Hillary Clinton Supporters Have Already Launched A Super PAC For 2016

Long-time supporters of Hillary Clinton have opened a super PAC to lay the groundwork for a 2016 presidential campaign, even though Clinton, just finishing a four-year term as secretary of state, has said nothing about her future plans.ReadyForHillary launches a splash page next Monday at its website, ReadyForHillary.com.



Allida Black and Judy Beck, two veteran Clinton fundraisers, are spearheading the new organisation.

They recruited Adam Parkhomeko, who helped launch a “Draft Hillary” movement in 2003 and was later hired by the campaign, to corral the far-flung vestiges of the Clinton campaign organisation.

NGP Software, which designed the Clinton campaign website in 2008, has been hired by the PAC.

Several former Clinton campaign staffers are offering input and suggestions. The PAC has no formal affiliation with Clinton or any of her top aides.

The first inklings of the new organisation came late last year, when a @ReadyForHillary Twitter handle began to follow Democratic activists and political reporters.

Black is a formidable force. Co-editor of the Eleanor Roosevelt papers and a George Washington University professor, she took to the floor of the Democratic convention in 2008 to protest the treatment accorded to Clinton delegates.

Beck, listed as the treasurer on organisation papers filed with the Federal Election Commission on Jan. 25, is Black’s partner.

In an interview that aired last night on 60 Minutes, Clinton said neither she nor President Barack Obama “can make predictions about what’s going to happen tomorrow or the next year,” referring to the prospect of a presidential run.

Clinton confidantes have said that Clinton has not telegraphed to them in any way what her intentions are after she takes a well-deserved break from the stresses of the public eye and public diplomacy.

ReadyForHillary aims to have its ducks in a row should Clinton decide to press go on a 2016 bid. It will serve as a virtual gathering place for supporters and donors.

When prominent Democrats like Donna Brazile offer their endorsements — like Brazile did today in a tweet — the organisation, which already claims close to 50,000 Twitter followers, will document them and push them out to the world.

And why the name? It was chosen, according to someone involved in the group, because everyone seems “Ready for Hillary.”

