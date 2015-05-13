The 30 most desirable universities where the alumni have both brains and beauty

Maya Kosoff
Chi Omega Sorority College Students@haileyhopp/Twitter

Which colleges have the most eligible students and alumni in the United States?

Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces you to friends of friends, says it knows.

The startup shows you profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. Unlike location-based dating apps like Tinder, Hinge shows you only second and third-degree connections.

Hinge curated its list of the most desirable universities using two criteria: attractiveness (the alumni from these universities have high “swipe right” rates on their profiles) and academic ranking, using US News & World Report’s competitive ranking of national universities, which doesn’t include liberal arts colleges. The alumni in each picture collage are real people who you could meet on Hinge.

30. University of Alabama

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 17.9% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #88.

Meet them on Hinge.

29. University of Colorado Boulder

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 19.0% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #88.

Meet them on Hinge.

28. Harvard University

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 2.4% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #2.

Meet them on Hinge.

27. Emory University

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 5.9% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #21.

Meet them on Hinge.

26. Brown University

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 6.7% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #16.

Meet them on Hinge.

25. Pepperdine University

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 11.4% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #54.
Meet them on Hinge.

24. University of Florida

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 11.5% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #48.

Meet them on Hinge.

23. University of Pennsylvania

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 5.1% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #8.

Meet them on Hinge.

22. Yale University

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 5.4% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #3.

Meet them on Hinge.

21. University of Notre Dame

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 8.2% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #16.

Meet them on Hinge.

20. University of Georgia

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 14.6% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #62.

Meet them on Hinge.

19. Miami University

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 19.2% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #76.

Meet them on Hinge.

18. Georgetown University

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 9.6% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #21.

Meet them on Hinge.

17. University of Southern California

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 10.1% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #25.

Meet them on Hinge.

16. University of California, Santa Barbara

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 11.4% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #40.

Meet them on Hinge.

15. Dartmouth College

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 8.6% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #11.

Meet them on Hinge.

14. Texas Christian University

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 21.0% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #76.

Meet them on Hinge.

13. Princeton University

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 6.1% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #1.

Meet them on Hinge.

12. Lehigh University

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 11.5% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #40.

Meet them on Hinge.

11. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 11.1% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #30.

Meet them on Hinge.

10. Boston College

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 11.1% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #31.

Meet them on Hinge.

9. Clemson University

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 18.0% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #62.

Meet them on Hinge.

8. University of Wisconsin-Madison

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 14.1% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #47.

Meet them on Hinge.

7. University of Miami

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 15.8% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #48.

Meet them on Hinge.

6. Tulane University

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 16.0% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #54.

Meet them on Hinge.

5. University of Virginia

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 11.5% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #23.

Meet them on Hinge.

4. Duke University

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 9.7% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #8.

Meet them on Hinge.

3. Southern Methodist University

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 21.7% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #58.

Meet them on Hinge.

2. Wake Forest University

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 16.6% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #27.

Meet them on Hinge.

1. Vanderbilt University

Beauty: These alumni are swiped right on 16.7% more than the average Hinge user.

Brains: U.S. News & World Report ranking: #16.

Meet them on Hinge.

