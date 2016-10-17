'Nazi Republicans leave town or else': North Carolina county's GOP headquarters graffitied, firebombed

Police in Hillsborough, North Carolina, are investigating an incident in which a Republican Party headquarters was graffitied and hit with an apparent firebomb, according to a statement from the police department.

Graffiti was left saying, “Nazi Republicans leave town or else,” and extensive fire damage occurred overnight to the building, police said.

“This highly disturbing act goes far beyond vandalizing property; it wilfully threatens our community’s safety via fire, and its hateful message undermines decency, respect and integrity in civic participation,” Hillsborough Mayor Tom Stevens said in the statement.

Police reported that no one was injured in the blaze.

“The flammable substance appears to have ignited inside the building, burned some furniture and damaged the building’s interior before going out,” police told local CBS affiliate, WNCN. “The substance was housed in a bottle thrown through one of the building’s front windows.”

“Whether the bomb was meant to kill, destroy property, or intimidate voters, everyone in this country should be free to express their political viewpoints without fear for their own safety. We will be requesting additional security at all Republican Party offices and events between now and Election Day to ensure the safety of our activists, volunteers, and supporters,” Dallas Woodhouse, executive director of the North Carolina Republican Party, said of the incident, according to WNCN.

