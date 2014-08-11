REPORT: Hillary Warned White House She Was Going To Challenge Obama

AP Hillary Clinton greeting President Barack Obama after his State of the Union address in 2012.

Hillary Clinton reportedly gave the White House a heads up before she gave an interview criticising Obama’s foreign policy doctrine and his handling of the situations in Syria and Iran.

The interview, which was published by The Atlantic on Sunday, represented Clinton’s first major public criticism of the Obama administration since she left her position as secretary of state last year. According to a report by Politico’s Maggie Haberman, “a source familiar with the interview said Clinton’s team gave the White House a warning that it had taken place.”

In the interview, Clinton, who is expected to launch a presidential campaign of her own in 2016, blamed advances made by jihadists affiliated with Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) in Syria on the Obama administration’s “failure” to do more to back other groups that have been battling the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since 2011. She also indicated she would take a harder line than the White House in negotiations with Iran over that country’s nuclear program and offered a critique of the slogan Obama has used to described his foreign policy doctrine — “Don’t do stupid sh*t.”

“Great nations need organising principles, and ‘Don’t do stupid stuff’ is not an organising principle,” Clinton said.

A source close to Clinton told Business Insider she was “merely commenting on world events” in the interview and reiterating statements made in her recent book “Hard Choices.”

