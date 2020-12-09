An off-road vehicle builder and an aircraft manufacturer teamed up to offer a $3 million 100 Series II plane and Land Rover Defender package — take a look

Himalaya Himalaya and Kodiak special-edition pairing.

Himalaya and Kodiak are offering a $US3 million special-edition package of the Land Rover Defender and Series II aircraft.

The Kodiak 100 Series II is a versatile single-pilot turboprop that’s ideal for rugged operations to all types of airports while the Land Rover Defender is a “beloved old truck” ideal for off-roading.

The package also includes a visit to Himalaya’s experience centre in Alpine, Wyoming.

Off-road vehicle builder Himalaya and aircraft manufacturer Kodiak Aircraft Company are teaming up to offer a unique package deal with some of their top products for adventure seekers.

Kodiak Aircraft Company brings the Kodiak 100 Series II turboprop aircraft to the table, as close to an off-roading vehicle that an aircraft can get. Intended for rugged operations, the Series II is built to land on nearly any runway, paved, “unimproved,” or even on water. It’s also capable of being flown by a single pilot for the ultimate flexibility to get up and go.

And while Kodiak is known for its rugged aircraft, Himalaya is known for restoring and modernising the ultimate off-roading vehicle, the Land Rover Defender. The iconic and similarly durable English SUV has been known to bring out the rugged adventurer in even the likes of Queen Elizabeth II.

Individually, the Kodiak 100 Series II starts at $US2.15 million while the Defender can set you back upwards of $US100,000. Together, the pair is selling for $US3 million and include customised badging, unique paint jobs, and a trip to Himalaya’s experience centre in Alpine, Wyoming for some off-roading antics on snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles.

Take a look at the new Kodiak and Himalaya package deal.

Kodiak brings to the table its flagship aircraft, the Series II, first introduced in 2018.

Almost like the Land Rover of the skies, it’s exactly the type of versatile plane you’d want when flying into an unpaved mountain airfield somewhere in the Mountain West.

It’s short wings and large wheels make it ideal for short take-offs and landings as it can take off in under 1,000 feet while fully loaded.

The wheels can also be replaced with pontoons for water landings on lakes or rivers.

With a maximum range of 1,132 nautical miles, the Series II can fly from San Francisco to Bozeman, Montana; New York City to Presque Isle, Maine; or Los Angeles to Flagstaff, Arizona in just a few hours and take its owners a world away.

It’s small but certainly mighty as up to eight passengers can fit in the aircraft, depending on configuration, and a ninth can sit in the co-pilot’s seat as the plane only needs one pilot to fly it.

An oversized cargo door in the back helps load everything that’s needed for a getaway into nature, with the aircraft also featuring an option belly storage pod for additional items.

And Himalaya offers the Defender 110, a modernised Land Rover Defender, the classic off-roading vehicle.

Together, the two are the perfect pair for rugged living, millionaire-style.

The customised Defender comes with a 300tdi engine and a manual transmission.

Himalaya is renowned for updating these classic vehicles to modern standards and their price reflects it.

A Defender 110 can easily fetch upwards of $US100,000, according to Business Insider automotive expert Kristen Lee, as the “beloved old trucks,” as Lee describes them, are incredibly fun to drive.

The four-door trucks also come with an abundance of cargo space with the ability to carry outdoor gear or a trusty canine companion.

“Interested buyers will not only be acquiring an aircraft that features the most advanced technology, but also an elite driving machine suited for any terrain,” Mark Brown, Kodiak’s chief demo pilot and sales director, said in a statement.

The $US3 million package deal also comes with a trip and lifetime membership to Himalaya’s Wyoming experience centre.

The package is ideal for wealthy outdoorspeople looking for any opportunity to escape the city on their terms.

Both vehicles reflect the freedom to go virtually anywhere. Although built for challenging terrain, the Kodiak can still be used for non-adventurous flights into commercial airports. And the Defender isn’t that much different.

But when the mission requires, the Kodiak can reach the hard-to-reach airports that other aircraft can’t.

And when you get there, the modernised Land Rover Defender will be there waiting.

