The 30 most eligible men and women in finance

Who are the most eligible singles working in finance and consulting?
Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces users to friends of friends, says it knows. The app has put together a list of the hottest bachelor and bachelorettes in each of nine major industries.
Hinge works by displaying the profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. But unlike location-based dating apps like Tinder, Hinge shows you only second- and third-degree Facebook connections. These are people you might have heard of, even if you’re never met.
Work: Business Analyst at Netchex
Education: BA, Loyola University
Hometown: New Orleans, LA
Current Hinge city: New Orleans
Influence: 161 friends on Hinge
Work: BCG Digital Ventures Senior Manager, Product Innovation and New Ventures
Education: BS, University of Southern California; MBA, UCLA Anderson School of Management
Hometown: Santa Monica, CA
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 157 friends on Hinge
Work: Ernst & Young, Senior Consultant, Advisory Services
Education: BS, Columbia University; MBA, University of Southern California Marshall School of Business
Hometown:Los Angeles, CA
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 327 friends on Hinge
Work: Private Equity Senior Associate
Education: BA, University of Pennsylvania
Hometown: Greenville, SC
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 361 friends on Hinge
Work: Mobile Internet Consultant, Clients Include Vungle, Cheetah Mobile, Inmobi, and Fenway Sports Group
Education: BA, University of California at Berkeley
Hometown: San Francisco, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 255 friends on Hinge
Work: Business and Systems Sr. Consultant, Accenture Technology and Management Consulting
Education: BS, Carnegie Mellon University
Hometown: Stamford, CT
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 378 friends on Hinge
Work: Arthur J Gallagher & Co. Benefits Consultant
Education: BS, University of Arkansas-Fayetteville
Hometown: Kansas City, KS
Current Hinge city: Kansas City
Influence: 179 friends on Hinge
Work: Director of Financial Planning & Analysis, Tapad; Food Blogger @nycdeliciousdining
Education: BSBA, Washington University in St. Louis, Olin School of Business; MA (Accounting), Washington University in St. Louis, Olin School of Business
Hometown: New York, NY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 254 friends on Hinge
Work: Healthcare Technology Consultant at The Advisory Board Company
Education: BS, University of Mary Washington
Hometown: Fairfax Station, VA
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 130 friends on Hinge
Work: Management Consultant, Professional Services
Education: BA, University of Virginia; MPH, Columbia University; Gastronomic Culinary Diploma, Gastronomicom International Culinary Academy, Cap D'Agde, France
Hometown: Gaithersburg, MD
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 337 friends on Hinge
Work: Associate, Business Development FTS International, Energy Portfolio Company of private equity firm, Temasek Holdings
Education: BA, Brown University; MBA, Harvard Business School; MPP, Harvard Kennedy School of Government
Hometown: East Greenwich, RI
Current Hinge city: Pittsburgh
Influence: 278 friends on Hinge
Work: International Financial Services, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Education: BS, University of Southern California Marshall School of Business; MBA, NYU Stern School of Business & University of San Diego
Hometown: San Diego, CA; Mexico City, Mexico
Current Hinge city: San Diego
Influence: 138 friends on Hinge
Work: Pre-Business School - Analyst, J.P. Morgan Private Bank Manager, Strategy & Operations (Finance & Administration), Teach For America
Education: BA, Bowdoin College; Current MBA Candidate at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern
Hometown: Evanston, IL
Current Hinge city: Chicago
Influence: 244 friends on Hinge
Work: Creative Specialist , Social Edge Consulting
Education: BA, New York University
Hometown: Avon, CT
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 359 friends on Hinge
Work: Fixed Income Analyst at BNP Paribas
Education: BA, University of Michigan
Hometown: Phoenix, AZ
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 286 friends on Hinge
Work: General Electric, Experienced Commercial Leadership Program
Education: BBA, George Washington University; MBA, Georgetown University
Hometown: Clifton, NJ
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 230 friends on Hinge
Work: NYU Stern Department of Finance, PhD Candidate
Education: BA, Harvard University; Current PhD Candidate at NYU Stern, Department of Finance
Hometown: Greenwich, CT
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 289 friends on Hinge
Work: Hedgeye Risk Management, Senior Analyst - Global Macro Team
Education: BA, Yale University
Hometown: Seattle, WA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 261 friends on Hinge
Work: Technology Investor and Start-Up Advisor for Shake
Education: BS, University of Pennsylvania; MBA, Columbia Business School
Hometown: Pleasantville, NY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 307 friends on Hinge
Work: Partner at McKinsey & Company
Education: BS, Stanford University; MS (Mechanical Engineering), Stanford University
Hometown: La Jolla, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 171 friends on Hinge
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.