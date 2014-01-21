HILSENRATH: The Fed's 'On Track' To Keep Tapering

From Jon Hilsenrath at the WSJ: Next Cut in Fed Bond Buys Looms

The Federal Reserve is on track to trim its bond-buying program for the second time in six weeks as a lackluster December jobs report failed to diminish the central bank’s expectations for solid U.S. economic growth this year, according to interviews with officials and their public comments.

A reduction in the program to $US65 billion a month from the current $US75 billion could be announced at the end of the Jan. 28-29 meeting