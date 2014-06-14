A Hilton Resort Is Hiring A 'Chief Instagram Officer'

Caroline Moss

Best job ever alert.

The Hillside Beach Club Resort in Turkey — a Hilton location — is looking for a Chief Instagram Officer.

You would be paid to and take pictures around this gorgeous resort and upload them to the hotel’s Instagram feed. In a way, you all do this for free already.

The resort is absolutely gorgeous. This would be an easy job.

Silent BeachThe Hillside Beach Club Resort in Turkey

Can you imagine the filters you put on a scene like this?

Beach BarThe Hillside Beach Club Resort in Turkey

Hilton asks that applicants apply via Instagram “by posting their best beach photo before June 15. Use @hillsidebeachclub and #jobatheavenonearth with your photo.”

Here are some examples of the photos being submitted so far:

InstaJobInstagram
Instajob2Instagram
Instajob3Instagram
Instajob4Instagram

