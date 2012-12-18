Hillbilly-Themed Porn Up 250% Following 'Honey Boo Boo' Craze

Photo: TLC

TLC’s hit reality show “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” has become a pop culture phenomenon and it appears everyone is drinking 7-year-old Alana Thompson’s “go-go juice.”TMZ reports that GameLink.com — one of the biggest websites in porn — “has seen a 250 per cent increase in Southern, white-trashy porn titles since 2010 … when the redneck reality shows began to take off.”



In addition to TLC’s “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” A&E has found success with “Duck Wild” — a reality series about a Louisiana family who created a new kind of duck call — and MTV will soon be trying their luck in the genre with West Virginia-based reality show, “Buck Wild.”

A rep for GameLink.com confirmed to TMZ that the porn company has seen record sales in the “hillbilly/redneck genre” — when just a few years ago before the reality shows hit the air, “hillbilly porn was one of the site’s worst-sellers.”

In September, the season finale of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” garnered an impressive 2.8 million viewers.

Former “Toddlers & Tiaras” star Alana and the self-proclaimed “redneck” Thompson family averaged 2.4 million viewers for all eight episode following its premiere — becoming TLC’s third-highest-rated program of the year, behind “Long Island Medium” and “Breaking Amish,” in its debut season.

Alana Thompson was named one of Barbara Walters’ ““Most Fascinating People of 2012”, while The New York Times dubbed the show a “poverty voyeurism comedy tour.“

A&E’s “Duck Wild,” meanwhile, scored record-high ratings with 6.45 million viewers tuning in to its second season finale — beating out cable’s “American Horror Story,” as well as “Survivor,” “Nashville,” and “X Factor.”

The success of the “redneck genre” in mainstream media has led to recent porn movie titles such as “Hillbilly Honeys,” “Real White Trash” and “Ozark Sex Fiend.”

“Spoiled, gaudy rich people are so over. Spoiled, gaudy rednecks are in,” writes Tricia Romano of The Daily Beast, adding that this new reality show genre is the “travel channel for the cultural elite.”

Robert Galinsky, the owner of New York Reality TV School, which coaches aspiring reality-TV stars, tells The Beast:

Perhaps it’s the economy that’s driving this need to see how the other half not living in McMansions lives. In an election year when we rejected a self-made half-billionaire and voted for the up-by-the-bootstraps president, it makes sense that the shows we’d be most entranced by aren’t featuring the rich and famous of Orange County, Beverly Hills, or even New Joisey, but the Louisiana-based Robertson clan of ‘Duck Dynasty,’ the purveyors of a perfect duck call …

There is a sense of discovery. One thing people don’t talk about with reality television—the cultural snapshot that reality television takes. Like, wow! As much as we can travel around the world with our digital devices and we get on a plane and go anywhere, a lot of people still don’t travel. A lot of people don’t see the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.