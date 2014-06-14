A Hilton Resort Is Hiring A 'Chief Instagram Officer'

Best job ever alert.

The Hillside Beach Club Resort in Turkey — a Hilton location — is looking for a Chief Instagram Officer.

You would be paid to and take pictures around this gorgeous resort and upload them to the hotel’s Instagram feed. In a way, you all do this for free already.

The resort is absolutely gorgeous. This would be an easy job.

Can you imagine the filters you put on a scene like this?

Hilton asks that applicants apply via Instagram “by posting their best beach photo before June 15. Use @hillsidebeachclub and #jobatheavenonearth with your photo.”

Here are some examples of the photos being submitted so far:

[via PostGradProblems]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.