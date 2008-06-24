"Hills" Villain Heidi Montag Finally Finds Way To Get Signed: Start Own Label

After she was roundly mocked for her debut single “Higher,” not to mention her decision to be a singer, Heidi Montag has decided to start her own record label (because no one at a respectable label was willing to sign her).



People: Undeterred by the critics of her music (and an accompanying music video), Heidi Montag is determined to be a pop star — even if she has to start her own record label.

“Heidi has started her own record label with Super Producer RedONE,” a source tells PEOPLE. “RedOne will write and produce with Heidi an entire album of 13 songs.”

More on people.com including Heidi’s latest song, “Fashion,” if you dare to listen>

