Hillary Clinton's 'talking points' for 'friends and allies' just leaked

REUTERS/Jim Young U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton listens to remarks at a roundtable campaign event with small businesses in Cedar Falls, Iowa, United States, May 19, 2015.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign spokeswoman Adrienne Elrod sent out a memo containing “talking points” for “friends and allies” on Friday afternoon.

Business Insider obtained a copy of the memo, which includes a preview of Clinton’s speech Saturday and details of the campaign’s early efforts in primary states.

There has been much speculation about the role Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, will play in his wife’s campaign. The memo notes Clinton is “expected” to attend the speech, but will not be speaking.

“President Clinton and Chelsea Clinton are expected to attend, but the speaking program will feature Hillary Clinton exclusively,” the memo said.

The memo, which was designed to help Clinton’s supporters and campaign surrogates stay on message, also credits Clinton with taking “bold progressive stands on key issues” including “criminal justice reform,” “immigration reform,” and “voting rights,” and “equal pay.” The preview of Clinton’s Saturday speech echoes what a Clinton campaign official told Business Insider about the remarks on Thursday.

Clinton announced her presidential campaign in April. So far, she has been in what her team has described as a “ramp up” phase with relatively small-scale events in early primary states. Saturday’s speech will be the kickoff of a new phase of Clinton’s campaign. The “talking points” memo sent out by Elrod included a segment on what “comes next” for Clinton’s campaign including her plan to detail more specific policies “in the coming weeks and months.”

“Hillary Clinton will lay out her vision on a range of economic issues that are key to helping everyday Americans get ahead and stay ahead,” the memo said.

The memo also details Clinton’s plans for the days immediately after the launch including events in Iowa and New Hampshire.

“The campaign has said we expect a competitive primary, and we’ve taken nothing for granted since the start of the campaign. This trip is the latest example that our focus is on the early four primary states and winning the nomination,” the memo said.

The Clinton campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider about the memo.

Read the full memo below.

(Additional reporting by Colin Campbell)

