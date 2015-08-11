The 30 most eligible men and women in health and wellness

Maya Kosoff, Nathan McAlone

Who are the most eligible singles working in health and wellness?

Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces users to friends of friends, says it knows. The app has put together a list of the hottest bachelor and bachelorettes in each of nine major industries.

Hinge works by displaying the profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. But unlike location-based dating apps like Tinder, Hinge shows you only second- and third-degree Facebook connections. These are people you might have heard of, even if you’re never met.

Health & Wellness

30. Justin Partridge

Work: Fourth Year Dental Student Going into Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Education: BA, Colby College; DMD, Harvard School of Dental Medicine

Hometown: Groton, MA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 388 friends on Hinge

29. Caroline Labe

Work: Clinical Project Analyst, Acetylon Pharmaceuticals

Education: BA, Elon University

Hometown: Lower Merion, PA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 298 friends on Hinge

28. Kirsten Carey

Work: Medical Device Associate for CorMatrix Cardiovascular

Education: BA, Arizona State University; Current BSN Candidate, Grand Canyon University

Hometown: Paradise Valley, AZ

Current Hinge city: Phoenix

Influence: 148 friends on Hinge

27. Abhishek Kumar

Work: Former Health Care Data Analyst at The Advisory Board Company

Education: BSE, Duke University; Current MD Candidate at University of California, San Diego School of Medicine

Hometown: San Jose, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 514 friends on Hinge

26. Kyle Carey

Work: Medical Sales Representative, Stryker Sports Medicine

Education: BA, Syracuse University

Hometown: Columbus, OH

Current Hinge City: Dallas

Influence: 250 friends on Hinge

25. Sarah Christensen

Work: Physician Assistant in Dermatology

Education: BBA, University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign; MA (Physician Assistant Studies), Midwestern University

Hometown: Bloomington, Illinois

Current Hinge City: Chicago

Influence: 228 friends on Hinge

24. Harkeet 'Kittu' Pannu

Work: Crisis Intervention Specialist

Education: BA/BS, Louisiana State University; Current MPH Candidate, Columbia University

Hometown: New Orleans, LA

Current Hinge City: New York City

Influence: 90 friends on Hinge

23. Chrissy Guidry

Work: Trauma Surgery Fellow, Surgeon

Education: BS, Louisiana State University; MS, Tulane University; DO, Des Moines

University

Hometown: Cut Off, LA

Current Hinge city: Cleveland

Influence: 39 friends on Hinge

22. Kathryn Abare

Work: Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Pediatric Orthopedics

Education: BA, University of Richmond; BSN/MSN, Emory University

Hometown: Portland, ME

Current Hinge city: Atlanta

Influence: 141 friends on Hinge

21. Adam Will

Work: Executive Director - Thermo Fisher Scientific; Entrepreneur: Founder of W Agency that Invests in Hospitality and Healthcare companies.

Education: BS, Ferris State University; PGA Business School Levels I, II, & III; Vanderbilt University Executive Program

Hometown: Jackson, Michigan

Current Hinge city: Nashville

Influence: 68 friends on Hinge

20. Vinay Shah

Work: MBA Student at Wharton, Previously Worked in Healthcare VC and at Bain & Company

Education: BA, Princeton University; Current MBA Candidate at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 493 friends on Hinge

19. Lily Kunin

Work: Founder, Clean Food Dirty City

Education: BA, Connecticut College

Hometown: Bethesda, MD

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 237 friends on Hinge

18. Sarah Ho

Work: M.D. Candidate with Distinction in Global Health at UT Southwestern Medical Center, Class of 2017

Education: BA, Rice University; Current MD Candidate, UT Southwestern Medical Center

Hometown: Austin, TX

Current Hinge city: Dallas

Influence: 124 friends on Hinge

17. Carlos Zarazua

Work: Senior Financial Analyst at VMG Health in Dallas, Texas

Education: BA, University of Notre Dame

Hometown: Panama City, Panama; San Antonio, TX

Current Hinge city: Dallas

Influence: 237 friends on Hinge

16. Benjamin Papermaster

Work: Business Owner at a CrossFit gym

Education: BS, Eller School of Business at The University of Arizona; Current MBA Candidate at Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Current Hinge city: Dallas

Influence: 265 friends on Hinge

13. Aaron Quarles

Work: Resident Physician, Emergency Medicine

Education: BA, University of Notre Dame; MD/MPP, Harvard Medical School & Harvard Kennedy School of Government

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 215 friends on Hinge

15. Courtney Skunda

Work: Director of Bioscience Industrial Development, North Carolina Biotechnology Center

Education: BA, James Madison University

Hometown: Richmond, VA

Current Hinge city: Raleigh

Influence: 61 friends on Hinge

14. Erica Leanna

Work: CEO and Owner of two companies, Platinum Dance Center and Imagine Dance Music; Initially Moved to Minneapolis to Dance for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Education: AA, University of Minnesota

Hometown: Green Bay, WI

Current Hinge city: Minneapolis/St. Paul

Influence: 128 friends on Hinge

12. Gina Clark

Work: Physician, Kaiser Permanente

Education: BA, Northwestern University; MD, University of Iowa; PhD, University of Oxford; Medical Residency; University of California, San Francisco

Hometown: Monticello, Iowa

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 38 friends on Hinge

11. Scott Radniecki

Work: Dentist at Ohana Smiles Dental Office; Assistant Professor of General Dentistry at Creighton University School of Dentistry

Education: BS, Creighton University; DDS,Creighton University

Hometown: Fargo, ND

Current Hinge city: Omaha

Influence: 49 friends on Hinge

10. Max Artsis

Work: Professional Athlete Personal Trainer and Fitness Consultant at Nike World

Education: BA, The University of Michigan

Hometown: Chatsworth, CA

Current Hinge city: Portland

Influence: 178 friends on Hinge

9. Jennie Ryan

Work: Pediatric Critical Care Nurse Practitioner, PhD Student

Education: BSN, University of Pennsylvania; MSN, University of Pennsylvania; Current PhD Candidate, Villanova University

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Current Hinge city: Philadelphia

Influence: 62 friends on Hinge

8. Jack McCallum

Work: Resident, General Surgery; Research Fellow, Vascular Surgery; Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School

Education: BA, Northwestern University; MA (Medical Humanities and Bioethics), Northwestern University; MD, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine; MPH, Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Hometown: New Canaan, CT

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 182 friends on Hinge

7. Tiffany Chen

Work: Instructor at SoulCycle

Education: BA, Boston University

Hometown: Fair Lawn, NJ

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 256 friends on Hinge

6. Mark Sundman

Work: Duke University, Neuroimaging Research

Education: BA, Elon University

Hometown: Chatham, NJ

Current Hinge city: Raleigh

Influence: 201 friends on Hinge

5. Chris Manderino

Work: Entrepreneur, Optimal Wellness Consulting, & Simplified Nutrition LLC; Former NFL Athlete

Education: BA,University of California at Berkeley

Hometown: Newport Beach, CA

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 289 friends on Hinge

4. Sara Michelena

Work: Director of Operations at Bari Studio

Education: BFA, NYU Gallatin School of Individualized Study

Hometown: Key Biscayne, FL

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 166 friends on Hinge

3. Ben Tolley

Work: Dentist - DDS; Tolley Dental (Practice Owner)

Education: BS, James Madison University; DDS, Virginia Commonwealth University

Hometown: Arlington, VA

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 130 friends on Hinge

2. Sarah Muir

Work: RN at Pager and Nurse Practitioner Intern at a Primary Care Clinic in the South Bronx

Education: BA, Trinity College; BSN, Columbia University, School of Nursing at; Current

MSN/FNP Candidate at Columbia University, School of Nursing

Hometown: Portland, Maine

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 260 friends on Hinge

1. Simon Cottle

Work: Olympic Rower 2004, Great Britain Quadruple Scull; Private Equity Firm, Managing

Director

Education: BA/MA, Oxford University; MBA, INSEAD

Hometown: Nylon, England

Current Hinge city: London

Influence: 38 friends on Hinge

