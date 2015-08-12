The 30 most eligible men and women in education and non-profits

Who are the most eligible singles working in non-profits and education?
Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces users to friends of friends, says it knows. The app has put together a list of the hottest bachelor and bachelorettes in each of nine major industries.
Hinge works by displaying the profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. But unlike location-based dating apps like Tinder, Hinge shows you only second- and third-degree Facebook connections. These are people you might have heard of, even if you’re never met.
Work: CEO and Founder of Karuna Towels
Education: BA, San Diego State University
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Current Hinge city: San Diego
Influence: 350 friends on Hinge
Work: Student Services Manager at Achievement First
Education: BS, University of Nebraska - Lincoln; MA (Human Rights Studies), Columbia University
Hometown: Cairo, NE
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 73 friends on Hinge
Work: Associate Director Professional Development, Teach Like a Champion/Uncommon Schools
Education: BA, Baylor University; MA, Pace University
Hometown: El Paso, TX
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 123 friends on Hinge
Work: Co-Founder, Swipes for the Homeless; Airbnb, Recruiter
Education: BA, University of California at Los Angeles
Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 366 friends on Hinge
Work: Speech and Language Therapist
Education: BS, The Pennsylvania State University; Masters (Education), Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
Hometown: Newtown, PA
Current Hinge city: Philadelphia
Influence: 83 friends on Hinge
Work: Incoming MBA candidate at the Tuck School of Business. Previously, External Relations Manager at Education Pioneers.
Education: BA, Middlebury College; MS (Higher Education Administration and Policy), Northwestern University; Current MBA Candidate at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth
Hometown: Newton, MA
Current Hinge city: Boston
Influence: 108 friends on Hinge
Work: Program Associate, Internews
Education: BA, Gettysburg College
Hometown: Rockville, MD
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 225 friends on Hinge
Work: Education Policy Professional
Education: BA, University of California at Berkeley; MA (Education), Loyola Marymount University; MPP, Harvard Kennedy School of Government
Hometown: Santa Barbara, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 233 friends on Hinge
Work: President at Minds Matter of Denver; Lead Experience Designer at ReWork
Education: BS, University of Pennsylvania; MBA, Thunderbird School of Global Management; MEd (Educational Leadership), The Broad Center for the Management of School Systems
Hometown: Denver, CO
Current Hinge city: Denver
Influence: 179 friends on Hinge
Work: Kindergarten Teacher in Fairfax County Public Schools
Education: BA, James Madison University; MA, James Madison University
Hometown: Arlington, VA
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 233 friends on Hinge
Work: Corps Member, Teach for America
Education: BA, University of California at Berkeley; MA (Education), Loyola Marymount University
Hometown: Glendora, CA
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 151 friends on Hinge
Work: 1st Grade Teacher, Juniata Park Academy in the School District of Philadelphia
Education: BA, York College of Pennsylvania
Hometown: Ringoes, NJ
Current Hinge city: Philadelphia
Influence: 74 friends on Hinge
Work: Senior Management Analyst for Data Governance and Analytics, The Peace Corps; Founder, American Association for the Development of Bangou
Education: BA, University of Texas at Arlington
Hometown: McKinney, TX
Current Hinge City: Washington, DC
Influence: 44 friends on Hinge
Work: ReNEW Schools, Director of Development; Recipient of Edward R. Murrow Award
Education: BA, University of Mississippi (Ole Miss)
Hometown: New Orleans, LA
Current Hinge city: New Orleans
Influence: 74 friends on Hinge
Work: Speech-Language Pathologist for the New York City Department of Education
Education: BS, Syracuse University; MS Hunter College
Hometown: Newton, MA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 150 friends on Hinge
Work: Campus Life Program Manager at Academy of Art University; Artist, Current Show at Asterisk Gallery and San Francisco City Hall
Education: BS, University of Connecticut School of Business
Hometown: Simsbury, CT
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 263 friends on Hinge
Work: Business Intelligence Engineer, TenMarks Education (An Amazon Company)
Education: BA, Harvard University
Hometown: Cape Town, South Africa
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 234 friends on Hinge
Work: Chief of Staff at CSNYC (NYC Foundation for Computer Science Education)
Education: BA, Columbia University
Hometown: Naperville, IL
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 103 friends on Hinge
Work: Business Development & Enterprise Sales at General Assembly; Speaker at a TedX event
Education: BA, Newcastle University Australia
Hometown: Sydney, Australia
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 22 friends on Hinge
Work: Middle School ELA Teacher/Grade Level Chair, KIPP New Orleans; During First Year of Teaching Students had the Second Best Scores in New Orleans
Education: BA, Bowdoin College
Hometown: Needham, MA
Current Hinge city: New Orleans
Influence: 286 friends on Hinge
Work: Oversees Corporate Partnerships at Coursera and Coursera's recently-announced Global Skills Initiative; Closed deals with the US Government including one announced by President Obama; Author of award-winning academic paper on classroom learning; Contestant on the Amazing Race and American Idol
Education: BA, Princeton University
Hometown: Chesterland, OH
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 365 friends on Hinge
