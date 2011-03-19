Hillary Clinton Is Sick Of Obama Not Being Able To Make Up Mind -- Says "Insider"

There’s a story in today’s New York Post (quoting The Daily) that quotes a “Hillary Clinton insider” as follows:



“Obviously, she’s not happy with dealing with a president who can’t decide if today is Tuesday or Wednesday, who can’t make his mind up . . . She’s exhausted, tired,” the insider told The Daily. “If you take a look at what’s on her plate as compared with what’s on the plates of previous secretary of states — there’s more going on now at this particular moment, and it’s like playing sports with a bunch of amateurs,” he said.

A true “insider,” of course, would never say anything like this to the press. And if he or she did say something like this, it would only be on the deepest background and not for publication. Pros, no matter how frustrated they might be with what is happening to them or their boss, don’t cut the President of the United States in the press. It’s simply not done.

That said, there is every indication that the Clinton posse is settling some scores in DC circles and in the big-foot press. They leaked out details of Tuesday night’s meeting at the White House to Foreign Policy magazine. Hillary herself went on CNN to announce — in the coldest voice she could summon — that she had no interest in serving in a second Obama Administration in any capacity (see video below). And any number of veteran Clinton watchers were on the email this week saying that she had reached the limits of her tolerance for dealing with the White House and that she had finally decided to set down a marker, both for herself and for the White House. She won’t serve beyond the end of next year and the option remains for her to leave earlier.

This threat of an early departure is one that the Obama Administration must take very seriously. If Hillary quits in a perceived huff in, say, December of this year, then the Obama Administration will lose the only member of its cabinet that commanded 18 million votes in the 2008 primaries. You don’t just let 18 million votes walk out the door. So look for some serious damage control (and a greater willingness to do things Hillary’s way) in the coming weeks.

