People scrambled to find 'blizzard boyfriends' and girlfriends last winter -- and this dating app says it's going to happen again

A bunch of snow is forecasted to make its way up the east coast this weekend.

But lest you think Craigslist is the only place to find yourself a blizzard boyfriends or girlfriend, dating app Hinge has data that might prove otherwise.

Launched in 2014, Hinge is a dating app that introduces users to friends of friends.

It’s location-based — like Tinder — but less sketchy in that you’re only shown friends-of-friends, not complete strangers. In theory, you can vet the people you match with before you meet them.

Hinge, which has raised a $12 million Series A round of funding, has released new data from last winter, and says it predicts a surge in activity on its app this weekend during the anticipated winter snow storm that’s expected to batter the east coast. (

The snow won’t fall in New York City until Saturday, but people are already flocking to Craigslist again to find snow storm buddies.)

Last year, during snow storm Juno, the app says it saw user activity spike 47% the day of the storm. And leading up to the storm, Hinge says it saw a 27% spike in activity, with the average user logging in 5 times per day throughout the storm — two times more than usual.

Here’s a chart, courtesy of Hinge, of how often people were on Hinge last year during the east coast’s big winter storm.

