Hillary Clinton Has Private Benghazi Notes And She Might Not Give Them To Investigators

REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks to members of the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries during their annual convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 10, 2014.

Hillary Clinton has “a lot” of private notes about the 2012 terrorist attacks on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, but she might not be willing to turn them over to the the congressional committee that’s investigating the incident.

Clinton discussed the committee established by House Republicans to investigate the attacks during an interview that aired on NBC News Tuesday as part of the media tour for the release of Clinton’s new book, “Hard Choices.”

Though she described the attacks as one of the major regrets from her time as secretary of state and said she felt personally responsible for the incident, Clinton would not say whether she’d be willing to testify in front of the committee.

“We’ll see. I’m not going to prejudge it,” Clinton said in response to a question from NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden about whether she’d testify.

The attacks left four Americans dead including former U.S. Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens.

McFadden then noted Clinton’s book includes “great detail” about “what was happening in Benghazi as it evolved.”

“Did you keep a diary?” McFadden asked.

“I kept a lot of notes,” said Clinton.

However, when McFadden asked Clinton whether she would turn those notes over to the committee, Clinton implied she would want to see whether the committee was overly political first.

“They can read it in the book,” she said of the investigators. “Let’s see if it’s on the level or not. I don’t want to be part of anything that in any way politicizes or demeans the sacrifice that we saw happen there.”

A spokesperson for Clinton did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider about the interview. Watch an excerpt of the interview below from the conservative America Rising PAC.

