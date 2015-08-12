The 30 most eligible men and women in every major industry

Who are the most eligible singles working in finance? What about media?
Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces users to friends of friends, says it knows. The app has put together a list of the hottest bachelor and bachelorettes in each of nine major industries.
Hinge works by displaying the profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. But unlike location-based dating apps like Tinder, Hinge shows you only second- and third-degree Facebook connections. These are people you might have heard of, even if you’re never met.
If you want to see who’s doing Hinge right in your field, you can skip to each individual industry by clicking the links below:
- Finance & Consulting
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail & CPG
- Health & Wellness
- Nonprofit & Education
- Startup & Small Business
- Marketing & Business Development
- Policy & Law
- Technology
Work: Business Analyst at Netchex
Education: BA, Loyola University
Hometown: New Orleans, LA
Current Hinge city: New Orleans
Influence: 161 friends on Hinge
Work: BCG Digital Ventures Senior Manager, Product Innovation and New Ventures
Education: BS, University of Southern California; MBA, UCLA Anderson School of Management
Hometown: Santa Monica, CA
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 157 friends on Hinge
Work: Ernst & Young, Senior Consultant, Advisory Services
Education: BS, Columbia University; MBA, University of Southern California Marshall School of Business
Hometown:Los Angeles, CA
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 327 friends on Hinge
Work: Private Equity Senior Associate
Education: BA, University of Pennsylvania
Hometown: Greenville, SC
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 361 friends on Hinge
Work: Mobile Internet Consultant, Clients Include Vungle, Cheetah Mobile, Inmobi, and Fenway Sports Group
Education: BA, University of California at Berkeley
Hometown: San Francisco, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 255 friends on Hinge
Work: Business and Systems Sr. Consultant, Accenture Technology and Management Consulting
Education: BS, Carnegie Mellon University
Hometown: Stamford, CT
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 378 friends on Hinge
Work: Arthur J Gallagher & Co. Benefits Consultant
Education: BS, University of Arkansas-Fayetteville
Hometown: Kansas City, KS
Current Hinge city: Kansas City
Influence: 179 friends on Hinge
Work: Director of Financial Planning & Analysis, Tapad; Food Blogger @nycdeliciousdining
Education: BSBA, Washington University in St. Louis, Olin School of Business; MA (Accounting), Washington University in St. Louis, Olin School of Business
Hometown: New York, NY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 254 friends on Hinge
Work: Healthcare Technology Consultant at The Advisory Board Company
Education: BS, University of Mary Washington
Hometown: Fairfax Station, VA
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 130 friends on Hinge
Work: Management Consultant, Professional Services
Education: BA, University of Virginia; MPH, Columbia University; Gastronomic Culinary Diploma, Gastronomicom International Culinary Academy, Cap D'Agde, France
Hometown: Gaithersburg, MD
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 337 friends on Hinge
Work: Associate, Business Development FTS International, Energy Portfolio Company of private equity firm, Temasek Holdings
Education: BA, Brown University; MBA, Harvard Business School; MPP, Harvard Kennedy School of Government
Hometown: East Greenwich, RI
Current Hinge city: Pittsburgh
Influence: 278 friends on Hinge
Work: International Financial Services, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Education: BS, University of Southern California Marshall School of Business; MBA, NYU Stern School of Business & University of San Diego
Hometown: San Diego, CA; Mexico City, Mexico
Current Hinge city: San Diego
Influence: 138 friends on Hinge
Work: Pre-Business School - Analyst, J.P. Morgan Private Bank Manager, Strategy & Operations (Finance & Administration), Teach For America
Education: BA, Bowdoin College; Current MBA Candidate at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern
Hometown: Evanston, IL
Current Hinge city: Chicago
Influence: 244 friends on Hinge
Work: Creative Specialist , Social Edge Consulting
Education: BA, New York University
Hometown: Avon, CT
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 359 friends on Hinge
Work: Fixed Income Analyst at BNP Paribas
Education: BA, University of Michigan
Hometown: Phoenix, AZ
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 286 friends on Hinge
Work: General Electric, Experienced Commercial Leadership Program
Education: BBA, George Washington University; MBA, Georgetown University
Hometown: Clifton, NJ
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 230 friends on Hinge
Work: NYU Stern Department of Finance, PhD Candidate
Education: BA, Harvard University; Current PhD Candidate at NYU Stern, Department of Finance
Hometown: Greenwich, CT
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 289 friends on Hinge
Work: Hedgeye Risk Management, Senior Analyst - Global Macro Team
Education: BA, Yale University
Hometown: Seattle, WA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 261 friends on Hinge
Work: Technology Investor and Start-Up Advisor for Shake
Education: BS, University of Pennsylvania; MBA, Columbia Business School
Hometown: Pleasantville, NY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 307 friends on Hinge
Work: Partner at McKinsey & Company
Education: BS, Stanford University; MS (Mechanical Engineering), Stanford University
Hometown: La Jolla, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 171 friends on Hinge
Work: Professional Writer and Actress; Works in the Art and Fine Vintage Clothing Worlds
Education: BA, Honours Program at the University of Texas in Austin
Hometown: Dallas, TX
Current Hinge city: Austin/San Antonio
Influence: 125 friends on Hinge
Work: Stanford University, Ph.D. Candidate in Art History
Education: BA, Middlebury College; MA (History of Art and Architecture ), Williams College; Current PhD Candidate in Art History at Stanford University
Hometown: Harpswell, ME
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 172 friends on Hinge
Work: Executive Assistant, Executive Search - Heidrick & Struggles; Professional Actress
Education: BA, University of Southern California
Hometown: Moreland Hills, OH
Current Hinge city: Chicago
Influence: 136 friends on Hinge
Work: Page at the Late Show with David Letterman
Education: BA, Bowdoin College
Hometown: Silver Spring, MD
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 304 friends on Hinge
Work: Michael Perez, PMK*BNC Celebrity Services & Influencers Brand Department
Education: BS, University of Southern California
Hometown: Piedmont, CA
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 441 friends on Hinge
Work: Brand Partnerships at Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter
Education: BS, Virginia Tech
Hometown: Ashburn, VA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 296 friends on Hinge
Work: Artist
Education: BA, University of California at Los Angeles
Hometown: Piedmont, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 526 friends on Hinge
Work: Horizon Media - Assistant Media Buyer for National Television
Education: BA, Indiana University Bloomington
Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 545 friends on Hinge
Work: Producer of Change for Dream On
Education: BS, The University of Southern California; MA (Education), The University of Hong Kong
Hometown: Hong Kong, China
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 175 friends on Hinge
Work: Global Branded Entertainment, ICM Partners
Education: BBA, Emory University Goizueta Business School
Hometown: Charlotte, NC
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 275 friends on Hinge
Work: Model/Fashion blogger, @cphendrick
Education: BA, George Washington University
Hometown: Washington, DC
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 366 friends on Hinge
Work: Ad Operations Campaign Manager at Hulu
Education: BA, The University of Texas at Austin
Hometown: Houston, TX
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 215 friends on Hinge
Work: Associate Art Director, BizBash
Education: BFA, University of Michigan
Hometown: Wayland, MA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 442 friends on Hinge
Work: Account Director, Vanity Fair
Education: BA, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Hometown: Franklin, KY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 482 friends on Hinge
Work: Founder of The Unlost, Copywriter, Content Marketer
Education: BA, Gonzaga University; BS, Boise State University
Hometown: Boise, ID
Current Hinge city: Portland
Influence: 70 friends on Hinge
Work: Writer's Assistant for William Wheeler, writer of Ghost in the Shell, Queen of Katwe; Senior Consulting Producer on Ray Donovan
Education: BA, Yale University
Hometown: Keene Valley, NY; Fairfield, CT
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 369 friends on Hinge
Work: Broadcast Associate and Assistant to the Executive Producer at 60 Minutes
Education: BA, Emory University
Hometown: Lexington, MA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 304 friends on Hinge
Work: DreamWorks Animation Television, Current Series
Education: BS, University of Southern California
Hometown: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 353 friends on Hinge
Work: WTEN ABC affiliate in Albany, NY On-Camera Meteorologist
Education: BA, University at Albany
Hometown: Plainsboro, NJ
Current Hinge city: Albany
Influence: 98 friends on Hinge
Work: Director, MBA Rotational Program at Viacom
Education: BA, University of Pennsylvania; MBA, MIT Sloan School of Management; MPA, Harvard Kennedy School of Government
Hometown: New York, NY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 410 friends on Hinge
Work: Director/Editor/Co-Executive Producer of The Office and The Mindy Project
Education: BS, Ithaca College
Hometown: Marlboro, NJ
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 63 friends on
Work: DP/Cinematographer at johnhafnerdp.com, actor, and CEO of Ocher Media
Education: BA, University of Texas at Austin
Hometown: Dallas, TX
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 238 friends on Hinge
Work: Founder and Designer at Isabel
Education: BFA, The University of Michigan
Hometown: New York, NY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 253 friends on Hinge
Work: Actor; Starred in Newsies! on Broadway
Education: BA, Elon University
Hometown: Westport, CT
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 353 friends on Hinge
Work: Novelist; Writer/Photographer at The Hunt Guide
Education: BS, Boston University
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 363 friends on Hinge
Work: Casting Associate - Zane/Pillsbury Casting - Pretty Little Liars (ABC FAMILY) / Graceland (USA); Executive Producer - Mm Buttered Panini Productions; Writer - CBS Diversity Showcase; Actor; Bollywood Dancer
Education: BA/BS, Northwestern University
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 470 friends on Hinge
Work: Comedian; Co-founder of Cultivated Wit; Co-host of the About Race Podcast.
Education: BA, Harvard University
Hometown: Brooklyn, NY
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 197 friends on Hinge
Work: Corporate Business Relationship Manager, Sony Pictures. Most Recently Led Cyber Security During Sony's Cyber Attack
Education: BSFS, Georgetown University; Research, Oxford University - Pembroke College
Hometown: Parkland, FL
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 478 friends on Hinge
Work: Art Director, 72andSunny; Former Cast Member of the Bachelor, Season 17
Education: BFA, Otis College of Art and Design
Hometown: Evergreen, CO
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 166 friends on Hinge
Work: Retail Marketing Coordinator, Michael Kors
Education: BS, Syracuse University
Hometown: Westchester, NY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 709 friends on Hinge
Work: Associate Stylist, Stella & Dot
Education: BA, Abilene Christian University
Hometown: San Antonio, TX
Current Hinge city: Austin/San Antonio
Influence: 101 friends on Hinge
Work: On Premise Trade Marketing Manager, AB InBev
Education: BSBA, Washington University in St. Louis
Hometown: Bexley, Ohio
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 511 friends on Hinge
Work: Front End Innovation and Products Researcher at P&G
Education: BS, Indiana University
Hometown: Columbus, IN
Current Hinge city: Cincinnati
Influence: 405 friends on Hinge
Work: Operations Manager, abc carpet & home
Education: BA, Brown University; MBA, MIT Sloan School of Management
Hometown: Cambridge, MA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 260 friends on Hinge
Work: Global Account Executive, CPG Category at Verifone Media
Education: BA, Stephen F Austin University; MBA, Goizeuta Business School at Emory University
Hometown: Athens, Greece
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 75 friends on Hinge
Work: Principle Engineer, General Mills
Education: BS/MS (Engineering), University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Current Hinge city: Minneapolis/St. Paul
Influence: 15 friends on Hinge
Work: Assistant Merchandise Planner at Macy's
Education: BA, Wesleyan University
Hometown: New York, NY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 484 friends on Hinge
Work: Director, Strategy & Innovation, Macy's Inc
Education: BA, Dartmouth College; MBA, Harvard Business School
Hometown: Highland Park, IL
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 193 friends on Hinge
Work: Toys Business Analyst at Target
Education: BA, Dartmouth College
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current Hinge city: Minneapolis/St. Paul
Influence: 282 friends on Hinge
Work: Head of Retail, EU and Middle East at AllSaints
Education: BA, University of Waterloo; MBA, MIT Sloan School of Management
Hometown: Toronto, Canada
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 85 friends on Hinge
Work: Social Media Specialist
Education: BA, University of California at San Diego; AAS, New School Parsons School of Fashion
Hometown: Northridge, CA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 257 friends on Hinge
Work: Customer Finance Manager at General Mills
Education: BBA, University of Wisconsin; MBA, University of Wisconsin
Hometown: Milwaukee, WI
Current Hinge city: Minneapolis/St. Paul
Influence: 48 friends on Hinge
Work: National Retail Merchandising Supervisor at Just Born, Inc.
Education: BA, University of Missouri- Columbia
Hometown: Kansas City, MO
Current Hinge city: Kansas City
Influence: 39 friends on Hinge
Work: Vice President & Director of Sales, John Brevard
Education: BA, University of Virginia; MBA, Harvard Business School
Hometown: Lihue, Hawaii
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 184 friends on Hinge
Work: Denim Designer at Guess? Inc.
Education: BA, University of California at Los Angeles
Hometown: Millburn, NJ
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 174 friends on Hinge
Work: Former Health Care Data Analyst at The Advisory Board Company
Education: BSE, Duke University; Current MD Candidate at University of California, San Diego School of Medicine
Hometown: San Jose, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 514 friends on Hinge
Work: Crisis Intervention Specialist
Education: BA/BS, Louisiana State University; Current MPH Candidate, Columbia University
Hometown: New Orleans, LA
Current Hinge City: New York City
Influence: 90 friends on Hinge
Work: Executive Director - Thermo Fisher Scientific; Entrepreneur: Founder of W Agency that Invests in Hospitality and Healthcare companies.
Education: BS, Ferris State University; PGA Business School Levels I, II, & III; Vanderbilt University Executive Program
Hometown: Jackson, Michigan
Current Hinge city: Nashville
Influence: 68 friends on Hinge
Work: MBA Student at Wharton, Previously Worked in Healthcare VC and at Bain & Company
Education: BA, Princeton University; Current MBA Candidate at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 493 friends on Hinge
Work: Founder, Clean Food Dirty City
Education: BA, Connecticut College
Hometown: Bethesda, MD
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 237 friends on Hinge
Work: Director of Bioscience Industrial Development, North Carolina Biotechnology Center
Education: BA, James Madison University
Hometown: Richmond, VA
Current Hinge city: Raleigh
Influence: 61 friends on Hinge
Work: CEO and Owner of two companies, Platinum Dance Center and Imagine Dance Music; Initially Moved to Minneapolis to Dance for the Minnesota Timberwolves
Education: AA, University of Minnesota
Hometown: Green Bay, WI
Current Hinge city: Minneapolis/St. Paul
Influence: 128 friends on Hinge
Work: Physician, Kaiser Permanente
Education: BA, Northwestern University; MD, University of Iowa; PhD, University of Oxford; Medical Residency; University of California, San Francisco
Hometown: Monticello, Iowa
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 38 friends on Hinge
Work: Pediatric Critical Care Nurse Practitioner, PhD Student
Education: BSN, University of Pennsylvania; MSN, University of Pennsylvania; Current PhD Candidate, Villanova University
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
Current Hinge city: Philadelphia
Influence: 62 friends on Hinge
Work: Resident, General Surgery; Research Fellow, Vascular Surgery; Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School
Education: BA, Northwestern University; MA (Medical Humanities and Bioethics), Northwestern University; MD, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine; MPH, Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health
Hometown: New Canaan, CT
Current Hinge city: Boston
Influence: 182 friends on Hinge
Work: Instructor at SoulCycle
Education: BA, Boston University
Hometown: Fair Lawn, NJ
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 256 friends on Hinge
Work: Entrepreneur, Optimal Wellness Consulting, & Simplified Nutrition LLC; Former NFL Athlete
Education: BA,University of California at Berkeley
Hometown: Newport Beach, CA
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 289 friends on Hinge
Work: Director of Operations at Bari Studio
Education: BFA, NYU Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Hometown: Key Biscayne, FL
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 166 friends on Hinge
Work: Dentist - DDS; Tolley Dental (Practice Owner)
Education: BS, James Madison University; DDS, Virginia Commonwealth University
Hometown: Arlington, VA
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 130 friends on Hinge
Work: RN at Pager and Nurse Practitioner Intern at a Primary Care Clinic in the South Bronx
Education: BA, Trinity College; BSN, Columbia University, School of Nursing at; Current
MSN/FNP Candidate at Columbia University, School of Nursing
Hometown: Portland, Maine
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 260 friends on Hinge
Work: CEO and Founder of Karuna Towels
Education: BA, San Diego State University
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Current Hinge city: San Diego
Influence: 350 friends on Hinge
Work: Student Services Manager at Achievement First
Education: BS, University of Nebraska - Lincoln; MA (Human Rights Studies), Columbia University
Hometown: Cairo, NE
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 73 friends on Hinge
Work: Associate Director Professional Development, Teach Like a Champion/Uncommon Schools
Education: BA, Baylor University; MA, Pace University
Hometown: El Paso, TX
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 123 friends on Hinge
Work: Co-Founder, Swipes for the Homeless; Airbnb, Recruiter
Education: BA, University of California at Los Angeles
Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 366 friends on Hinge
Work: Speech and Language Therapist
Education: BS, The Pennsylvania State University; Masters (Education), Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
Hometown: Newtown, PA
Current Hinge city: Philadelphia
Influence: 83 friends on Hinge
Work: Incoming MBA candidate at the Tuck School of Business. Previously, External Relations Manager at Education Pioneers.
Education: BA, Middlebury College; MS (Higher Education Administration and Policy), Northwestern University; Current MBA Candidate at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth
Hometown: Newton, MA
Current Hinge city: Boston
Influence: 108 friends on Hinge
Work: Program Associate, Internews
Education: BA, Gettysburg College
Hometown: Rockville, MD
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 225 friends on Hinge
Work: Education Policy Professional
Education: BA, University of California at Berkeley; MA (Education), Loyola Marymount University; MPP, Harvard Kennedy School of Government
Hometown: Santa Barbara, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 233 friends on Hinge
Work: President at Minds Matter of Denver; Lead Experience Designer at ReWork
Education: BS, University of Pennsylvania; MBA, Thunderbird School of Global Management; MEd (Educational Leadership), The Broad Center for the Management of School Systems
Hometown: Denver, CO
Current Hinge city: Denver
Influence: 179 friends on Hinge
Work: Kindergarten Teacher in Fairfax County Public Schools
Education: BA, James Madison University; MA, James Madison University
Hometown: Arlington, VA
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 233 friends on Hinge
Work: Corps Member, Teach for America
Education: BA, University of California at Berkeley; MA (Education), Loyola Marymount University
Hometown: Glendora, CA
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 151 friends on Hinge
Work: 1st Grade Teacher, Juniata Park Academy in the School District of Philadelphia
Education: BA, York College of Pennsylvania
Hometown: Ringoes, NJ
Current Hinge city: Philadelphia
Influence: 74 friends on Hinge
Work: Senior Management Analyst for Data Governance and Analytics, The Peace Corps; Founder, American Association for the Development of Bangou
Education: BA, University of Texas at Arlington
Hometown: McKinney, TX
Current Hinge City: Washington, DC
Influence: 44 friends on Hinge
Work: ReNEW Schools, Director of Development; Recipient of Edward R. Murrow Award
Education: BA, University of Mississippi (Ole Miss)
Hometown: New Orleans, LA
Current Hinge city: New Orleans
Influence: 74 friends on Hinge
Work: Speech-Language Pathologist for the New York City Department of Education
Education: BS, Syracuse University; MS Hunter College
Hometown: Newton, MA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 150 friends on Hinge
Work: Campus Life Program Manager at Academy of Art University; Artist, Current Show at Asterisk Gallery and San Francisco City Hall
Education: BS, University of Connecticut School of Business
Hometown: Simsbury, CT
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 263 friends on Hinge
Work: Business Intelligence Engineer, TenMarks Education (An Amazon Company)
Education: BA, Harvard University
Hometown: Cape Town, South Africa
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 234 friends on Hinge
Work: Chief of Staff at CSNYC (NYC Foundation for Computer Science Education)
Education: BA, Columbia University
Hometown: Naperville, IL
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 103 friends on Hinge
Work: Business Development & Enterprise Sales at General Assembly; Speaker at a TedX event
Education: BA, Newcastle University Australia
Hometown: Sydney, Australia
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 22 friends on Hinge
Work: Middle School ELA Teacher/Grade Level Chair, KIPP New Orleans; During First Year of Teaching Students had the Second Best Scores in New Orleans
Education: BA, Bowdoin College
Hometown: Needham, MA
Current Hinge city: New Orleans
Influence: 286 friends on Hinge
Work: Oversees Corporate Partnerships at Coursera and Coursera's recently-announced Global Skills Initiative; Closed deals with the US Government including one announced by President Obama; Author of award-winning academic paper on classroom learning; Contestant on the Amazing Race and American Idol
Education: BA, Princeton University
Hometown: Chesterland, OH
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 365 friends on Hinge
Work: Business Development & Growth for Outlook Mobile at Microsoft, as they acquired our startup Acompli in December 2014 for $US200M and rebranded it as Outlook Mobile (for iOS & Android)
Education: BA, University of Southern California
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 527 friends on Hinge
Work: President and CEO of Burstworks, Inc.
Education: BS, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Hometown: Miami, FL
Current Hinge city: Boston
Influence: 443 friends on Hinge
Work: Product Designer at Optimizely
Education: BS, University of Michigan
Hometown: Commerce, MI
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 439 friends on Hinge
Work: Founder/CEO of Brighten Labs
Education: BS, Bucknell University
Hometown: New York, NY
Current Hinge city: Philadelphia
Influence: 500 friends on Hinge
Work: Special Projects Manager & Founding Team Member at Campus Job
Education: BA, Dickinson College
Hometown: New York, NY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 400 friends on Hinge
Work: CEO & Director Of Sales, Alliance Enterprise
Education: BA, University of Missouri - Kansas City
Hometown: Overland Park, KS
Current Hinge city: Kansas City
Influence: 40 friends on Hinge
Work: Founder, Late Date
Education: BA, Colgate University
Hometown: Lexington, KY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 329 friends on Hinge
Work: Co-Founder, Camino Financial
Education: BA, University of California at Berkeley; MBA, Harvard Business School
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 237 friends on Hinge
Work: Co-founder, Host Committee
Education: BA, University of Southern California
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 722 friends on Hinge
Work: Director of Business Development at Bounce Exchange
Education: BA, University of Pennsylvania
Hometown: New York, NY
Current Hinge city: London
Influence: 402 friends on Hinge
Work: Co-Founder of Turnstyle and Artist/Music Producer of Natural Animal
Education: HBA, Richard Ivey School of Business at Western University
Hometown: Vancouver, Canada
Current Hinge city: Toronto
Influence: 150 friends on Hinge
Work: Owner / Founder, HTSB Consulting; Strategic Partnerships at Boutique Homes
Education: BS, University of Southern California
Hometown: Denver, CO
Current Hinge city: Denver
Influence: 251 friends on Hinge
Work: Entrepreneur (Director, Landmark Projects London); Consultant at Deloitte; Podcast Host
Education: MA Cantab, University of Cambridge
Hometown: London, England
Current Hinge city: London
Influence: 76 friends on Hinge
Work: Founder & CEO of CariClub.com
Education: BA, Trinity College
Hometown: Laborie, Saint Lucia; New York, NY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 250 friends on Hinge
Work: Product Manager, Main Street Hub
Education: BA, Clemson University
Hometown: Fort Worth, TX
Current Hinge city: Austin/San Antonio
Influence: 130 friends on Hinge
Work: Co-Founder & CEO, District CoWork
Education: BHBA, Ivey Business School; MBA, Columbia Business School & London Business School
Hometown: Vancouver BC, Canada
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 237 friends on Hinge
Work: President and Managing Broker at Ecospace, a Denver based Commercial Real Estate Firm
Education: BA, University of Kansas; MBA, University of Missouri - Kansas City; Executive Education Program, Harvard Business School
Hometown: Anthony, KS
Current Hinge city: Denver
Influence: 123 friends on Hinge
Work: CEO and Co-Founder, Onera, Inc.
Education: BSE/BAS, University of Pennsylvania
Hometown: Cleveland, OH
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 254 friends on Hinge
Work: Vice President of Business Development at SURKUS
Education: BA, University of California at Santa Barbara
Hometown: La Canada Flintridge, CA
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 352 friends on Hinge
Work: CEO, Community Builder at Tea With Strangers
Education: BS, The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania
Hometown: New York, NY
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 942 friends on Hinge
Work: Product Operations Analyst at Zenefits
Education: BS, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Hometown: Atherton, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 353 friends on Hinge
Work: Co-Founder and COO/President of Branch Metrics
Education: BS, Bucknell University; MBA, Stanford Graduate School of Business
Hometown: Sparta, NJ
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 157 friends on Hinge
Work: Founder and Co-CEO, Industrious
Education: BA, Columbia University; MPP, Harvard Kennedy School of Government; JD, Yale Law School
Hometown: Bloomfield Hills, MI
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 198 friends on Hinge
Work: Three Jane: Designer; Founder; Licensor & Creative Director of Maps by A.JAFFE
Education: BA, New York University, Gallatin School of Individualized Study
Hometown: Darien, CT
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 676 friends on Hinge
Work: Business Development at Airbnb
Education: MS (Management), European Business School (EBS)
Hometown: Giessen, Germany
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 170 friends on Hinge
Work: Human Resources Assistant at ZS Associates
Education: BBA, Tippie College of Business at University of Iowa
Hometown: Wilmette, IL
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 399 friends on Hinge
Work: Sales Operations at Bisnow
Education: BA, Washington University in St. Louis
Hometown: Cary, NC
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 595 friends on Hinge
Work: Associate Product Manager of User Acquisition at Kongregate
Education: BA, Claremont McKenna College
Hometown: Marblehead, MA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 396 friends on Hinge
Work: Team Lead - Sales Recruiter at Betts Recruiting
Education: BA, Bucknell University
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 306 friends on Hinge
Work: Client Success Manager, Curalate; Performer with Shiamak Davar's Special Performers Batch (Professional Indian Dance Troupe)
Education: BA, University of Mumbai, Jai Hind College.; MA (Management), Warwick Business School
Hometown: Mumbai, India
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 199 friends on Hinge
Work: Director of Reverse Product Solutions, Brightstar; Entrepreneur with a company that has two products (Muted and Wobble Guard)
Education: BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin; MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Current Hinge city: Chicago
Influence: 166 friends on Hinge
Work: Sales and Marketing Associate, The Advisory Board Company
Education: BA, Union College
Hometown: Needham, MA
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 445 friends on Hinge
Work: Senior Account Executive, Tribal Worldwide
Education: BA, Northwestern University; Miami Ad School
Hometown: Bronxville, NY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 384 friends on Hinge
Work: Business Development at LMI
Education: BA, University of Maryland - College Park
Hometown: Washington, DC
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 187 friends on Hinge
Work: Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Infinite Analytics
Education: BA, Amherst College; MBA, MIT Sloan School of Management
Hometown: Boston, MA
Current Hinge city: Boston
Influence: 115 friends on Hinge
Work: Business Development at WeissBeerger
Education: BA,University of Notre Dame; MBA, The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania
Hometown: Exton, PA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 460 friends on Hinge
Work: US Digital Marketing Manager, House of Marley; Created Winning Campaign of 2014 Shorty Award for Best Brand on Snapchat
Education: BA, Philadelphia University
Hometown: Newburgh, NY
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 210 friends on Hinge
Work: Director, Experience VSCO
Education: BS, Columbia University
Hometown: Orlando, FL
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 305 friends on Hinge
Work: Director of Marketing at iQ media
Education: BA, Elon University
Hometown: Bryn Mawr, PA
Current Hinge city: Philadelphia
Influence: 99 friends on Hinge
Work: Senior Manager of Worldwide Business Development at Xbox
Education: BBA, ESSEC Business School
Hometown: Paris, France
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 33 friends on Hinge
Work: Marketing at Teikametrics; Building a Food Media Brand on the Side, Hello Lana
Education: BA, Harvard University
Hometown: Somers, NY
Current Hinge city: Boston
Influence: 338 friends on Hinge
Work: Associate Press Secretary, The Sierra Club
Education: BA, George Washington University
Hometown: Highland Park, IL
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 460 friends on Hinge
Work: Director of Business Development at Boatbound
Education: BA, Trinity College
Hometown: Katonah, NY
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 226 friends on Hinge
Work: H&R Block, Industry Operations Liaison -- I make sure we stay in the IRS's good graces
Education: BA, University of Mississippi (Ole Miss); JD, University of Mississippi (Ole Miss)
Hometown: Roanoke, VA
Current Hinge city: Kansas City
Influence: 80 friends on Hinge
Work: Attorney at Gaskins Bennett Birrell Schupp - Civil Rights and Personal Injury Law
Education: BA, University of Denver; JD, University of Minnesota Law School
Hometown: Minneapolis, MN
Current Hinge city: Minneapolis/St. Paul
Influence: 135 friends on Hinge
Work: Curriculum and Competency Manager, HR Academy, Department of Veterans Affairs
Education: BS, Clemson University; MA (Human Resource Development, Clemson University
Hometown: Florence, SC
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 253 friends on Hinge
Work: Member Relations Director, Wine Institute
Education: BA, University of California at Santa Barbara
Hometown: Ukiah, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 182 friends on Hinge
Work: Southwest Ohio Outreach Representative (Portman), United States Senate
Education: BA, University of Cincinnati
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 419 friends on Hinge
Work: Associate, Landman Corsi Ballaine & Ford P.C.
Education: BA, University of Florida; JD Rutgers School of Law
Hometown: Marlboro, NJ
Current Hinge city: Philadelphia
Influence: 223 friends on Hinge
Work: Press Secretary and Social Media Manager, Indiana State Senate
Education: BA, Purdue University; Current MA (Jurisprudence) Candidate, University McKinney School of Law
Hometown: Indianapolis, IN
Current Hinge city: Indianapolis
Influence: 172 friends on Hinge
Work: Transportation Planner, AECOM
Education: BS, Cornell University
Hometown: New York, NY
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 251 friends on Hinge
Work: Director of Campaigns, The Eleison Group (Political Consultant)
Education: BA, University of North Carolina
Hometown: Chapel Hill, NC
Current Hinge city: Washington DC
Influence: 279 friends on Hinge
Work: Special Assistant for Global Force Planning, Office of the Secretary of Defence
Education: BA, Harvard University
Hometown: Princeton Junction, NJ
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 213 friends on Hinge
Work: Securities Litigation
Education: BA, Boston University; JD, Vanderbilt University Law School
Hometown: Paramus, NJ
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 103 friends on Hinge
Work: Oversight Evaluator, Attorney, U.S. Federal Government
Education: BA, Villanova University; JD, Loyola Law; LLM (National Security Law), Georgetown Law
Hometown: New Orleans, LA
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 215 friends on Hinge
Work: Policy Aide , US Treasury Department
Education: BA, Washington University in St. Louis; JD, Columbia Law School
Hometown: Edmond, OK
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 216 friends on Hinge
Work: Judicial Law Clerk
Education: BA, Pennsylvania State University; JD, Villanova School of Law
Hometown: Bryn Mawr, PA
Current Hinge city: Philadelphia
Influence: 255 friends on Hinge
Work: International Affairs Program Manager, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Education: BS/MS, Stanford University; MPA, Harvard Kennedy School
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 257 friends on Hinge
Work: Summer Associate, Venable, LLP
Education: BA, University of Maryland - College Park; JD, Florida State University College of Law
Hometown: West Palm Beach, FL
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 480 friends on Hinge
Work: Editor-in-Chief, GovernmentCIO Magazine; Senior Editor, The Vinyl District
Education: BS, Johns Hopkins University
Hometown: Princeton, NJ
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 154 friends on Hinge
Work: Attorney - Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP
Education: BA, Franklin & Marshall College; JD, University of Maryland School of Law
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
Current Hinge city: Philadelphia
Influence: 142 friends on Hinge
Work: Starting as an Associate at Latham & Watkins in October, Summer Associate at Latham & Watkins, Summer 2015
Education: BA, Stanford University; JD, University of Virginia School of Law
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Hinge city: Los Angeles
Influence: 243 friends on Hinge
Work: Healthcare Associate, Ropes and Grey
Education: BA, Cornell University; JD, New York University School of Law
Hometown: New York
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 341 friends on Hinge
Work: Douglas Dillon Fellow at Council on Foreign Relations
Education: BA/BS, Stanford University; PhD in Condensed Matter Physics, University of Oxford
Hometown: Monte Sereno, CA
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 388 friends on Hinge
Work: In-House Counsel, Lyft
Education: BA, University of California Santa Barbara; JD, University of Denver, Law School
Hometown: Walnut Creek, CA
Current Hinge City: San Francisco
Influence: 333 friends on Hinge
Work: Associate at Latham & Watkins LLP
Education: BA, University of Connecticut; JD, University of Michigan
Hometown: Bethel, CT
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 172 friends on Hinge
Yeah, there's an app for that. There's an app for everything. That's why when a tech company withstands the test of time (and fierce market competition), it's worth acknowledging who's responsible for that success.
All individuals were picked based on high 'swipe right rates' on their profiles, education, and work experience. Hinge chose individuals who are positively changing their industry -- they range from a woman leading engineering efforts at Hewlett Packard, to multuple ride-sharing business dynamos. To meet the 30 Most Eligible in Technology, keep reading... or find them on Hinge.
Work: Digital Communications Manager, Microsoft
Education: BA, University of California at Davis; MBA, Santa Clara University
Hometown: Davis, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 99 friends on Hinge
Work: Commercial Account Manager, Tableau
Education: BS, East Carolina University
Hometown: Washington, DC
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 310 friends on Hinge
Work: Market Manager at Angie's List
Education: BA, Ball State University
Hometown: Highland, IN
Current Hinge city: Indianapolis
Influence: 176 friends on Hinge
Work: Summer Internship: Spotify, Strategic Partnerships Intern; Current MBA Candidate at MIT Sloan School of Management
Education: BA, University of Virginia; Current MBA Candidate, MIT Sloan School of Management
Hometown: Arlington, VA
Current Hinge city: Boston
Influence: 165 friends on Hinge
Work: Incoming MBA candidate at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Previously, Product Marketing Manager at Adobe
Education: BA, Stanford University; Incoming MBA Candidate at MIT Sloan School of Management
Hometown: Seattle, WA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 321 friends on Hinge
Work: Territory Manager, Uber
Education: BA, Stephen M. Ross School of Business at University of Michigan
Hometown: Troy, MI
Current Hinge City: San Francisco
Influence: 194 friends on Hinge
Work: Marketing at Salesforce
Education: BS, Virginia Tech
Hometown: Arlington, VA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 408 friends on Hinge
Work: Brand Content Lead, Airbnb
Education: BA, The University of Georgia; Portfolio School, The Creative Circus
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 217 friends on Hinge
Work: Training and Communication Specialist for LivingSocial
Education: BA, University of Maryland - College Park
Hometown: Damascus, MD
Current Hinge city: Washington, DC
Influence: 309 friends on Hinge
Work: Engineering Manager at Airbnb
Education: BS, University of California at San Diego
Hometown: Tustin, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 123 friends on Hinge
Work: Strategy & Analytics, LinkedIn
Education: BA, Yale University
Hometown: Broomall, PA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 538 friends on Hinge
Work: Account Executive at Optimizely
Education: BA, University of California at Santa Barbara
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 335 friends on Hinge
Work: Community Manager: North America at Instagram (@jeffreydgerson on Instagram); Freelance Photographer
Education: BA, Stanford University
Hometown: Tafton, PA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 316 friends on Hinge
Work: Integrated Marketing Manager, Dolby Laboratories
Education: BA, University of California at Davis
Hometown: Sacramento, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 147 friends on Hinge
Work: Director of Enterprise, Lyft
Education: BA, San Diego State University
Hometown: San Bruno, CA
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 286 friends on Hinge
Work: Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook
Education: BA, Boston University
Hometown: Istanbul, Turkey
Current Hinge city: Austin/San Antonio
Influence: 129 friends on Hinge
Work: Strategic Customer Success Manager at Mixpanel
Education: BA, Brown University
Hometown: Boston, MA
Current Hinge city: New York City
Influence: 162 friends on Hinge
Work: Product Marketing and Strategy at Adobe; Head of Marketing and Business Development at Tools of Growth; Photographer
Education: BS, Santa Clara University; MBA/MSIS, Boston University Questrom School of Business
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Hinge city: Boston
Influence: 174 friends on Hinge
Work: Product Management at Uber
Education: MS (Telecom Engineering), Telecom SudParis; MS (Spacecraft Technology and Satellite Communications), University College London
Hometown: Nice, France
Current Hinge city: San Francisco
Influence: 396 friends on Hinge
