Hillary Swank Apologizes For Partying With Chechen President

Photo: Shuttershock

Hillary Swank has apologized for attending the party of Ramzan Kadyrov last Wednesday, the Chechen president accused of allowing widespread abduction and torture of his constituents.”I deeply regret attending this event,” Swank wrote to The Associated Press. “If I had a full understanding of what this event was apparently intended to be, I would never have gone.”



Oscar-winning star Swank had previously said she would not attend the event, a birthday party for Kadyrov, but when in Chechnya attended the event. Amongst the guests was also Jean-Claude Van Damme (Kevin Costner and Eva Mendes declined their invitations).

The attendance of the celebrities brought a stinging rebuke from Human Rights Watch, who said they sent letters to the celebrities explaining exactly why attending the party would be in bad taste.

So far Van Damme has not apologized. The exact fees paid to the celebrities to attend (and what they have used the money for) remains unknown.

