Dating app Hinge is giving people $100 to deactivate their profile and go on a date this weekend — here's how to qualify

Dating app Hinge is giving away a total of $US25,000 to 250 app users via $US100 Visa gift cards.

To qualify, daters just have to deactivate their Hinge profiles on March 6, and confirm that they met.

The giveaway ends on March 8.

Here’s how to qualify.

March 6 is the beginning of the National Day of Unplugging, a 24-hour period when people pledge to disconnect from digital devices.

Dating app Hinge is encouraging users to take advantage of their technology-free day to go on a date and “connect with people, not profiles.” People who disable their Hinge accounts for a day, go on a date during the period, and then fill out a brief survey could get $US100. The company is giving out $US25,000 total, or enough for 250 couples total.

The first step is to set up a Hinge date for March 6.

On March 6, National Day of Unplugging, pause your Hinge account for 24 hours, starting at 4 p.m. EST.

Hinge has instructions here.

Hinge’s “We Met” feature is designed to “provide better recommendations in the future.”

Between 4 p.m. on March 7 and midnight on March 8, you have to fill out the “We Met” form on Hinge, after reactivating your account.

First, confirm that you met.

Then, you’ll answer some questions about your date, and if they’re the type of person you’d like to see again, in a form consisting of their name, email, and a description of the date.

Find the survey here.

Hinge says it will verify requests, then send out $US100 Visa gift cards on a first come, first served basis.

Hinge will keep sending out gift cards until March 8, or until it has run through $US25,000.

