Hinde Capital's Ben Davies On 11 Threats That Will Terrify Investors And Push Gold Higher

Gus Lubin
ben davies

Fear lies at the heart of nearly every big move in gold. Luckily for gold bugs, there’s plenty to be afraid of in 2011.

Hinde Capital‘s Ben Davies says central banks are driving equity markets, leading to a global ponzi scheme. In this context, gold is “extremely undervalued.”

“What specifically keeps us awake at night? Too be honest all the issues we discussed last year and more,” he says in a new 45-page report (via King World News).

