Hillary Clinton gave a powerful speech on the last day of the DNC 2016 convention. Lightwave was there to measure the audience’s res ponce using wearables and determined their reaction using heart rate, motion and skin conduct ant data. Here were the most emotional moments.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.