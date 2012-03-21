Hines Ward Retires As A Steeler; Here's The Emotional Press Conference

Three weeks after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hines Ward has decided to retire rather than play for another team in 2012.



Ward retires with exactly 1,000 catches, one of just eight players in NFL history to reach that milestone. He also caught 85 touchdowns, 13th on the all-time list.

Ward made his announcement today at an emotional press conference. Here’s the video…



