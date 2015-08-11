The 30 most eligible men and women in finance

Maya Kosoff, Nathan McAlone

Who are the most eligible singles working in finance and consulting?

Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces users to friends of friends, says it knows. The app has put together a list of the hottest bachelor and bachelorettes in each of nine major industries.

Hinge works by displaying the profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. But unlike location-based dating apps like Tinder, Hinge shows you only second- and third-degree Facebook connections. These are people you might have heard of, even if you’re never met.

Finance & Consulting

Hinge

30. George Van Wormer

Hinge

Work: Business Analyst at Netchex

Education: BA, Loyola University

Hometown: New Orleans, LA

Current Hinge city: New Orleans

Influence: 161 friends on Hinge

29. Rohin Bhasin

Hinge

Work: BCG Digital Ventures Senior Manager, Product Innovation and New Ventures

Education: BS, University of Southern California; MBA, UCLA Anderson School of Management

Hometown: Santa Monica, CA

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 157 friends on Hinge

28. Randall Johnson

Hinge

Work: Ernst & Young, Senior Consultant, Advisory Services

Education: BS, Columbia University; MBA, University of Southern California Marshall School of Business

Hometown:Los Angeles, CA

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 327 friends on Hinge

27. Stephanie Hoo

Hinge

Work: Private Equity Senior Associate

Education: BA, University of Pennsylvania

Hometown: Greenville, SC

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 361 friends on Hinge

26. Nicole Veale

Hinge

Work: Senior Audit Associate Alternative Investments, KPMG LLP

Education: BA, Southern Methodist University; MS (Accounting), Southern Methodist University

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Current Hinge city: Dallas

Influence: 271 friends on Hinge

25. Rui Rong

Hinge

Work: Mobile Internet Consultant, Clients Include Vungle, Cheetah Mobile, Inmobi, and Fenway Sports Group

Education: BA, University of California at Berkeley

Hometown: San Francisco, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 255 friends on Hinge

24. Anisha Bhatnagar

Hinge

Work: Business and Systems Sr. Consultant, Accenture Technology and Management Consulting

Education: BS, Carnegie Mellon University

Hometown: Stamford, CT

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 378 friends on Hinge

23. James Dutton

Hinge

Work: Arthur J Gallagher & Co. Benefits Consultant

Education: BS, University of Arkansas-Fayetteville

Hometown: Kansas City, KS

Current Hinge city: Kansas City

Influence: 179 friends on Hinge

22. Santiago Núñez

Hinge

Work: Director at PWP Growth Equity

Education: BBA & BS, Southern Methodist University; MBA, The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania

Hometown: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Current Hinge city: Houston

Influence: 271 friends on Hinge

21. Alexandra Kaplan

Hinge

Work: Director of Financial Planning & Analysis, Tapad; Food Blogger @nycdeliciousdining

Education: BSBA, Washington University in St. Louis, Olin School of Business; MA (Accounting), Washington University in St. Louis, Olin School of Business

Hometown: New York, NY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 254 friends on Hinge

20. Annie Gerlach

Hinge

Work: Healthcare Technology Consultant at The Advisory Board Company

Education: BS, University of Mary Washington

Hometown: Fairfax Station, VA

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 130 friends on Hinge

19. Benjamin Prawdzik

Hinge

Work: Private Equity Analyst , Bain Capital

Education: BS, Yale University

Hometown: Boston, MA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 332 friends on Hinge

18. Laura Cervantes

Hinge

Work: Vice President, EDG Partners

Education: BA, University of Chicago; MBA, Stanford Graduate School of Business

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Current Hinge city: Atlanta

Influence: 222 friends on Hinge

17. Nqwa Haile

Hinge

Work: Management Consultant, Professional Services

Education: BA, University of Virginia; MPH, Columbia University; Gastronomic Culinary Diploma, Gastronomicom International Culinary Academy, Cap D'Agde, France

Hometown: Gaithersburg, MD

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 337 friends on Hinge

16. Scott Quigley

Hinge

Work: Associate, Business Development FTS International, Energy Portfolio Company of private equity firm, Temasek Holdings

Education: BA, Brown University; MBA, Harvard Business School; MPP, Harvard Kennedy School of Government

Hometown: East Greenwich, RI

Current Hinge city: Pittsburgh

Influence: 278 friends on Hinge

15. Henrik Wennerstrom

Hinge

Work: Client Advisory Services, Associate Director, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Institutional Banking

Education: BS, Boston College

Hometown: Sydney, Australia

Current Hinge city: Sydney

Influence: 27 friends on Hinge

14. Alex Klein

Hinge

Work: Design Strategist, Continuum Innovation

Education: BA, Georgetown University

Hometown: Milwaukee, WI

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 274 friends on Hinge

13. Eduardo Marek

Hinge

Work: International Financial Services, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Education: BS, University of Southern California Marshall School of Business; MBA, NYU Stern School of Business & University of San Diego

Hometown: San Diego, CA; Mexico City, Mexico

Current Hinge city: San Diego

Influence: 138 friends on Hinge

12. Katherine Finnegan

Hinge

Work: Pre-Business School - Analyst, J.P. Morgan Private Bank Manager, Strategy & Operations (Finance & Administration), Teach For America

Education: BA, Bowdoin College; Current MBA Candidate at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern

Hometown: Evanston, IL

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 244 friends on Hinge

11. Ben Zweig

Hinge

Work: Creative Specialist , Social Edge Consulting

Education: BA, New York University

Hometown: Avon, CT

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 359 friends on Hinge

10. Jonathan Loevner

Hinge

Work: Timberlands Analyst, The Weyerhaeuser Company

Education: BA, Carleton College; MBA/MA (Forestry), Yale University

Hometown: Princeton, NJ

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 108 friends on Hinge

9. Amita Chundu

Hinge

Work: Fixed Income Analyst at BNP Paribas

Education: BA, University of Michigan

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 286 friends on Hinge

8. Aakash Shah

Hinge

Work: General Electric, Experienced Commercial Leadership Program

Education: BBA, George Washington University; MBA, Georgetown University

Hometown: Clifton, NJ

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 230 friends on Hinge

7. David King

Hinge

Work: PwC Management Consulting - Financial Services Advisory, Senior Associate

Education: BA, Georgetown University

Hometown: Rockford, IL

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 305 friends on Hinge

6. Kate Waldock

Hinge

Work: NYU Stern Department of Finance, PhD Candidate

Education: BA, Harvard University; Current PhD Candidate at NYU Stern, Department of Finance

Hometown: Greenwich, CT

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 289 friends on Hinge

5. Darius Dale

Hinge

Work: Hedgeye Risk Management, Senior Analyst - Global Macro Team

Education: BA, Yale University

Hometown: Seattle, WA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 261 friends on Hinge

4. David Lerman

Hinge

Work: Technology Investor and Start-Up Advisor for Shake

Education: BS, University of Pennsylvania; MBA, Columbia Business School

Hometown: Pleasantville, NY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 307 friends on Hinge

3. Kevin Foley

Hinge

Work: Senior Consultant in the Energy Practice at Navigant Consulting

Education: BS, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; MA (Engineering), Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Hometown: Libertyville, IL

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 315 friends on Hinge

2. Rebecca Levine

Hinge

Work: Senior Associate Consultant, Prophet Brand Strategy

Education: BS, The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania

Hometown: Rochester, NY

Current Hinge city: Atlanta

Influence: 493 friends on Hinge

1. Alfonso Pulido

Hinge

Work: Partner at McKinsey & Company

Education: BS, Stanford University; MS (Mechanical Engineering), Stanford University

Hometown: La Jolla, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 171 friends on Hinge

