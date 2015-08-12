The 30 most eligible men and women in every major industry

Who are the most eligible singles working in finance? What about media?

Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces users to friends of friends, says it knows. The app has put together a list of the hottest bachelor and bachelorettes in each of nine major industries.

Hinge works by displaying the profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. But unlike location-based dating apps like Tinder, Hinge shows you only second- and third-degree Facebook connections. These are people you might have heard of, even if you’re never met.

If you want to see who’s doing Hinge right in your field, you can skip to each individual industry by clicking the links below:

Finance & Consulting

30. George Van Wormer

Work: Business Analyst at Netchex

Education: BA, Loyola University

Hometown: New Orleans, LA

Current Hinge city: New Orleans

Influence: 161 friends on Hinge

29. Rohin Bhasin

Work: BCG Digital Ventures Senior Manager, Product Innovation and New Ventures

Education: BS, University of Southern California; MBA, UCLA Anderson School of Management

Hometown: Santa Monica, CA

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 157 friends on Hinge

28. Randall Johnson

Work: Ernst & Young, Senior Consultant, Advisory Services

Education: BS, Columbia University; MBA, University of Southern California Marshall School of Business

Hometown:Los Angeles, CA

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 327 friends on Hinge

27. Stephanie Hoo

Work: Private Equity Senior Associate

Education: BA, University of Pennsylvania

Hometown: Greenville, SC

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 361 friends on Hinge

26. Nicole Veale

Work: Senior Audit Associate Alternative Investments, KPMG LLP

Education: BA, Southern Methodist University; MS (Accounting), Southern Methodist University

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Current Hinge city: Dallas

Influence: 271 friends on Hinge

25. Rui Rong

Work: Mobile Internet Consultant, Clients Include Vungle, Cheetah Mobile, Inmobi, and Fenway Sports Group

Education: BA, University of California at Berkeley

Hometown: San Francisco, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 255 friends on Hinge

24. Anisha Bhatnagar

Work: Business and Systems Sr. Consultant, Accenture Technology and Management Consulting

Education: BS, Carnegie Mellon University

Hometown: Stamford, CT

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 378 friends on Hinge

23. James Dutton

Work: Arthur J Gallagher & Co. Benefits Consultant

Education: BS, University of Arkansas-Fayetteville

Hometown: Kansas City, KS

Current Hinge city: Kansas City

Influence: 179 friends on Hinge

22. Santiago Núñez

Work: Director at PWP Growth Equity

Education: BBA & BS, Southern Methodist University; MBA, The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania

Hometown: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Current Hinge city: Houston

Influence: 271 friends on Hinge

21. Alexandra Kaplan

Work: Director of Financial Planning & Analysis, Tapad; Food Blogger @nycdeliciousdining

Education: BSBA, Washington University in St. Louis, Olin School of Business; MA (Accounting), Washington University in St. Louis, Olin School of Business

Hometown: New York, NY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 254 friends on Hinge

20. Annie Gerlach

Work: Healthcare Technology Consultant at The Advisory Board Company

Education: BS, University of Mary Washington

Hometown: Fairfax Station, VA

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 130 friends on Hinge

19. Benjamin Prawdzik

Work: Private Equity Analyst , Bain Capital

Education: BS, Yale University

Hometown: Boston, MA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 332 friends on Hinge

18. Laura Cervantes

Work: Vice President, EDG Partners

Education: BA, University of Chicago; MBA, Stanford Graduate School of Business

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Current Hinge city: Atlanta

Influence: 222 friends on Hinge

17. Nqwa Haile

Work: Management Consultant, Professional Services

Education: BA, University of Virginia; MPH, Columbia University; Gastronomic Culinary Diploma, Gastronomicom International Culinary Academy, Cap D'Agde, France

Hometown: Gaithersburg, MD

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 337 friends on Hinge

16. Scott Quigley

Work: Associate, Business Development FTS International, Energy Portfolio Company of private equity firm, Temasek Holdings

Education: BA, Brown University; MBA, Harvard Business School; MPP, Harvard Kennedy School of Government

Hometown: East Greenwich, RI

Current Hinge city: Pittsburgh

Influence: 278 friends on Hinge

15. Henrik Wennerstrom

Work: Client Advisory Services, Associate Director, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Institutional Banking

Education: BS, Boston College

Hometown: Sydney, Australia

Current Hinge city: Sydney

Influence: 27 friends on Hinge

14. Alex Klein

Work: Design Strategist, Continuum Innovation

Education: BA, Georgetown University

Hometown: Milwaukee, WI

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 274 friends on Hinge

13. Eduardo Marek

Work: International Financial Services, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Education: BS, University of Southern California Marshall School of Business; MBA, NYU Stern School of Business & University of San Diego

Hometown: San Diego, CA; Mexico City, Mexico

Current Hinge city: San Diego

Influence: 138 friends on Hinge

12. Katherine Finnegan

Work: Pre-Business School - Analyst, J.P. Morgan Private Bank Manager, Strategy & Operations (Finance & Administration), Teach For America

Education: BA, Bowdoin College; Current MBA Candidate at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern

Hometown: Evanston, IL

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 244 friends on Hinge

11. Ben Zweig

Work: Creative Specialist , Social Edge Consulting

Education: BA, New York University

Hometown: Avon, CT

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 359 friends on Hinge

10. Jonathan Loevner

Work: Timberlands Analyst, The Weyerhaeuser Company

Education: BA, Carleton College; MBA/MA (Forestry), Yale University

Hometown: Princeton, NJ

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 108 friends on Hinge

9. Amita Chundu

Work: Fixed Income Analyst at BNP Paribas

Education: BA, University of Michigan

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 286 friends on Hinge

8. Aakash Shah

Work: General Electric, Experienced Commercial Leadership Program

Education: BBA, George Washington University; MBA, Georgetown University

Hometown: Clifton, NJ

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 230 friends on Hinge

7. David King

Work: PwC Management Consulting - Financial Services Advisory, Senior Associate

Education: BA, Georgetown University

Hometown: Rockford, IL

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 305 friends on Hinge

6. Kate Waldock

Work: NYU Stern Department of Finance, PhD Candidate

Education: BA, Harvard University; Current PhD Candidate at NYU Stern, Department of Finance

Hometown: Greenwich, CT

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 289 friends on Hinge

5. Darius Dale

Work: Hedgeye Risk Management, Senior Analyst - Global Macro Team

Education: BA, Yale University

Hometown: Seattle, WA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 261 friends on Hinge

4. David Lerman

Work: Technology Investor and Start-Up Advisor for Shake

Education: BS, University of Pennsylvania; MBA, Columbia Business School

Hometown: Pleasantville, NY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 307 friends on Hinge

3. Kevin Foley

Work: Senior Consultant in the Energy Practice at Navigant Consulting

Education: BS, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; MA (Engineering), Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Hometown: Libertyville, IL

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 315 friends on Hinge

2. Rebecca Levine

Work: Senior Associate Consultant, Prophet Brand Strategy

Education: BS, The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania

Hometown: Rochester, NY

Current Hinge city: Atlanta

Influence: 493 friends on Hinge

1. Alfonso Pulido

Work: Partner at McKinsey & Company

Education: BS, Stanford University; MS (Mechanical Engineering), Stanford University

Hometown: La Jolla, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 171 friends on Hinge

Media & Entertainment

30. Mallory Culbert

Work: Professional Writer and Actress; Works in the Art and Fine Vintage Clothing Worlds

Education: BA, Honours Program at the University of Texas in Austin

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Current Hinge city: Austin/San Antonio

Influence: 125 friends on Hinge

29. George LesBourdais

Work: Stanford University, Ph.D. Candidate in Art History

Education: BA, Middlebury College; MA (History of Art and Architecture ), Williams College; Current PhD Candidate in Art History at Stanford University

Hometown: Harpswell, ME

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 172 friends on Hinge

28. Kat Garson

Work: Executive Assistant, Executive Search - Heidrick & Struggles; Professional Actress

Education: BA, University of Southern California

Hometown: Moreland Hills, OH

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 136 friends on Hinge

27. Julie Piñero

Work: Page at the Late Show with David Letterman

Education: BA, Bowdoin College

Hometown: Silver Spring, MD

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 304 friends on Hinge

26. Michael Perez

Work: Michael Perez, PMK*BNC Celebrity Services & Influencers Brand Department

Education: BS, University of Southern California

Hometown: Piedmont, CA

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 441 friends on Hinge

25. Robert Zayas

Work: Brand Partnerships at Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter

Education: BS, Virginia Tech

Hometown: Ashburn, VA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 296 friends on Hinge

24. Jackie Graham

Work: Artist

Education: BA, University of California at Los Angeles

Hometown: Piedmont, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 526 friends on Hinge

23. Jenna Silverman

Work: Horizon Media - Assistant Media Buyer for National Television

Education: BA, Indiana University Bloomington

Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 545 friends on Hinge

22. Natalie Chan

Work: Producer of Change for Dream On

Education: BS, The University of Southern California; MA (Education), The University of Hong Kong

Hometown: Hong Kong, China

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 175 friends on Hinge

21. Wiley Spears

Work: Affiliate Relations Manager with Envision Networks

Education: BA, Bowdoin College

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Current Hinge city: Cleveland

Influence: 210 friends on Hinge

20. Maxwell Micheson

Work: Global Branded Entertainment, ICM Partners

Education: BBA, Emory University Goizueta Business School

Hometown: Charlotte, NC

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 275 friends on Hinge

19. Caroline Hendrick

Work: Model/Fashion blogger, @cphendrick

Education: BA, George Washington University

Hometown: Washington, DC

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 366 friends on Hinge

18. Shazieh Shah

Work: Ad Operations Campaign Manager at Hulu

Education: BA, The University of Texas at Austin

Hometown: Houston, TX

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 215 friends on Hinge

17. Nealy Stiles

Work: Associate Art Director, BizBash

Education: BFA, University of Michigan

Hometown: Wayland, MA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 442 friends on Hinge

16. Derek Hester

Work: Account Director, Vanity Fair

Education: BA, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Hometown: Franklin, KY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 482 friends on Hinge

15. Therese Schwenkler

Work: Founder of The Unlost, Copywriter, Content Marketer

Education: BA, Gonzaga University; BS, Boise State University

Hometown: Boise, ID

Current Hinge city: Portland

Influence: 70 friends on Hinge

14. Charlie Kelly

Work: Writer's Assistant for William Wheeler, writer of Ghost in the Shell, Queen of Katwe; Senior Consulting Producer on Ray Donovan

Education: BA, Yale University

Hometown: Keene Valley, NY; Fairfield, CT

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 369 friends on Hinge

13. Jenny Marz

Work: Broadcast Associate and Assistant to the Executive Producer at 60 Minutes

Education: BA, Emory University

Hometown: Lexington, MA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 304 friends on Hinge

12. Nicholas Galante

Work: DreamWorks Animation Television, Current Series

Education: BS, University of Southern California

Hometown: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 353 friends on Hinge

11. Gregory Pollak

Work: WTEN ABC affiliate in Albany, NY On-Camera Meteorologist

Education: BA, University at Albany

Hometown: Plainsboro, NJ

Current Hinge city: Albany

Influence: 98 friends on Hinge

10. Denise Bailey-Castro

Work: Director, MBA Rotational Program at Viacom

Education: BA, University of Pennsylvania; MBA, MIT Sloan School of Management; MPA, Harvard Kennedy School of Government

Hometown: New York, NY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 410 friends on Hinge

9. David Rogers

Work: Director/Editor/Co-Executive Producer of The Office and The Mindy Project

Education: BS, Ithaca College

Hometown: Marlboro, NJ

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 63 friends on Hinge

8. John Hafner

Work: DP/Cinematographer at johnhafnerdp.com, actor, and CEO of Ocher Media

Education: BA, University of Texas at Austin

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 238 friends on Hinge

7. Isabel Cohen

Work: Founder and Designer at Isabel

Education: BFA, The University of Michigan

Hometown: New York, NY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 253 friends on Hinge

6. Adam Kaplan

Work: Actor; Starred in Newsies! on Broadway

Education: BA, Elon University

Hometown: Westport, CT

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 353 friends on Hinge

5. Brittany Fischer

Work: Novelist; Writer/Photographer at The Hunt Guide

Education: BS, Boston University

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 363 friends on Hinge

4. Mayank Bhatter

Work: Casting Associate - Zane/Pillsbury Casting - Pretty Little Liars (ABC FAMILY) / Graceland (USA); Executive Producer - Mm Buttered Panini Productions; Writer - CBS Diversity Showcase; Actor; Bollywood Dancer

Education: BA/BS, Northwestern University

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 470 friends on Hinge

3. Baratunde Thurston

Work: Comedian; Co-founder of Cultivated Wit; Co-host of the About Race Podcast.

Education: BA, Harvard University

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 197 friends on Hinge

2. Yosh Miller

Work: Corporate Business Relationship Manager, Sony Pictures. Most Recently Led Cyber Security During Sony's Cyber Attack

Education: BSFS, Georgetown University; Research, Oxford University - Pembroke College

Hometown: Parkland, FL

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 478 friends on Hinge

1. Sarah Herron

Work: Art Director, 72andSunny; Former Cast Member of the Bachelor, Season 17

Education: BFA, Otis College of Art and Design

Hometown: Evergreen, CO

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 166 friends on Hinge

Retail & CPG

30. David Hill

Work: Senior Financial Analyst - Global Sourcing & Supplier Relations - Direct Spend & Commodities Forecasting, Starbucks Coffee Company

Education: BS, Ithaca College School of Business

Hometown: Loveland, Ohio

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 145 friends on Hinge

29. Caralyn Gorel

Work: Retail Marketing Coordinator, Michael Kors

Education: BS, Syracuse University

Hometown: Westchester, NY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 709 friends on Hinge

28. Carlina Cheung

Work: Merchant, Abercrombie & Fitch

Education: BA, Duke University

Hometown: Laurel, MD

Current Hinge city: Columbus

Influence: 234 friends on Hinge

27. Noah Berger

Work: Senior Analyst - Whirlpool Corporation; CEO & Founder - PIPERPICK

Education: BA, Michigan State University

Hometown: Buffalo, NY

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 217 friends on Hinge

26. Lauren Ramirez

Work: Associate Stylist, Stella & Dot

Education: BA, Abilene Christian University

Hometown: San Antonio, TX

Current Hinge city: Austin/San Antonio

Influence: 101 friends on Hinge

25. Erica Slesinger

Work: Website Production Coordinator at Autoshop Solutions

Education: BA, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Hometown: Raleigh, NC

Current Hinge city: Raleigh

Influence: 158 friends on Hinge

24. Rachel Tyroler

Work: On Premise Trade Marketing Manager, AB InBev

Education: BSBA, Washington University in St. Louis

Hometown: Bexley, Ohio

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 511 friends on Hinge

23. Charles Ferraro

Work: Corporate Buyer - Cabot Corporation

Education: BS, University of Maryland - College Park

Hometown: Belmont, MA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 291 friends on Hinge

22. Heather Smith

Work: Lingerie Department Manager, Nordstrom

Education: BA, Whitman College

Hometown: Seattle, WA

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 97 friends on Hinge

21. Grace Smith

Work: Front End Innovation and Products Researcher at P&G

Education: BS, Indiana University

Hometown: Columbus, IN

Current Hinge city: Cincinnati

Influence: 405 friends on Hinge

20. Andrew Ganfield

Work: Process and System Manager at Starbucks

Education: BA, Michigan State University

Hometown: Northville, MI

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 33 friends on Hinge

19. Hilary Fischer-Groban

Work: Operations Manager, abc carpet & home

Education: BA, Brown University; MBA, MIT Sloan School of Management

Hometown: Cambridge, MA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 260 friends on Hinge

18. Alex Sophocleous

Work: Global Account Executive, CPG Category at Verifone Media

Education: BA, Stephen F Austin University; MBA, Goizeuta Business School at Emory University

Hometown: Athens, Greece

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 75 friends on Hinge

17. Christy Thompson

Work: Principle Engineer, General Mills

Education: BS/MS (Engineering), University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Current Hinge city: Minneapolis/St. Paul

Influence: 15 friends on Hinge

16. Traci Schwerdt

Work: Purchase Planner at Nike Headquarters, Sportswear for Countries in Emerging Markets

Education: BA, Oregon State University

Hometown: Beaverton/Tigard, Oregon

Current Hinge city: Portland

Influence: 38 friends on Hinge

15. Brandon Lathon

Work: Account Manager at Barcodesinc

Education: BA, University of Toledo

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 190 friends on Hinge

14. Erika Flavin

Work: Assistant Merchandise Planner at Macy's

Education: BA, Wesleyan University

Hometown: New York, NY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 484 friends on Hinge

13. Ally Andrews

Work: Assistant Buyer of Dress Collections and Designer Coats for Neiman Marcus

Education: BA, Southern Methodist University

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Current Hinge city: Dallas

Influence: 195 friends on Hinge

12. Erin Miller

Work: Director, Strategy & Innovation, Macy's Inc

Education: BA, Dartmouth College; MBA, Harvard Business School

Hometown: Highland Park, IL

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 193 friends on Hinge

11. Andres Ramirez

Work: Toys Business Analyst at Target

Education: BA, Dartmouth College

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current Hinge city: Minneapolis/St. Paul

Influence: 282 friends on Hinge

10. Scarlett Leung

Work: Head of Retail, EU and Middle East at AllSaints

Education: BA, University of Waterloo; MBA, MIT Sloan School of Management

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 85 friends on Hinge

9. Jonathan Segal

Work: Assistant Brand Manager on Venus Shave Care at P&G

Education: BS, University of Virginia; MBA, Duke University

Hometown: Washington, DC

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 304 friends on Hinge

8. Grace Liu

Work: Social Media Specialist

Education: BA, University of California at San Diego; AAS, New School Parsons School of Fashion

Hometown: Northridge, CA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 257 friends on Hinge

7. TJ Rivera

Work: Customer Finance Manager at General Mills

Education: BBA, University of Wisconsin; MBA, University of Wisconsin

Hometown: Milwaukee, WI

Current Hinge city: Minneapolis/St. Paul

Influence: 48 friends on Hinge

6. Marie Yates

Work: Retail Designer at Nike

Education: BFA, Pratt Institute

Hometown: Palm Bay FL

Current Hinge city: Portland

Influence: 5 friends on Hinge

5. Jeff Garabedian

Work: Sr. Global Product Manager of Apparel at New Balance

Education: BS, Carroll School of Management at Boston College

Hometown: Northbridge, MA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 37 friends on Hinge

4. Deanna DiSalvo

Work: National Retail Merchandising Supervisor at Just Born, Inc.

Education: BA, University of Missouri- Columbia

Hometown: Kansas City, MO

Current Hinge city: Kansas City

Influence: 39 friends on Hinge

3. Jonathan Smith

Work: Vice President & Director of Sales, John Brevard

Education: BA, University of Virginia; MBA, Harvard Business School

Hometown: Lihue, Hawaii

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 184 friends on Hinge

2. Kitsy Ritter

Work: Director of Real Estate Gap Inc.

Education: BA, University of Colorado-Boulder

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 89 friends on Hinge

1. Shirley Zheng

Work: Denim Designer at Guess? Inc.

Education: BA, University of California at Los Angeles

Hometown: Millburn, NJ

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 174 friends on Hinge

Health & Wellness

30. Justin Partridge

Work: Fourth Year Dental Student Going into Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Education: BA, Colby College; DMD, Harvard School of Dental Medicine

Hometown: Groton, MA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 388 friends on Hinge

29. Caroline Labe

Work: Clinical Project Analyst, Acetylon Pharmaceuticals

Education: BA, Elon University

Hometown: Lower Merion, PA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 298 friends on Hinge

28. Kirsten Carey

Work: Medical Device Associate for CorMatrix Cardiovascular

Education: BA, Arizona State University; Current BSN Candidate, Grand Canyon University

Hometown: Paradise Valley, AZ

Current Hinge city: Phoenix

Influence: 148 friends on Hinge

27. Abhishek Kumar

Work: Former Health Care Data Analyst at The Advisory Board Company

Education: BSE, Duke University; Current MD Candidate at University of California, San Diego School of Medicine

Hometown: San Jose, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 514 friends on Hinge

26. Kyle Carey

Work: Medical Sales Representative, Stryker Sports Medicine

Education: BA, Syracuse University

Hometown: Columbus, OH

Current Hinge City: Dallas

Influence: 250 friends on Hinge

25. Sarah Christensen

Work: Physician Assistant in Dermatology

Education: BBA, University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign; MA (Physician Assistant Studies), Midwestern University

Hometown: Bloomington, Illinois

Current Hinge City: Chicago

Influence: 228 friends on Hinge

24. Harkeet 'Kittu' Pannu

Work: Crisis Intervention Specialist

Education: BA/BS, Louisiana State University; Current MPH Candidate, Columbia University

Hometown: New Orleans, LA

Current Hinge City: New York City

Influence: 90 friends on Hinge

23. Chrissy Guidry

Work: Trauma Surgery Fellow, Surgeon

Education: BS, Louisiana State University; MS, Tulane University; DO, Des Moines

University

Hometown: Cut Off, LA

Current Hinge city: Cleveland

Influence: 39 friends on Hinge

22. Kathryn Abare

Work: Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Pediatric Orthopedics

Education: BA, University of Richmond; BSN/MSN, Emory University

Hometown: Portland, ME

Current Hinge city: Atlanta

Influence: 141 friends on Hinge

21. Adam Will

Work: Executive Director - Thermo Fisher Scientific; Entrepreneur: Founder of W Agency that Invests in Hospitality and Healthcare companies.

Education: BS, Ferris State University; PGA Business School Levels I, II, & III; Vanderbilt University Executive Program

Hometown: Jackson, Michigan

Current Hinge city: Nashville

Influence: 68 friends on Hinge

20. Vinay Shah

Work: MBA Student at Wharton, Previously Worked in Healthcare VC and at Bain & Company

Education: BA, Princeton University; Current MBA Candidate at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 493 friends on Hinge

19. Lily Kunin

Work: Founder, Clean Food Dirty City

Education: BA, Connecticut College

Hometown: Bethesda, MD

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 237 friends on Hinge

18. Sarah Ho

Work: M.D. Candidate with Distinction in Global Health at UT Southwestern Medical Center, Class of 2017

Education: BA, Rice University; Current MD Candidate, UT Southwestern Medical Center

Hometown: Austin, TX

Current Hinge city: Dallas

Influence: 124 friends on Hinge

17. Carlos Zarazua

Work: Senior Financial Analyst at VMG Health in Dallas, Texas

Education: BA, University of Notre Dame

Hometown: Panama City, Panama; San Antonio, TX

Current Hinge city: Dallas

Influence: 237 friends on Hinge

16. Benjamin Papermaster

Work: Business Owner at a CrossFit gym

Education: BS, Eller School of Business at The University of Arizona; Current MBA Candidate at Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Current Hinge city: Dallas

Influence: 265 friends on Hinge

13. Aaron Quarles

Work: Resident Physician, Emergency Medicine

Education: BA, University of Notre Dame; MD/MPP, Harvard Medical School & Harvard Kennedy School of Government

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 215 friends on Hinge

15. Courtney Skunda

Work: Director of Bioscience Industrial Development, North Carolina Biotechnology Center

Education: BA, James Madison University

Hometown: Richmond, VA

Current Hinge city: Raleigh

Influence: 61 friends on Hinge

14. Erica Leanna

Work: CEO and Owner of two companies, Platinum Dance Center and Imagine Dance Music; Initially Moved to Minneapolis to Dance for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Education: AA, University of Minnesota

Hometown: Green Bay, WI

Current Hinge city: Minneapolis/St. Paul

Influence: 128 friends on Hinge

12. Gina Clark

Work: Physician, Kaiser Permanente

Education: BA, Northwestern University; MD, University of Iowa; PhD, University of Oxford; Medical Residency; University of California, San Francisco

Hometown: Monticello, Iowa

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 38 friends on Hinge

11. Scott Radniecki

Work: Dentist at Ohana Smiles Dental Office; Assistant Professor of General Dentistry at Creighton University School of Dentistry

Education: BS, Creighton University; DDS,Creighton University

Hometown: Fargo, ND

Current Hinge city: Omaha

Influence: 49 friends on Hinge

10. Max Artsis

Work: Professional Athlete Personal Trainer and Fitness Consultant at Nike World

Education: BA, The University of Michigan

Hometown: Chatsworth, CA

Current Hinge city: Portland

Influence: 178 friends on Hinge

9. Jennie Ryan

Work: Pediatric Critical Care Nurse Practitioner, PhD Student

Education: BSN, University of Pennsylvania; MSN, University of Pennsylvania; Current PhD Candidate, Villanova University

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Current Hinge city: Philadelphia

Influence: 62 friends on Hinge

8. Jack McCallum

Work: Resident, General Surgery; Research Fellow, Vascular Surgery; Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School

Education: BA, Northwestern University; MA (Medical Humanities and Bioethics), Northwestern University; MD, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine; MPH, Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Hometown: New Canaan, CT

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 182 friends on Hinge

7. Tiffany Chen

Work: Instructor at SoulCycle

Education: BA, Boston University

Hometown: Fair Lawn, NJ

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 256 friends on Hinge

6. Mark Sundman

Work: Duke University, Neuroimaging Research

Education: BA, Elon University

Hometown: Chatham, NJ

Current Hinge city: Raleigh

Influence: 201 friends on Hinge

5. Chris Manderino

Work: Entrepreneur, Optimal Wellness Consulting, & Simplified Nutrition LLC; Former NFL Athlete

Education: BA,University of California at Berkeley

Hometown: Newport Beach, CA

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 289 friends on Hinge

4. Sara Michelena

Work: Director of Operations at Bari Studio

Education: BFA, NYU Gallatin School of Individualized Study

Hometown: Key Biscayne, FL

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 166 friends on Hinge

3. Ben Tolley

Work: Dentist - DDS; Tolley Dental (Practice Owner)

Education: BS, James Madison University; DDS, Virginia Commonwealth University

Hometown: Arlington, VA

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 130 friends on Hinge

2. Sarah Muir

Work: RN at Pager and Nurse Practitioner Intern at a Primary Care Clinic in the South Bronx

Education: BA, Trinity College; BSN, Columbia University, School of Nursing at; Current

MSN/FNP Candidate at Columbia University, School of Nursing

Hometown: Portland, Maine

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 260 friends on Hinge

1. Simon Cottle

Work: Olympic Rower 2004, Great Britain Quadruple Scull; Private Equity Firm, Managing

Director

Education: BA/MA, Oxford University; MBA, INSEAD

Hometown: Nylon, England

Current Hinge city: London

Influence: 38 friends on Hinge

Nonprofit & Education

30. Mike Sherbakov

Work: CEO and Founder of Karuna Towels

Education: BA, San Diego State University

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Current Hinge city: San Diego

Influence: 350 friends on Hinge

29. Nate Skaggs

Work: Student Services Manager at Achievement First

Education: BS, University of Nebraska - Lincoln; MA (Human Rights Studies), Columbia University

Hometown: Cairo, NE

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 73 friends on Hinge

28. Jennifer Kim

Work: Associate Director Professional Development, Teach Like a Champion/Uncommon Schools

Education: BA, Baylor University; MA, Pace University

Hometown: El Paso, TX

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 123 friends on Hinge

27. Connor Sims

Work: Global Education Consultant, Education First

Education: BA, Colorado State University

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Current Hinge city: Denver

Influence: 55 friends on Hinge

26. Thach 'Tak' Nguyen

Work: Co-Founder, Swipes for the Homeless; Airbnb, Recruiter

Education: BA, University of California at Los Angeles

Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 366 friends on Hinge

25. Katie Glass

Work: Speech and Language Therapist

Education: BS, The Pennsylvania State University; Masters (Education), Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania

Hometown: Newtown, PA

Current Hinge city: Philadelphia

Influence: 83 friends on Hinge

24. Brandon Woody

Work: Business Development Manager, EF Education First

Education: BA, Winona State University

Hometown: Janesville, WI

Current Hinge city: Denver

Influence: 52 friends on Hinge

23. Emily Ryan

Work: Associate Director, Development - MA & ME, Share Our Strength

Education: BA, Boston College

Hometown: Boston, MA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 104 friends on Hinge

22. Nathan Randall

Work: Incoming MBA candidate at the Tuck School of Business. Previously, External Relations Manager at Education Pioneers.

Education: BA, Middlebury College; MS (Higher Education Administration and Policy), Northwestern University; Current MBA Candidate at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth

Hometown: Newton, MA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 108 friends on Hinge

21. Dekonti Sayeh

Work: Program Associate, Internews

Education: BA, Gettysburg College

Hometown: Rockville, MD

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 225 friends on Hinge

20. Manuel Buenrostro

Work: Education Policy Professional

Education: BA, University of California at Berkeley; MA (Education), Loyola Marymount University; MPP, Harvard Kennedy School of Government

Hometown: Santa Barbara, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 233 friends on Hinge

19. Savinay Chandrasekhar

Work: President at Minds Matter of Denver; Lead Experience Designer at ReWork

Education: BS, University of Pennsylvania; MBA, Thunderbird School of Global Management; MEd (Educational Leadership), The Broad Center for the Management of School Systems

Hometown: Denver, CO

Current Hinge city: Denver

Influence: 179 friends on Hinge

18. Julie Simpson

Work: Kindergarten Teacher in Fairfax County Public Schools

Education: BA, James Madison University; MA, James Madison University

Hometown: Arlington, VA

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 233 friends on Hinge

17. Suneeta Israni

Work: Corps Member, Teach for America

Education: BA, University of California at Berkeley; MA (Education), Loyola Marymount University

Hometown: Glendora, CA

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 151 friends on Hinge

16. Corey Chapman

Work: 7th Grade Teacher, English & History, San Diego Unified School District

Education: BA, University of California at Los Angeles; MA (English Education), New York University

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Current Hinge city: San Diego

Influence: 35 friends on Hinge

15. Claire Krantz

Work: 1st Grade Teacher, Juniata Park Academy in the School District of Philadelphia

Education: BA, York College of Pennsylvania

Hometown: Ringoes, NJ

Current Hinge city: Philadelphia

Influence: 74 friends on Hinge

14. Angel Velarde

Work: Senior Management Analyst for Data Governance and Analytics, The Peace Corps; Founder, American Association for the Development of Bangou

Education: BA, University of Texas at Arlington

Hometown: McKinney, TX

Current Hinge City: Washington, DC

Influence: 44 friends on Hinge

13. Scott Satchfield

Work: ReNEW Schools, Director of Development; Recipient of Edward R. Murrow Award

Education: BA, University of Mississippi (Ole Miss)

Hometown: New Orleans, LA

Current Hinge city: New Orleans

Influence: 74 friends on Hinge

12. Julie Addicott

Work: Global Communications Manager, Nike Foundation

Education: BA, Willamette University; Current MBA Candidate at Atkinson Graduate School of Management at Willamette University

Hometown: Edmonds, WA

Current Hinge city: Portland

Influence: 41 friends on Hinge

11. Owen Minott

Work: English Teaching Assistant, The Fulbright Commission

Education: BA, Bates College

Hometown: Needham, MA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 326 friends on Hinge

10. Tyler Brown

Work: Program Coordinator, Global Development, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Education: BA, George Washington University

Hometown: Portland, OR

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 188 friends on Hinge

9. Samantha Hirsh

Work: Speech-Language Pathologist for the New York City Department of Education

Education: BS, Syracuse University; MS Hunter College

Hometown: Newton, MA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 150 friends on Hinge

8. Elliott Nathan

Work: Campus Life Program Manager at Academy of Art University; Artist, Current Show at Asterisk Gallery and San Francisco City Hall

Education: BS, University of Connecticut School of Business

Hometown: Simsbury, CT

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 263 friends on Hinge

7. Nora Hanagan

Work: Program Coordinator, EF College Study Tours; Fulbright Scholar

Education: BA, Bates College

Hometown: Singapore

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 233 friends on Hinge

6. Andrew Trott

Work: Business Intelligence Engineer, TenMarks Education (An Amazon Company)

Education: BA, Harvard University

Hometown: Cape Town, South Africa

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 234 friends on Hinge

5. Cindy Gao

Work: Chief of Staff at CSNYC (NYC Foundation for Computer Science Education)

Education: BA, Columbia University

Hometown: Naperville, IL

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 103 friends on Hinge

4. Melissa Foster

Work: Business Development & Enterprise Sales at General Assembly; Speaker at a TedX event

Education: BA, Newcastle University Australia

Hometown: Sydney, Australia

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 22 friends on Hinge

3. Parker Eudy

Work: 6th Grade Social Studies Teacher at YES Prep Public Schools

Education: BA, Rice University

Hometown: Houston, TX

Current Hinge city: Houston

Influence: 129 friends on Hinge

2. Abby Snyder

Work: Middle School ELA Teacher/Grade Level Chair, KIPP New Orleans; During First Year of Teaching Students had the Second Best Scores in New Orleans

Education: BA, Bowdoin College

Hometown: Needham, MA

Current Hinge city: New Orleans

Influence: 286 friends on Hinge

1. Connor Dieman-Yauman

Work: Oversees Corporate Partnerships at Coursera and Coursera's recently-announced Global Skills Initiative; Closed deals with the US Government including one announced by President Obama; Author of award-winning academic paper on classroom learning; Contestant on the Amazing Race and American Idol

Education: BA, Princeton University

Hometown: Chesterland, OH

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 365 friends on Hinge

Startup & Small Business

30. Alexandra Gramatikas

Work: Founder/CEO of ALTR

Education: BA, Florida State University; MBA, University of Central Florida

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Current Hinge city: Orlando

Influence: 87 friends on Hinge

29. Andreas Bezamat-Homer

Work: Business Development & Growth for Outlook Mobile at Microsoft, as they acquired our startup Acompli in December 2014 for $US200M and rebranded it as Outlook Mobile (for iOS & Android)

Education: BA, University of Southern California

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 527 friends on Hinge

28. Christian Rodriguez

Work: President and CEO of Burstworks, Inc.

Education: BS, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Hometown: Miami, FL

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 443 friends on Hinge

27. Katherine Rinkevich

Work: Product Designer at Optimizely

Education: BS, University of Michigan

Hometown: Commerce, MI

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 439 friends on Hinge

26. Austin Kevitch

Work: Founder/CEO of Brighten Labs

Education: BS, Bucknell University

Hometown: New York, NY

Current Hinge city: Philadelphia

Influence: 500 friends on Hinge

25. Zaki Djemal

Work: Cofounder and CEO, tradr

Education: BA, Harvard University

Hometown: Jerusalem, Israel

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 269 friends on Hinge

24. Nina Boyd

Work: Special Projects Manager & Founding Team Member at Campus Job

Education: BA, Dickinson College

Hometown: New York, NY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 400 friends on Hinge

23. Dominic Green

Work: CEO & Director Of Sales, Alliance Enterprise

Education: BA, University of Missouri - Kansas City

Hometown: Overland Park, KS

Current Hinge city: Kansas City

Influence: 40 friends on Hinge

22. Katie Rydell

Work: Founder, Late Date

Education: BA, Colgate University

Hometown: Lexington, KY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 329 friends on Hinge

21. Kenny Salas

Work: Co-Founder, Camino Financial

Education: BA, University of California at Berkeley; MBA, Harvard Business School

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 237 friends on Hinge

20. Tyler Ellis

Work: Head of Business Development at Nucleus Scientific

Education: BS, MIT; MS, MIT; Phd (Nuclear Science and Engineering), MIT; MBA, Harvard Business School

Hometown: Rapid City, SD

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 194 friends on Hinge

19. Yvonne Najor

Work: Co-founder, Host Committee

Education: BA, University of Southern California

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 722 friends on Hinge

18. Jay Alson

Work: Director of Business Development at Bounce Exchange

Education: BA, University of Pennsylvania

Hometown: New York, NY

Current Hinge city: London

Influence: 402 friends on Hinge

17. Matt Hunter

Work: Co-Founder of Turnstyle and Artist/Music Producer of Natural Animal

Education: HBA, Richard Ivey School of Business at Western University

Hometown: Vancouver, Canada

Current Hinge city: Toronto

Influence: 150 friends on Hinge

16. Sara Johnstone

Work: Owner / Founder, HTSB Consulting; Strategic Partnerships at Boutique Homes

Education: BS, University of Southern California

Hometown: Denver, CO

Current Hinge city: Denver

Influence: 251 friends on Hinge

15. Craig Hunter

Work: CEO at Bitmaker

Education: QuantumShift, Ivey Business School at Western University

Hometown: London, Ontario

Current Hinge city: Toronto

Influence: 119 friends on Hinge

14. Anna Harper

Work: Entrepreneur (Director, Landmark Projects London); Consultant at Deloitte; Podcast Host

Education: MA Cantab, University of Cambridge

Hometown: London, England

Current Hinge city: London

Influence: 76 friends on Hinge

13. Rhoden Monrose

Work: Founder & CEO of CariClub.com

Education: BA, Trinity College

Hometown: Laborie, Saint Lucia; New York, NY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 250 friends on Hinge

12. Philip Johnson

Work: Product Manager, Main Street Hub

Education: BA, Clemson University

Hometown: Fort Worth, TX

Current Hinge city: Austin/San Antonio

Influence: 130 friends on Hinge

11. Neelam Brar

Work: Co-Founder & CEO, District CoWork

Education: BHBA, Ivey Business School; MBA, Columbia Business School & London Business School

Hometown: Vancouver BC, Canada

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 237 friends on Hinge

10. Jason Lewis

Work: President and Managing Broker at Ecospace, a Denver based Commercial Real Estate Firm

Education: BA, University of Kansas; MBA, University of Missouri - Kansas City; Executive Education Program, Harvard Business School

Hometown: Anthony, KS

Current Hinge city: Denver

Influence: 123 friends on Hinge

9. Sahil Gupta

Work: CEO and Co-Founder, Onera, Inc.

Education: BSE/BAS, University of Pennsylvania

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 254 friends on Hinge

8. Channing Lipscomb

Work: Vice President of Business Development at SURKUS

Education: BA, University of California at Santa Barbara

Hometown: La Canada Flintridge, CA

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 352 friends on Hinge

7. Nicholas Green

Work: Co-founder and CEO of Tripr; Co-founder and Director of Kola Gold

Education: BA, Eton College; MA (Engineering), Oxford University

Hometown: Johannesburg, South Africa

Current Hinge city: London

Influence: 71 friends on Hinge

6. Ankit Shah

Work: CEO, Community Builder at Tea With Strangers

Education: BS, The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania

Hometown: New York, NY

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 942 friends on Hinge

5. Alice Adelman

Work: Product Operations Analyst at Zenefits

Education: BS, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Hometown: Atherton, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 353 friends on Hinge

4. Mike Molinet

Work: Co-Founder and COO/President of Branch Metrics

Education: BS, Bucknell University; MBA, Stanford Graduate School of Business

Hometown: Sparta, NJ

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 157 friends on Hinge

3. Jamie Hodari

Work: Founder and Co-CEO, Industrious

Education: BA, Columbia University; MPP, Harvard Kennedy School of Government; JD, Yale Law School

Hometown: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 198 friends on Hinge

2. Katie Schloss

Work: Three Jane: Designer; Founder; Licensor & Creative Director of Maps by A.JAFFE

Education: BA, New York University, Gallatin School of Individualized Study

Hometown: Darien, CT

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 676 friends on Hinge

1. Barry Whyte

Work: COO at Decoded

Education: BA, University of York; MBA, Columbia University

Hometown: London, England

Current Hinge city: London

Influence: 100 friends on Hinge

Marketing & Business Development

30. Madeline Grose

Work: Account Executive at Obu Interactive

Education: BA, University of San Diego

Hometown: Seattle, WA

Current Hinge city: San Diego

Influence: 245 friends on Hinge

29. Daniel Pourasghar

Work: Business Development at Airbnb

Education: MS (Management), European Business School (EBS)

Hometown: Giessen, Germany

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 170 friends on Hinge

28. Amanda Scott

Work: Account Management, Vibes Media

Education: BA, University of San Diego

Hometown: Albuquerque, NM

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 168 friends on Hinge

27. Brandon Washington

Work: Event Marketing, Experience Strategist

Education: BA, Swarthmore College

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 221 friends on Hinge

26. Sara Markwith

Work: Sales Consultant with Unishippers

Education: BA, Santa Clara University

Hometown: Mercer Island, WA

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 314 friends on Hinge

25. Brin Rustin

Work: Human Resources Assistant at ZS Associates

Education: BBA, Tippie College of Business at University of Iowa

Hometown: Wilmette, IL

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 399 friends on Hinge

24. Max Hamilton

Work: Sales Operations at Bisnow

Education: BA, Washington University in St. Louis

Hometown: Cary, NC

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 595 friends on Hinge

23. Haley Patoski

Work: Associate Product Manager of User Acquisition at Kongregate

Education: BA, Claremont McKenna College

Hometown: Marblehead, MA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 396 friends on Hinge

22. Tanveer Kathawalla

Work: Manager, Business Development at Enterprise Florida

Education: BA, George Washington University

Hometown: Belmont, MA

Current Hinge city: Orlando

Influence: 606 friends on Hinge

21. Blake Hill

Work: Team Lead - Sales Recruiter at Betts Recruiting

Education: BA, Bucknell University

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 306 friends on Hinge

20. Shaista Shenoy

Work: Client Success Manager, Curalate; Performer with Shiamak Davar's Special Performers Batch (Professional Indian Dance Troupe)

Education: BA, University of Mumbai, Jai Hind College.; MA (Management), Warwick Business School

Hometown: Mumbai, India

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 199 friends on Hinge

19. Ben Flor

Work: Director of Reverse Product Solutions, Brightstar; Entrepreneur with a company that has two products (Muted and Wobble Guard)

Education: BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin; MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 166 friends on Hinge

18. Kayla Masterman

Work: Sales and Marketing Associate, The Advisory Board Company

Education: BA, Union College

Hometown: Needham, MA

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 445 friends on Hinge

17. Brett Orr

Work: Sr. Account Executive at Insight Global; Sr. Account Coordinator at Microsoft

Education: BA, University Of Nebraska At Kearney

Hometown: Denver, CO

Current Hinge city: Denver

Influence: 133 friends on Hinge

16. Olivia Wagner

Work: Assistant Marketing Manager, Boulder Brands

Education: BA, University of Maryland

Hometown: Boulder, CO

Current Hinge city: Denver

Influence: 226 friends on Hinge

15. Daniel de La Torre

Work: Senior Account Executive, Tribal Worldwide

Education: BA, Northwestern University; Miami Ad School

Hometown: Bronxville, NY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 384 friends on Hinge

14. Clare Weiss

Work: Business Development at LMI

Education: BA, University of Maryland - College Park

Hometown: Washington, DC

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 187 friends on Hinge

13. Ryan Picou

Work: Director of Team Marketing Business Operations, NBA

Education: BA, University of Southern Mississippi

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Current Hinge city: Phoenix

Influence: 172 friends on Hinge

12. Liz Cress

Work: Associate Client Manager for Nielsen Marketing Analytics Professional Services

Education: BA, Saint Mary's College

Hometown: Columbus, OH

Current Hinge city: Columbus

Influence: 191 friends on Hinge

11. Lott Joseph 'Joey' Brooks IV

Work: Content Strategist at The Marketing Arm

Education: BBA, University of Notre Dame; MBA, University of Notre Dame

Hometown: Houston, TX

Current Hinge city: Dallas

Influence: 430 friends on Hinge

10. Don Quinn

Work: Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Infinite Analytics

Education: BA, Amherst College; MBA, MIT Sloan School of Management

Hometown: Boston, MA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 115 friends on Hinge

9. Bob Reish

Work: Business Development at WeissBeerger

Education: BA,University of Notre Dame; MBA, The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania

Hometown: Exton, PA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 460 friends on Hinge

8. Julia Perez

Work: US Digital Marketing Manager, House of Marley; Created Winning Campaign of 2014 Shorty Award for Best Brand on Snapchat

Education: BA, Philadelphia University

Hometown: Newburgh, NY

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 210 friends on Hinge

7. Brian Watson

Work: Director, Experience VSCO

Education: BS, Columbia University

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 305 friends on Hinge

6. Jessie Berry

Work: Director of Marketing at iQ media

Education: BA, Elon University

Hometown: Bryn Mawr, PA

Current Hinge city: Philadelphia

Influence: 99 friends on Hinge

5. Alexis Garavaryan

Work: Senior Manager of Worldwide Business Development at Xbox

Education: BBA, ESSEC Business School

Hometown: Paris, France

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 33 friends on Hinge

4. Lana Li

Work: Marketing at Teikametrics; Building a Food Media Brand on the Side, Hello Lana

Education: BA, Harvard University

Hometown: Somers, NY

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 338 friends on Hinge

3. Daniel Wein

Work: Associate Press Secretary, The Sierra Club

Education: BA, George Washington University

Hometown: Highland Park, IL

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 460 friends on Hinge

2. Chris Oetting

Work: Director of Business Development at Boatbound

Education: BA, Trinity College

Hometown: Katonah, NY

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 226 friends on Hinge

1. Rakhi Voria

Work: North America Business Development Manager, Microsoft Financing

Education: BA, Colorado College; MS (Comparative Social Policy), University of Oxford

Hometown: Golden, CO

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 109 friends on Hinge

Policy & Law

30. Ben Deneka

Work: H&R Block, Industry Operations Liaison -- I make sure we stay in the IRS's good graces

Education: BA, University of Mississippi (Ole Miss); JD, University of Mississippi (Ole Miss)

Hometown: Roanoke, VA

Current Hinge city: Kansas City

Influence: 80 friends on Hinge

29. Blair Harrington

Work: Attorney at Gaskins Bennett Birrell Schupp - Civil Rights and Personal Injury Law

Education: BA, University of Denver; JD, University of Minnesota Law School

Hometown: Minneapolis, MN

Current Hinge city: Minneapolis/St. Paul

Influence: 135 friends on Hinge

28. Tarik Pierce

Work: Curriculum and Competency Manager, HR Academy, Department of Veterans Affairs

Education: BS, Clemson University; MA (Human Resource Development, Clemson University

Hometown: Florence, SC

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 253 friends on Hinge

27. Ian Blue

Work: Member Relations Director, Wine Institute

Education: BA, University of California at Santa Barbara

Hometown: Ukiah, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 182 friends on Hinge

26. Korina Sanchez

Work: Associate Attorney at Brenner Monroe, Scott & Anderson, Ltd.

Education: BA, University of Michigan - Ann Arbor; JD, University of Illinois College of Law

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Current Hinge city: Chicago

Influence: 265 friends on Hinge

25. Jared Steinberg

Work: Associate Attorney at Siegel Jennings, Co. L.P.A.

Education: BA, University of Wisconsin; JD/MBA, Loyola University - Chicago

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

Current Hinge city: Cleveland

Influence: 339 friends on Hinge

24. Robert Braggs III

Work: Southwest Ohio Outreach Representative (Portman), United States Senate

Education: BA, University of Cincinnati

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 419 friends on Hinge

23. Brandon Sher

Work: Associate, Landman Corsi Ballaine & Ford P.C.

Education: BA, University of Florida; JD Rutgers School of Law

Hometown: Marlboro, NJ

Current Hinge city: Philadelphia

Influence: 223 friends on Hinge

22. Hillary Cherry

Work: Press Secretary and Social Media Manager, Indiana State Senate

Education: BA, Purdue University; Current MA (Jurisprudence) Candidate, University McKinney School of Law

Hometown: Indianapolis, IN

Current Hinge city: Indianapolis

Influence: 172 friends on Hinge

21. Barrett Lane

Work: Transportation Planner, AECOM

Education: BS, Cornell University

Hometown: New York, NY

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 251 friends on Hinge

20. Andrew Simpson

Work: Director of Campaigns, The Eleison Group (Political Consultant)

Education: BA, University of North Carolina

Hometown: Chapel Hill, NC

Current Hinge city: Washington DC

Influence: 279 friends on Hinge

19. David Zikusoka

Work: Special Assistant for Global Force Planning, Office of the Secretary of Defence

Education: BA, Harvard University

Hometown: Princeton Junction, NJ

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 213 friends on Hinge

18. Jackie Meyers

Work: Securities Litigation

Education: BA, Boston University; JD, Vanderbilt University Law School

Hometown: Paramus, NJ

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 103 friends on Hinge

17. John Cummings

Work: Oversight Evaluator, Attorney, U.S. Federal Government

Education: BA, Villanova University; JD, Loyola Law; LLM (National Security Law), Georgetown Law

Hometown: New Orleans, LA

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 215 friends on Hinge

16. Satyam Khanna

Work: Policy Aide , US Treasury Department

Education: BA, Washington University in St. Louis; JD, Columbia Law School

Hometown: Edmond, OK

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 216 friends on Hinge

15. Christian Vazquez

Work: Summer Associate, Jones Day

Education: BA, Yale University; JD, Duke University

Hometown: Hialeah, FL

Current Hinge city: Miami

Influence: 348 friends on Hinge

14. Angela Brosnan

Work: Judicial Law Clerk

Education: BA, Pennsylvania State University; JD, Villanova School of Law

Hometown: Bryn Mawr, PA

Current Hinge city: Philadelphia

Influence: 255 friends on Hinge

13. Ben Goldsmith

Work: International Affairs Program Manager, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Education: BS/MS, Stanford University; MPA, Harvard Kennedy School

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 257 friends on Hinge

12. Taylor Sachs

Work: Summer Associate, Venable, LLP

Education: BA, University of Maryland - College Park; JD, Florida State University College of Law

Hometown: West Palm Beach, FL

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 480 friends on Hinge

11. Olivia Ung

Work: Editor-in-Chief, GovernmentCIO Magazine; Senior Editor, The Vinyl District

Education: BS, Johns Hopkins University

Hometown: Princeton, NJ

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 154 friends on Hinge

10. Andrew Olen

Work: Attorney - Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP

Education: BA, Franklin & Marshall College; JD, University of Maryland School of Law

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Current Hinge city: Philadelphia

Influence: 142 friends on Hinge

9. Pra Chandrasoma

Work: Starting as an Associate at Latham & Watkins in October, Summer Associate at Latham & Watkins, Summer 2015

Education: BA, Stanford University; JD, University of Virginia School of Law

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Current Hinge city: Los Angeles

Influence: 243 friends on Hinge

8. Jessica Heimler

Work: Healthcare Associate, Ropes and Grey

Education: BA, Cornell University; JD, New York University School of Law

Hometown: New York

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 341 friends on Hinge

7. Varun Sivaram

Work: Douglas Dillon Fellow at Council on Foreign Relations

Education: BA/BS, Stanford University; PhD in Condensed Matter Physics, University of Oxford

Hometown: Monte Sereno, CA

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 388 friends on Hinge

6. Brayden McCarthy

Work: Head of Policy & Advocacy at Fundera and former Senior Policy Advisor at the White House

Education: BSc, London School of Economics; MBA, Harvard Business School

Hometown: Ogdensburg, New York

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 437 friends on Hinge

5. Amber Meek

Work: Corporate M&A Partner at Kirkland & Ellis, LLP

Education: BBA, University of San Diego; JD, Harvard Law School

Hometown: Mansfield, TX

Current Hinge city: Houston

Influence: 55 friends on Hinge

4. David Glanton

Work: Judicial Law Clerk, United States Courts

Education: BA, Amherst College; JD, The George Washington University Law School

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Current Hinge city: Detroit

Influence: 194 friends on Hinge

3. Jay Goyal

Work: US Representatives, State Representative, Ohio

Education: BS, Northwestern University; MBA/MPP, Harvard Kennedy School of Government and Harvard Business School

Hometown: Mansfield, OH

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 207 friends on Hinge

2. Whitney Hudak

Work: In-House Counsel, Lyft

Education: BA, University of California Santa Barbara; JD, University of Denver, Law School

Hometown: Walnut Creek, CA

Current Hinge City: San Francisco

Influence: 333 friends on Hinge

1. Ian Spain

Work: Associate at Latham & Watkins LLP

Education: BA, University of Connecticut; JD, University of Michigan

Hometown: Bethel, CT

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 172 friends on Hinge

Technology

Yeah, there's an app for that. There's an app for everything. That's why when a tech company withstands the test of time (and fierce market competition), it's worth acknowledging who's responsible for that success.

All individuals were picked based on high 'swipe right rates' on their profiles, education, and work experience. Hinge chose individuals who are positively changing their industry -- they range from a woman leading engineering efforts at Hewlett Packard, to multuple ride-sharing business dynamos. To meet the 30 Most Eligible in Technology, keep reading... or find them on Hinge.

30. Tommy McMahon

Work: Corporate Development and Strategic Investments at Amazon

Education: BA, University of Pennsylvania

Hometown: Hillsborough, CA

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 322 friends on Hinge

29. Madelaine Fouts

Work: Digital Communications Manager, Microsoft

Education: BA, University of California at Davis; MBA, Santa Clara University

Hometown: Davis, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 99 friends on Hinge

28. Caroline Davani

Work: Commercial Account Manager, Tableau

Education: BS, East Carolina University

Hometown: Washington, DC

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 310 friends on Hinge

27. Michael Michelin

Work: Market Manager at Angie's List

Education: BA, Ball State University

Hometown: Highland, IN

Current Hinge city: Indianapolis

Influence: 176 friends on Hinge

26. Kevin Turner

Work: Summer Internship: Spotify, Strategic Partnerships Intern; Current MBA Candidate at MIT Sloan School of Management

Education: BA, University of Virginia; Current MBA Candidate, MIT Sloan School of Management

Hometown: Arlington, VA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 165 friends on Hinge

25. Matt Brinkman

Work: Platform Specialist, Google

Education: BS, University Of Missouri

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

Current Hinge city: Dallas

Influence: 39 friends on Hinge

24. Jessica Gonzalez

Work: Product Engineer for Hewlett Packard

Education: BS, California State University

Hometown: Roseville, CA

Current Hinge city: San Diego

Influence: 110 friends on Hinge

23. Paul Tinker

Work: AOL Verizon Sr. Account Director Xbox

Education: BA, University of Washington

Hometown: Sun Valley, ID

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 27 friends on Hinge

22. Shane Lay

Work: Sales Development Manager at CloudSense

Education: BA, University of California at Santa Barbara

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Current Hinge city: London

Influence: 239 friends on Hinge

21. Veronica Finch

Work: International University Recruiter at Microsoft

Education: BA, United States Military Academy at West Point

Hometown: Dunwoody, GA

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 76 friends on Hinge

20. Ari Nateman

Work: Solutions Engineer at Genesys

Education: BA, University of North Carolina Wilmington

Hometown: Beafort, NC

Current Hinge city: Raleigh

Influence: 144 friends on Hinge

19. Nina Brentlinger

Work: Incoming MBA candidate at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Previously, Product Marketing Manager at Adobe

Education: BA, Stanford University; Incoming MBA Candidate at MIT Sloan School of Management

Hometown: Seattle, WA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 321 friends on Hinge

18. Jamie Cannon

Work: Director of Global App Marketing, Microsoft

Education: BS, Stern School of Business; Executive Program, Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern

Hometown: Ridgewood, NJ

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 28 friends on Hinge

17. Daniel Bilen

Work: Territory Manager, Uber

Education: BA, Stephen M. Ross School of Business at University of Michigan

Hometown: Troy, MI
Current Hinge City: San Francisco

Influence: 194 friends on Hinge

16. Clayton Miller

Work: Marketing at Salesforce

Education: BS, Virginia Tech

Hometown: Arlington, VA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 408 friends on Hinge

15. Liza Dunning

Work: Brand Content Lead, Airbnb

Education: BA, The University of Georgia; Portfolio School, The Creative Circus

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 217 friends on Hinge

14. Steven Maheshwary

Work: Marketing Manager at Amazon

Education: BA, Harvard University

Hometown: Houston, TX

Current Hinge city: Seattle

Influence: 380 friends on Hinge

13. Gabriele Wooten

Work: Training and Communication Specialist for LivingSocial

Education: BA, University of Maryland - College Park

Hometown: Damascus, MD

Current Hinge city: Washington, DC

Influence: 309 friends on Hinge

12. Eric Levine

Work: Engineering Manager at Airbnb

Education: BS, University of California at San Diego

Hometown: Tustin, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 123 friends on Hinge

11. Lucy Chen

Work: Strategy & Analytics, LinkedIn

Education: BA, Yale University

Hometown: Broomall, PA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 538 friends on Hinge

10. Robert Larue

Work: Account Executive at Optimizely

Education: BA, University of California at Santa Barbara

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 335 friends on Hinge

9. Jeffrey Gerson

Work: Community Manager: North America at Instagram (@jeffreydgerson on Instagram); Freelance Photographer

Education: BA, Stanford University

Hometown: Tafton, PA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 316 friends on Hinge

8. Sandra Fong

Work: Integrated Marketing Manager, Dolby Laboratories

Education: BA, University of California at Davis

Hometown: Sacramento, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 147 friends on Hinge

7. Kristina Vanderheyden

Work: Enterprise Account Executive, LinkedIn

Education: BA, University of Dayton

Hometown: London, England

Current Hinge city: London

Influence: 106 friends on Hinge

6. Amit Patel

Work: Director of Enterprise, Lyft

Education: BA, San Diego State University

Hometown: San Bruno, CA

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 286 friends on Hinge

5. Valentine Aseyo

Work: Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook

Education: BA, Boston University

Hometown: Istanbul, Turkey

Current Hinge city: Austin/San Antonio

Influence: 129 friends on Hinge

4. Denise Eures

Work: Strategic Customer Success Manager at Mixpanel

Education: BA, Brown University

Hometown: Boston, MA

Current Hinge city: New York City

Influence: 162 friends on Hinge

3. Nitasha Khetarpal

Work: Product Marketing and Strategy at Adobe; Head of Marketing and Business Development at Tools of Growth; Photographer

Education: BS, Santa Clara University; MBA/MSIS, Boston University Questrom School of Business

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 174 friends on Hinge

2. Justin Pytka

Work: Manager, Strategy and Marketing at Zipcar

Education: BA, Georgetown University; Current MBA Candidate at MIT Sloan School of Management

Hometown: Andover, MA

Current Hinge city: Boston

Influence: 116 friends on Hinge

1. Frederique Dame

Work: Product Management at Uber

Education: MS (Telecom Engineering), Telecom SudParis; MS (Spacecraft Technology and Satellite Communications), University College London

Hometown: Nice, France

Current Hinge city: San Francisco

Influence: 396 friends on Hinge

