Tour The World's Most Beautiful Kingdom, Nestled In The Highest Region Of The World

Photo: Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division. Dr. Alice S. Kandell Collection of Sikkim Photographs

The kingdom of Sikkim sits tucked away high in the snow-capped Himalayas, hugging the border of Nepal, Tibet, and Bhutan.Formerly an independent monarchy, Sikkim became a state of India in 1975.



The small, mountainous community was well-documented in 1963 when Hope Cooke, an American student from Sarah Lawrence College and former debutante, married the last ruler, Prince Palden Thondup Namgyal.

The following images, which were snapped by Dr. Alice S. Kandell during her visits to Sikkim between 1965 and 1971, offer a poignant look at the culture and landscape of the mystic land, including Buddhist monks, lamas, ancient monasteries, and ceremonial dances.

