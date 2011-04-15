Hillside – Desk

So we are now a desk without a camera. What’s left and who are we?

Hillside has been part of the HFL team since late last year. During that time we kept it real on the trading desk and focused on the job at hand. While offering the usual trader humour to ease the pressure of our daily routine.

Audio/Video – If you were watching the video and listening to the audio you would have been exposed to trading reality not “reality tv”. Our traders SR, PB, CB, DL, SH, JF, JS, TF, DK, PW, JK, JL, and SB2 each offered trade input in real time. No after market Booyah’s and no touting positions we took after the fact like the leading business network. We invite any of those experts to try that on for size. Kudos to the HFL South, North and DTW channel for putting it on the line as well. Off line for now but email us [email protected]unds.com and let us know you miss us. Put “MISS YOU” in the subject box.

Blogs – Our blogs mixed it up a bit. Shadenfeud aka PB is the king of the blog. While thery are always somehow tied to the markets, you can find politicians, executives, and athletes somehow mixed in. Especially if they are “winners”! His recent focus has been Raj’s insider trading trial. My blogs go with my mood. When i’m in the mood to make fun of Jeremy I can be very funny. Sorry but he is great material. Otherwise I am very quiet unless I am trying to emphasise a trading idea. My timing on market calls in my blogs have been spot on if I say so myself and certaintly worth reading. I try not to comment when im feeling clueless which is most of the time. The rest of the team has treated the blog like we were charging a commission to write one but we did get the occassional tidbit. We look forward to providing some great material in the futre. If you have some topics you would like us to blog about then email us at [email protected] and put “BLOGS” in the sunject box and give us your thoughts.

Cartoons –

click Here for full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/hillside-desk

