MD Candidate at University of California, San Diego School of Medicine
Hometown: San Jose, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 514 friends on Hinge
Work: Crisis Intervention Specialist
Education: BA/BS, Louisiana State University; Current MPH Candidate, Columbia University
Hometown: New Orleans, LA
Current Hinge City: New York City
Influence: 90 friends on Hinge
Work: Executive Director - Thermo Fisher Scientific; Entrepreneur: Founder of W Agency that Invests in Hospitality and Healthcare companies.
Education: BS, Ferris State University; PGA Business School Levels I, II, & III; Vanderbilt University Executive Program
Hometown: Jackson, Michigan
Current Hinge city: Nashville
Influence: 68 friends on Hinge
Work: MBA Student at Wharton, Previously Worked in Healthcare VC and at Bain & Company
Education: BA, Princeton University; Current MBA Candidate at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 493 friends on Hinge
Work: Founder, Clean Food Dirty City
Education: BA, Connecticut College
Hometown: Bethesda, MD
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 237 friends on Hinge
Work: Director of Bioscience Industrial Development, North Carolina Biotechnology Center
Education: BA, James Madison University
Hometown: Richmond, VA
Current Hinge city: Raleigh
Influence: 61 friends on Hinge
Work: CEO and Owner of two companies, Platinum Dance Center and Imagine Dance Music; Initially Moved to Minneapolis to Dance for the Minnesota Timberwolves
Education: AA, University of Minnesota
Hometown: Green Bay, WI
Current Hinge city: Minneapolis/St. Paul
Influence: 128 friends on Hinge
Work: Physician, Kaiser Permanente
Education: BA, Northwestern University; MD, University of Iowa; PhD, University of Oxford; Medical Residency; University of California, San Francisco
Hometown: Monticello, Iowa
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 38 friends on Hinge
Work: Pediatric Critical Care Nurse Practitioner, PhD Student
Education: BSN, University of Pennsylvania; MSN, University of Pennsylvania; Current PhD Candidate, Villanova University
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
Current Hinge city: Philadelphia
Influence: 62 friends on Hinge
Work: Resident, General Surgery; Research Fellow, Vascular Surgery; Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School
Education: BA, Northwestern University; MA (Medical Humanities and Bioethics), Northwestern University; MD, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine; MPH, Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health
Hometown: New Canaan, CT
Current Hinge city: Boston
Influence: 182 friends on Hinge
Work: Instructor at SoulCycle
Education: BA, Boston University
Hometown: Fair Lawn, NJ
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 256 friends on Hinge
Work: Entrepreneur, Optimal Wellness Consulting, & Simplified Nutrition LLC; Former NFL Athlete
Education: BA,University of California at Berkeley
Hometown: Newport Beach, CA
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 289 friends on Hinge
Work: Director of Operations at Bari Studio
Education: BFA, NYU Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Hometown: Key Biscayne, FL
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 166 friends on Hinge
Work: Dentist - DDS; Tolley Dental (Practice Owner)
Education: BS, James Madison University; DDS, Virginia Commonwealth University
Hometown: Arlington, VA
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 130 friends on Hinge
Work: RN at Pager and Nurse Practitioner Intern at a Primary Care Clinic in the South Bronx
Education: BA, Trinity College; BSN, Columbia University, School of Nursing at; Current
MSN/FNP Candidate at Columbia University, School of Nursing
Hometown: Portland, Maine
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 260 friends on Hinge
