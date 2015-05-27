The top 10 liberal arts colleges where alumni have both brains and beauty

Which liberal arts colleges have the most eligible students and alumni in the US?

Hinge, a popular dating app that introduces users to friends of friends, says it knows.

The dating app displays profiles of single people in your city. If you like someone’s profile, swipe right; if you’re not interested, swipe left. Unlike location-based dating apps such as Tinder, Hinge shows you only second- and third-degree connections.

Hinge curated its list of the most desirable liberal arts colleges using two criteria: attractiveness (the alumni from these universities have high “swipe right” rates on their profiles) and academic ranking, using US News & World Report’s competitive ranking of liberal arts colleges. The alumni in each picture collage are real people you could meet on Hinge.

