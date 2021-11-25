Hilton hotels are throwing a pet-friendly Christmas, with a three-course dinner for dogs

A dog sits down to a gourmet meal on November 25, 2016 in New York City. Barcroft Media / Contributor/Getty Images

Hilton Hotels in Britain are serving a Christmas dinner to dogs in December.

To give your dog the three-course meal, book a room at a pet-friendly Hilton in December.

More people are flying with pets than ever, and airlines are coming out with pet-friendly policies.

If you’re wondering what to get your dog for Christmas this year, you might want to consider a three-course meal at a hotel.

Hilton hotels in Britain that allow pets are serving Christmas dinner this December, Time Out London reports, but it’s just for canines.

Dogs will be able to chow down on some turkey “howliday” roast and herb-infused steak bites with “christ-mutt” pudding for dessert. They’ll wash it all down with mutt whisk(er)y, non-alcoholic, of course. The Hilton worked to make the menu healthy with veterinary nutrition experts at DogFriendly, according to Time Out.

The meal will be served in 71 Hiltons across Britain from December 3 until December 31 to pets whose owners book a room at the hotel, according to the same article. To get your pup a Hilton holiday meal, you’ll have to go to Britain.

More people are interested in traveling with their pets than ever, founder and CEO of Next Vacay, said in a press release, as Insider reported.

According to Next Vacay, the demand for pet-friendly airlines increased by 950% over the last year, and airlines like Alaska Airlines and JetBlue are some of the best options.

According to the report, Alaska Airlines has low fees and flexible policies for flying with pets, permitting dogs, cats, rabbits, and household birds in the passenger cabin.

JetBlue has a free program called JetPaws that provides pet owners with tips about traveling with animals, and passengers traveling with pets can earn 300 JetBlue points on each flight.

A representative from The Hilton didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.