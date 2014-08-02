Hilton Hotels Will Let You Choose Your Room Using A Smartphone

China Photos/Getty Images

In an era where customisation is king and digital applications drive our decision making, Hilton Hotels are leading the charge for the hospitality industry’s foray into the mobile revolution.

Hilton Worldwide is set to become the first hotelier to offer individual room selection and the ability to use your smartphone as a room key in line with digital innovation reform, to be rolled out over the next few years.

You’ll have unprecedented control over your entire hotel experience; with the ability to check-in, choose your favourite room from digital floor plans, personalise and tailor your stay in real-time and then check-out, all with a few swipes of your phone.

Digital check-in and room selection will be available at more than 4,000 Hilton Worldwide properties by the end of 2014 via Hilton HHonors rewards program accounts, while check-out capabilities will go global by the close of 2016.

Room key mobile technology will be introduced in 2015 and is expected to be operating globally by December 2016.

“For nearly a century, our guests have counted on us to consistently deliver exceptional experiences around the world, and in today’s digitally connected culture, that means providing them with more choice and control over their hotel stay through technology,” Hilton Worldwide president and chief executive Christopher J. Nassetta said.

What does this mean for hotel employees, specifically front of house staff and the concierge desk? Will this technology antiquate these positions over time or will there continue to be a desire for face-to-face interaction with guests?

