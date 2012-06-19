Hillary Clinton's Still $7.5 Million In Debt

For some reason, we thought Hillary Clinton had already paid off her campaign debt. After all, didn’t Obama pledge to help her raise the necessary funds this summer? But apparently she’s still $7.5 million in the red.



But don’t worry, Ugly Betty star America Ferrera is helping her raise money. Um, that doesn’t seem like the most lucrative combination. But maybe Hillary can follow in the steps of Lindsay Lohan and get an Ugly Betty guest starring spot out of it?

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has asked Obama-Biden supporters to toss some money Hillary’s way, but why can’t Barack Obama do that himself? He still has $30 million that he raised during the campaign, which he’s yet to spend. What’s he planning do with that money?

Gothamist: According to the Daily News, Ugly Betty star America Ferrera is helping Clinton, whom Ferrera supported during the presidential campaign, by “hosting a ‘conversation’ in support of Hillary Clinton for President Debt Relief.'” Also expected at the conversation: Bill Clinton. Vice President-elect Joe Biden sent an email to Obama-Biden supporters, asking them to also help with Clinton’s debt relief, “Our campaign pledged to help Sen. Hillary Clinton…retire her campaign debt… I saw your generosity and commitment to this team throughout the election, and I know we can do it. Will you make a contribution of $100 or more now to retire Hillary’s campaign debt?” The money Clinton owes is mostly for vendors–and $3.5 million is for pollster Mark Penn!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.