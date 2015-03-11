Hillary Clinton's press conference is total mayhem -- and it hasn't even started

Colin Campbell, Hunter Walker
Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton is set to directly address her email controversy for the first time Tuesday afternoon — and things are already getting messy. 

Clinton’s team formally announced the New York City press conference just hours before it started. And because the event will be at the United Nations after she gives a speech there on women’s rights, a mass of reporters are struggling to get credentialed in time. The UN reportedly requires journalists to apply 24 hours in advance. 

Accordingly, the UN press office had difficulty processing the flood of reporters interested in her response to last week’s revelation that she exclusively used private email while serving as secretary of state. This reportedly could have placed state secrets on vulnerable servers and may have violated federal guidelines. Many of the journalists waiting to get credentialed took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the slow-moving line.

“Total mayhem,” one reporter said over the phone. “I think they processed seven people in the last hour and a half.” 

At one point, a UN guard came and took down a list of people trying to get into the Clinton event. He said they would be trying to speed up the process. When Business Insider asked for more details, he replied, “I’m just the guy with the gun.” 

A UN staffer later said the organisation was “overwhelmed” with all of the “last-minute” requests. 

Business Insider collected some of the tweets from reporters attempting to cover the event below:

Others took to mocking Clinton:

