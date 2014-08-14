A Hilton Sister Is Engaged To An Heir Of The Rothschild Dynasty

Nicky Hilton, younger sister of Paris Hilton, is engaged to her boyfriend James Rothschild. He proposed while the two were vacationing in Lake Como.

The Daily Mail reports that the met at Petra Ecclestone and James Stunt’s wedding in Italy in 2011.

Hilton is an heiress to the Hilton Hotel empire, and is a great-grand daughter of the founder, Conrad Hilton.

This will be Hilton’s second marriage. She was previously married to Todd Meister, a hedge fund manager.

Rothschild is an heir to the European banking Rothschild dynasty. The family is considered to be a “pioneer of international finance“, and traces back to the original engineer of the family’s fortune, Mayer Amschel Rothschild, in the 18th century.

Because of the family’s wealth and secrecy, they have been targeted by many conspiracy theories.

