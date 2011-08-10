Hilton Corporate Secretary Moves To Jack in the Box

Madeline Kleiner, the former executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of the international hotel chain, Hilton Hotels, recently joined hamburger chain Jack in the Box as a member of its corporate board of directors. Kleiner is expected to begin her new position in September.

Kleiner managed the Hilton’s legal affairs and its ethics, privacy and government affairs functions. While in that position, she was a member of the executive committee, and held significant responsibility for board of directors matters, says San Diego-based Jack in the Box.

Prior to her stint at Hilton, Kleiner served as senior executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel of H F Ahmanson & Company and its subsidiary, Home Savings of America, where she oversaw many aspects of the business, such as legal, legislative and government affairs, human resources and corporate communications.

Kleiner is also a former partner at the law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, where she advised corporations and their boards primarily in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, securities transactions and compliance.

Kleiner currently serves on the board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation. She also is vice chair of the UCLA Medical centre Board of Advisors and a member of the board of the New Village Charter School.



[Article by Aarti Maharaj, Corporate Secretary]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.