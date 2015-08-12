The 30 most eligible men and women in education and non-profits

Who are the most eligible singles working in non-profits and education?

Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces users to friends of friends, says it knows. The app has put together a list of the hottest bachelor and bachelorettes in each of nine major industries.

Hinge works by displaying the profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. But unlike location-based dating apps like Tinder, Hinge shows you only second- and third-degree Facebook connections. These are people you might have heard of, even if you’re never met.

Nonprofit & Education

30. Mike Sherbakov

Work: CEO and Founder of Karuna Towels

Education: BA, San Diego State University

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Current Hinge city: San Diego

Influence: 350 friends on Hinge

29. Nate Skaggs

Work: Student Services Manager at Achievement First

Education: BS, University of Nebraska - Lincoln; MA (Human Rights Studies), Columbia University

Hometown: Cairo, NE

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 73 friends on Hinge

28. Jennifer Kim

Work: Associate Director Professional Development, Teach Like a Champion/Uncommon Schools

Education: BA, Baylor University; MA, Pace University

Hometown: El Paso, TX

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 123 friends on Hinge

27. Connor Sims

Work: Global Education Consultant, Education First

Education: BA, Colorado State University

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Current Hinge city: Denver

Influence: 55 friends on Hinge

26. Thach 'Tak' Nguyen

Work: Co-Founder, Swipes for the Homeless; Airbnb, Recruiter

Education: BA, University of California at Los Angeles

Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 366 friends on Hinge

25. Katie Glass

Work: Speech and Language Therapist

Education: BS, The Pennsylvania State University; Masters (Education), Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania

Hometown: Newtown, PA

Current Hinge city: Philadelphia

Influence: 83 friends on Hinge

24. Brandon Woody

Work: Business Development Manager, EF Education First

Education: BA, Winona State University

Hometown: Janesville, WI

Current Hinge city: Denver

Influence: 52 friends on Hinge

23. Emily Ryan

Work: Associate Director, Development - MA & ME, Share Our Strength

Education: BA, Boston College

Hometown: Boston, MA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 104 friends on Hinge

22. Nathan Randall

Work: Incoming MBA candidate at the Tuck School of Business. Previously, External Relations Manager at Education Pioneers.

Education: BA, Middlebury College; MS (Higher Education Administration and Policy), Northwestern University; Current MBA Candidate at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth

Hometown: Newton, MA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 108 friends on Hinge

21. Dekonti Sayeh

Work: Program Associate, Internews

Education: BA, Gettysburg College

Hometown: Rockville, MD

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 225 friends on Hinge

20. Manuel Buenrostro

Work: Education Policy Professional

Education: BA, University of California at Berkeley; MA (Education), Loyola Marymount University; MPP, Harvard Kennedy School of Government

Hometown: Santa Barbara, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 233 friends on Hinge

19. Savinay Chandrasekhar

Work: President at Minds Matter of Denver; Lead Experience Designer at ReWork

Education: BS, University of Pennsylvania; MBA, Thunderbird School of Global Management; MEd (Educational Leadership), The Broad Center for the Management of School Systems

Hometown: Denver, CO

Current Hinge city: Denver

Influence: 179 friends on Hinge

18. Julie Simpson

Work: Kindergarten Teacher in Fairfax County Public Schools

Education: BA, James Madison University; MA, James Madison University

Hometown: Arlington, VA

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 233 friends on Hinge

17. Suneeta Israni

Work: Corps Member, Teach for America

Education: BA, University of California at Berkeley; MA (Education), Loyola Marymount University

Hometown: Glendora, CA

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 151 friends on Hinge

16. Corey Chapman

Work: 7th Grade Teacher, English & History, San Diego Unified School District

Education: BA, University of California at Los Angeles; MA (English Education), New York University

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Current Hinge city: San Diego

Influence: 35 friends on Hinge

15. Claire Krantz

Work: 1st Grade Teacher, Juniata Park Academy in the School District of Philadelphia

Education: BA, York College of Pennsylvania

Hometown: Ringoes, NJ

Current Hinge city: Philadelphia

Influence: 74 friends on Hinge

14. Angel Velarde

Work: Senior Management Analyst for Data Governance and Analytics, The Peace Corps; Founder, American Association for the Development of Bangou

Education: BA, University of Texas at Arlington

Hometown: McKinney, TX

Current Hinge City: Washington, DC

Influence: 44 friends on Hinge

13. Scott Satchfield

Work: ReNEW Schools, Director of Development; Recipient of Edward R. Murrow Award

Education: BA, University of Mississippi (Ole Miss)

Hometown: New Orleans, LA

Current Hinge city: New Orleans

Influence: 74 friends on Hinge

12. Julie Addicott

Work: Global Communications Manager, Nike Foundation

Education: BA, Willamette University; Current MBA Candidate at Atkinson Graduate School of Management at Willamette University

Hometown: Edmonds, WA

Current Hinge city: Portland

Influence: 41 friends on Hinge

11. Owen Minott

Work: English Teaching Assistant, The Fulbright Commission

Education: BA, Bates College

Hometown: Needham, MA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 326 friends on Hinge

10. Tyler Brown

Work: Program Coordinator, Global Development, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Education: BA, George Washington University

Hometown: Portland, OR

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 188 friends on Hinge

9. Samantha Hirsh

Work: Speech-Language Pathologist for the New York City Department of Education

Education: BS, Syracuse University; MS Hunter College

Hometown: Newton, MA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 150 friends on Hinge

8. Elliott Nathan

Work: Campus Life Program Manager at Academy of Art University; Artist, Current Show at Asterisk Gallery and San Francisco City Hall

Education: BS, University of Connecticut School of Business

Hometown: Simsbury, CT

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 263 friends on Hinge

7. Nora Hanagan

Work: Program Coordinator, EF College Study Tours; Fulbright Scholar

Education: BA, Bates College

Hometown: Singapore

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 233 friends on Hinge

6. Andrew Trott

Work: Business Intelligence Engineer, TenMarks Education (An Amazon Company)

Education: BA, Harvard University

Hometown: Cape Town, South Africa

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 234 friends on Hinge

5. Cindy Gao

Work: Chief of Staff at CSNYC (NYC Foundation for Computer Science Education)

Education: BA, Columbia University

Hometown: Naperville, IL

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 103 friends on Hinge

4. Melissa Foster

Work: Business Development & Enterprise Sales at General Assembly; Speaker at a TedX event

Education: BA, Newcastle University Australia

Hometown: Sydney, Australia

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 22 friends on Hinge

3. Parker Eudy

Work: 6th Grade Social Studies Teacher at YES Prep Public Schools

Education: BA, Rice University

Hometown: Houston, TX

Current Hinge city: Houston

Influence: 129 friends on Hinge

2. Abby Snyder

Work: Middle School ELA Teacher/Grade Level Chair, KIPP New Orleans; During First Year of Teaching Students had the Second Best Scores in New Orleans

Education: BA, Bowdoin College

Hometown: Needham, MA

Current Hinge city: New Orleans

Influence: 286 friends on Hinge

1. Connor Dieman-Yauman

Work: Oversees Corporate Partnerships at Coursera and Coursera's recently-announced Global Skills Initiative; Closed deals with the US Government including one announced by President Obama; Author of award-winning academic paper on classroom learning; Contestant on the Amazing Race and American Idol

Education: BA, Princeton University

Hometown: Chesterland, OH

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 365 friends on Hinge

