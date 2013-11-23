'How I Met Your Mother' Spinoff Will Be A Totally Separate Story Without Original Cast

Now that CBS has

officially moved forward with its “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff, “

How I Met Your Father,” the big question is what it will be about.

One thing’s certain: The story won’t revolve around any of the original cast. We won’t see Barney, Robin, Marshall, Lily, Ted, OR the mother.

Don’t plan on any crossovers either.

According to The Wrap, HIMYM series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas revealed at a press event this will be something completely original.

“If this new show goes next year, it will be a brand new show. It will be a brand new story,” Bays said. “We kind of didn’t want it to have any feeling of trying to resuscitate something that has already ended.”

Thomas said they wished they could use Cristin Miloti who plays the (so far) nameless mother this season, but that they want this show to be its own thing without any ties to the original (well, other than the title).

“In the fall, if we succeed with the spinoff, we will have to make our case to the audience in a whole new way, with a whole new world, with whole new characters. And that feels right; we want to honour ‘How I Met Your Mother’ with the cleanest ending possible. And then, should [the spinoff] go forward, that will have to earn the love again in a new way and just be its own charming, different thing.”

If you think you’ll just be seeing the same exact story from a woman’s point of view, Bays hinted the show will have a twist that makes HIMYF “a totally different show.”

