Republicans Actually Created A Movie For Their Hillary-Stalking Squirrel

The national Republican Party took their intern dressed in an orange squirrel costume to the next level Tuesday morning, releasing a faux documentary trailer to describe how the squirrel started opposing the expected presidential candidacy of Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“This in-depth account of his past work, his hiatus from politics, and his return should answer” questions about the squirrel, Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus said in a statement.

The squirrel follows Clinton around at her various events, while wearing a shirt declaring that another Clinton in the White House would be “NUTS.” But Republicans weren’t done making puns there. The RNC connected the costume to the former housing advocacy organisation ACORN.

“Political observers have been asking about the squirrel,” Priebus said. “They have been asking about everything from his previous work against ACORN to his name.”

For her part, Clinton made light of the situation and in June gave the squirrel a copy of her memoir, “Hard Choices,” at a book-signing event.

“Watching this video is not a hard choice,” Priebus said.

View the RNC squirrel documentary, “Campaign Tails,” below.

