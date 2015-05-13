The 30 most desirable universities where the alumni have both brains and beauty

Which colleges have the most eligible students and alumni in the United States?

Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces you to friends of friends, says it knows.

The startup shows you profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. Unlike location-based dating apps like Tinder, Hinge shows you only second and third-degree connections.

Hinge curated its list of the most desirable universities using two criteria: attractiveness (the alumni from these universities have high “swipe right” rates on their profiles) and academic ranking, using US News & World Report’s competitive ranking of national universities, which doesn’t include liberal arts colleges. The alumni in each picture collage are real people who you could meet on Hinge.

